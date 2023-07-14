Home
Trending ETFs

GLECX (Mutual Fund)

GLECX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund

GLECX | Fund

$10.94

$464 M

17.95%

$1.96

2.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.2%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

17.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

Net Assets

$464 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund

GLECX | Fund

$10.94

$464 M

17.95%

$1.96

2.28%

GLECX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 17.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 17.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Energy Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ganesh Jois

Fund Description

GLECX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -13.5% 29.4% 53.13%
1 Yr 10.7% -9.7% 32.0% 60.94%
3 Yr 17.3%* -4.2% 128.3% 61.42%
5 Yr 1.9%* -11.3% 32.9% 31.25%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 13.7% -11.1% 56.2% 59.38%
2021 12.7% -6.1% 24.6% 71.65%
2020 -7.4% -24.8% 46.7% 27.78%
2019 2.7% -4.4% 5.2% 17.95%
2018 -3.8% -7.3% -1.8% 25.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -11.6% 30.4% 54.69%
1 Yr 10.7% -9.7% 48.8% 63.57%
3 Yr 17.3%* -8.0% 128.3% 54.69%
5 Yr 1.9%* -11.3% 33.9% 29.46%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 14.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 13.7% -11.1% 56.2% 57.81%
2021 12.7% -6.1% 24.6% 71.65%
2020 -7.4% -24.8% 46.7% 27.78%
2019 2.7% -12.8% 5.2% 18.80%
2018 -3.6% -7.3% -1.8% 51.85%

NAV & Total Return History

GLECX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GLECX Category Low Category High GLECX % Rank
Net Assets 464 M 22 M 6.32 B 53.13%
Number of Holdings 48 1 175 31.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 267 M 0 5.88 B 52.85%
Weighting of Top 10 61.28% 39.8% 110.0% 57.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Targa Resources Corp 8.72%
  2. Cheniere Energy Inc 8.48%
  3. Enbridge Inc 6.92%
  4. ONEOK Inc 6.37%
  5. Williams Companies Inc 6.16%
  6. TC Energy Corp 5.64%
  7. Plains GP Holdings LP Class A 5.24%
  8. Energy Transfer LP 4.80%
  9. Pembina Pipeline Corp 4.78%
  10. Kinder Morgan Inc Class P 4.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GLECX % Rank
Stocks 		99.32% 53.33% 133.88% 53.28%
Cash 		0.67% -58.21% 13.09% 47.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 95.90%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 3.66% 90.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 94.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 92.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLECX % Rank
Energy 		97.51% 29.76% 100.00% 30.33%
Utilities 		2.44% 0.00% 48.96% 60.66%
Technology 		0.05% 0.00% 19.24% 30.33%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 95.08%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 97.54%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 94.26%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 94.26%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 95.08%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 94.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 95.08%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.40% 95.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLECX % Rank
US 		76.61% 48.92% 130.59% 81.97%
Non US 		22.71% 0.00% 37.36% 18.03%

GLECX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GLECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.28% 0.35% 8.56% 25.41%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.35% 1.38% 65.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 73.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

GLECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 94.44%

Trading Fees

GLECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GLECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 6.00% 248.00% 71.05%

GLECX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GLECX Category Low Category High GLECX % Rank
Dividend Yield 17.95% 0.00% 12.04% 81.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GLECX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GLECX Category Low Category High GLECX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.16% -6.38% 9.57% 47.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GLECX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GLECX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ganesh Jois

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 13, 2017

4.72

4.7%

Mr. Jois joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2009 and is a portfolio manager for the Energy & Infrastructure Team. Prior to joining the Goldman Sachs, he was an associate at Citigroup Investment Research covering MLPs, where he helped initiate coverage on several MLPs and had coverage responsibility for nearly 20 MLPs.

Matthew Cooper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 13, 2017

4.72

4.7%

Mr. Cooper joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the Energy & Infrastructure Team. Prior to joining the Goldman Sachs , he worked in the Commodities Origination and Structuring group at Merrill Lynch beginning in 2011. Between 2007 and 2009 he worked as a research analyst in the Private Equity Group at Lehman Brothers covering the energy sector. Prior to that he worked as an Investment Banker in the Energy and Power Group at Merrill Lynch & Co.

Kyri Loupis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 13, 2017

4.72

4.7%

Mr. Loupis joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P in 2009 and is a portfolio manager and head of the Energy & Infrastructure team. Prior to joining the Goldman Sachs he spent over eight years at Lehman Brothers covering the energy sector, from 2000-2006 in the Investment Banking Division, and from 2006-2009 in the Private Equity group, where he co-founded an energy investment fund with a focus in MLPs.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

×