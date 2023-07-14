Leuthold Global Fund is a “flexible” fund, meaning that it allocates its investments among:

➣Common stocks and other equity securities (including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options, and American Depository Receipts, and may engage in short sales of equity securities);

➣Bonds and other debt securities (including global developed and emerging government-related securities (including those issued by sovereign and local governments and their sponsored entities), global corporate securities, and securitized debts both above and below investment grade); and

➣Money market instruments from around the world;

in proportions which reflect the judgment of Leuthold Weeden Capital Management (referred to as the Adviser) of the potential returns and risks of each asset class.

The Adviser considers a number of factors when making these allocations, including economic conditions and monetary factors, inflation and interest rate levels and trends, investor confidence, and technical stock market measures. Normally, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets in securities from international markets, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser, in which case the Fund may invest less than 40% of its assets in securities from international markets (but in any event not less than 30%). While at least 40% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in securities from international markets, the Fund’s investments will be allocated among the following categories, with portions of each being made up of domestic and international securities:

➣30% to 70% of its net assets will be invested in common stocks and other equity securities;

➣30% to 70% of its net assets will be invested in bonds and other debt securities (other than money market instruments), except during prolonged periods of low interest rates; and

➣up to 20% of its assets will be invested in money market instruments.

The Fund’s investments in common stocks and other equity securities may consist of the following from around the world:

➣Large, mid, or small capitalization common stocks;

➣Growth stocks, value stocks, or cyclical stocks;

➣Aggressive stocks or defensive stocks;

➣Stocks in any industry or sector;

➣Equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds; and

➣Options.

In investing in equity securities and debt securities, the Fund utilizes a disciplined, unemotional, quantitative investment approach that is based on the belief investors can achieve superior investment performance through group selection (Global Group Strategy). The Fund will invest in domestic and foreign companies of all sizes and industries as well as in “growth” stocks and “value” stocks.

The Adviser currently monitors about 90 global groups. The major types of groups the Adviser monitors are Industry Specific Groups comprised of narrower themes. Examples include “Airlines,” “Health Care Facilities” or “Semiconductors”.

The Adviser continuously updates its investment discipline and adjusts the Fund’s portfolio as necessary to keep the Fund invested in stocks in those groups which the Adviser believes are the most attractive. Such adjustments may result in high portfolio turnover.

The Fund may invest in global (developed and emerging) government related securities, including those issued by sovereign and local governments and their sponsored entities, global corporate securities, and securitized debts. The Fund may invest in both above and below investment grade securities or mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that invest in these securities.

The Fund may engage in short sales of index-related and other equity securities to reduce its equity exposure or to profit from an anticipated decline in the price of the security sold short.