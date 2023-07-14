Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.1%
1 yr return
10.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
17.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
Net Assets
$464 M
Holdings in Top 10
61.3%
Expense Ratio 1.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 58.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GLERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.1%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|59.38%
|1 Yr
|10.6%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|64.84%
|3 Yr
|17.3%*
|-4.2%
|128.3%
|62.20%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-11.3%
|32.9%
|32.14%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|11.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GLERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|13.7%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|61.72%
|2021
|12.8%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|70.08%
|2020
|-7.5%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|28.57%
|2019
|2.7%
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|18.80%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|21.30%
|GLERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLERX % Rank
|Net Assets
|464 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|50.00%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|1
|175
|28.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|267 M
|0
|5.88 B
|49.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.28%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|53.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLERX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.32%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|50.00%
|Cash
|0.67%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|44.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|39.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|3.66%
|27.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|30.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|33.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLERX % Rank
|Energy
|97.51%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|27.05%
|Utilities
|2.44%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|57.38%
|Technology
|0.05%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|27.05%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|32.79%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|53.28%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.69%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|30.33%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|31.97%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|35.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|40.16%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|66.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLERX % Rank
|US
|76.61%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|78.69%
|Non US
|22.71%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|14.75%
|GLERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.79%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|44.26%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|55.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|60.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|GLERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|GLERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GLERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|58.00%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|67.54%
|GLERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLERX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|22.61%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|78.29%
|GLERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|GLERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLERX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.47%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|37.82%
|GLERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2017
4.72
4.7%
Mr. Loupis joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P in 2009 and is a portfolio manager and head of the Energy & Infrastructure team. Prior to joining the Goldman Sachs he spent over eight years at Lehman Brothers covering the energy sector, from 2000-2006 in the Investment Banking Division, and from 2006-2009 in the Private Equity group, where he co-founded an energy investment fund with a focus in MLPs.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2017
4.72
4.7%
Mr. Cooper joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the Energy & Infrastructure Team. Prior to joining the Goldman Sachs , he worked in the Commodities Origination and Structuring group at Merrill Lynch beginning in 2011. Between 2007 and 2009 he worked as a research analyst in the Private Equity Group at Lehman Brothers covering the energy sector. Prior to that he worked as an Investment Banker in the Energy and Power Group at Merrill Lynch & Co.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2017
4.72
4.7%
Mr. Jois joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2009 and is a portfolio manager for the Energy & Infrastructure Team. Prior to joining the Goldman Sachs, he was an associate at Citigroup Investment Research covering MLPs, where he helped initiate coverage on several MLPs and had coverage responsibility for nearly 20 MLPs.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
