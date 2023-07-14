Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MFS Global New Discovery Fund

mutual fund
GLNAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.96 -0.12 -0.57%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GLNIX) Primary Retirement (GLNKX) Retirement (GLNJX) C (GLNCX) A (GLNAX) B (GLNBX) Retirement (GLNLX) Retirement (GLNMX) Retirement (GLNNX)
GLNAX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Global New Discovery Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.96 -0.12 -0.57%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GLNIX) Primary Retirement (GLNKX) Retirement (GLNJX) C (GLNCX) A (GLNAX) B (GLNBX) Retirement (GLNLX) Retirement (GLNMX) Retirement (GLNNX)
GLNAX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Global New Discovery Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.96 -0.12 -0.57%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GLNIX) Primary Retirement (GLNKX) Retirement (GLNJX) C (GLNCX) A (GLNAX) B (GLNBX) Retirement (GLNLX) Retirement (GLNMX) Retirement (GLNNX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Global New Discovery Fund

GLNAX | Fund

$20.96

$72.1 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

16.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$72.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Global New Discovery Fund

GLNAX | Fund

$20.96

$72.1 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.68%

GLNAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Global New Discovery Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Fruzzetti

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in U.S. and foreign equity securities, including emerging market equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.

While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with small to medium capitalizations.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.  MFS generally invests the fund’s assets in at least three different countries and invests a percentage of the fund’s net assets in securities of foreign issuers equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage of foreign issuers in the MSCI All Country World Small Mid Cap Index less 15%.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

Read More

GLNAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -44.3% 9.5% 58.33%
1 Yr 16.5% -51.1% 24.7% 42.58%
3 Yr 1.6%* -6.4% 28.0% 66.22%
5 Yr 0.2%* -4.2% 18.3% 48.80%
10 Yr 3.6%* 1.0% 13.7% 45.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.1% -50.5% 18.8% 36.49%
2021 2.6% -27.4% 103.5% 60.84%
2020 5.9% 3.5% 66.4% 35.00%
2019 6.1% -64.5% 5.6% 38.10%
2018 -3.9% -9.3% 49.7% 33.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -44.3% 9.5% 53.85%
1 Yr 16.5% -51.1% 24.7% 63.87%
3 Yr 1.6%* -6.4% 28.0% 77.03%
5 Yr 2.4%* -4.2% 18.3% 64.00%
10 Yr 5.9%* 1.0% 13.7% 58.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.1% -50.6% 18.8% 36.49%
2021 2.6% -27.4% 103.5% 60.84%
2020 5.9% 3.5% 66.4% 35.00%
2019 6.1% -64.5% 5.6% 6.35%
2018 -1.8% -9.3% 53.2% 29.25%

NAV & Total Return History

GLNAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GLNAX Category Low Category High GLNAX % Rank
Net Assets 72.1 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 61.25%
Number of Holdings 118 31 9561 44.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.1 M 452 K 5.44 B 73.13%
Weighting of Top 10 16.44% 4.2% 63.4% 73.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NS Solutions Corp 2.04%
  2. NS Solutions Corp 2.04%
  3. NS Solutions Corp 2.04%
  4. NS Solutions Corp 2.04%
  5. NS Solutions Corp 2.04%
  6. NS Solutions Corp 2.04%
  7. NS Solutions Corp 2.04%
  8. NS Solutions Corp 2.04%
  9. NS Solutions Corp 2.04%
  10. NS Solutions Corp 2.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GLNAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.09% 40.59% 104.41% 47.50%
Cash 		1.76% -4.41% 47.07% 60.00%
Other 		1.15% -7.94% 19.71% 11.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 67.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 63.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 63.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLNAX % Rank
Industrials 		21.08% 0.00% 53.77% 38.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.74% 0.00% 71.20% 18.13%
Technology 		18.47% 0.00% 93.40% 40.00%
Healthcare 		11.09% 0.00% 28.38% 50.63%
Basic Materials 		9.60% 0.00% 26.39% 25.63%
Financial Services 		7.53% 0.00% 75.07% 61.88%
Real Estate 		5.99% 0.00% 43.48% 32.50%
Communication Services 		4.32% 0.00% 23.15% 24.38%
Consumer Defense 		3.19% 0.00% 52.28% 66.88%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 70.33% 85.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 36.56% 79.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLNAX % Rank
Non US 		58.30% 12.39% 83.06% 14.38%
US 		38.79% 6.76% 79.19% 82.50%

GLNAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GLNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.68% 0.43% 2.93% 38.75%
Management Fee 0.98% 0.30% 1.25% 79.38%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 39.51%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

GLNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 28.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GLNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GLNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 7.00% 145.00% 45.19%

GLNAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GLNAX Category Low Category High GLNAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.18% 67.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GLNAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GLNAX Category Low Category High GLNAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.26% -1.92% 6.98% 61.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GLNAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GLNAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Fruzzetti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2011

10.46

10.5%

Peter Fruzzetti is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's international small-cap portfolios. Peter joined MFS in 2000 as an equity research analyst. He was named portfolio manager in 2004. Prior to joining MFS he was an equity analyst with Fidelity Investments from 1993 to 1999. He is a graduate of Boston College.

Michael Grossman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Michael Grossman was employed in the investment area of Massachusetts Financial Services Company since 2005.

Sandeep Mehta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Sandeep Mehta - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2008; previous positions include Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 1 year as Equity Analyst at Henderson Global Investors; 2 years as Software Engineer at Etouch Systems; 3 years as Software Engineer at VeriSign Corp; 2 years as Associate Consultant at CITIL. - London Business School, Master of Business Administration - Institute of Technology BHU (India), Bachelor of Science

Eric Braz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Eric J. Braz, CFA - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - Joined MFS in 2007; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 3 years as Consultant at Bates and White, LLC. - Additional MFS experience includes participation in MFS' Summer MBA Internship Program in 2006. - Affiliations include CFA Institute, CFA Society of Boston - University of Chicago, Master of Business Administration, Robert Toigo Foundation Fellow - Pennsylvania State University, BS

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×