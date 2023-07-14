Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
4.2%
1 yr return
4.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$28.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.6%
Expense Ratio 1.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.39%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Leuthold Global Fund is a “flexible” fund, meaning that it allocates its investments among:
➣Common stocks and other equity securities (including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options, and American Depository Receipts, and may engage in short sales of equity securities);
➣Bonds and other debt securities (including global developed and emerging government-related securities (including those issued by sovereign and local governments and their sponsored entities), global corporate securities, and securitized debts both above and below investment grade); and
➣Money market instruments from around the world;
in proportions which reflect the judgment of Leuthold Weeden Capital Management (referred to as the Adviser) of the potential returns and risks of each asset class.
The Adviser considers a number of factors when making these allocations, including economic conditions and monetary factors, inflation and interest rate levels and trends, investor confidence, and technical stock market measures. Normally, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets in securities from international markets, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser, in which case the Fund may invest less than 40% of its assets in securities from international markets (but in any event not less than 30%). While at least 40% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in securities from international markets, the Fund’s investments will be allocated among the following categories, with portions of each being made up of domestic and international securities:
➣30% to 70% of its net assets will be invested in common stocks and other equity securities;
➣30% to 70% of its net assets will be invested in bonds and other debt securities (other than money market instruments), except during prolonged periods of low interest rates; and
➣up to 20% of its assets will be invested in money market instruments.
The Fund’s investments in common stocks and other equity securities may consist of the following from around the world:
➣Large, mid, or small capitalization common stocks;
➣Growth stocks, value stocks, or cyclical stocks;
➣Aggressive stocks or defensive stocks;
➣Stocks in any industry or sector;
➣Equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds; and
➣Options.
In investing in equity securities and debt securities, the Fund utilizes a disciplined, unemotional, quantitative investment approach that is based on the belief investors can achieve superior investment performance through group selection (Global Group Strategy). The Fund will invest in domestic and foreign companies of all sizes and industries as well as in “growth” stocks and “value” stocks.
The Adviser currently monitors about 90 global groups. The major types of groups the Adviser monitors are Industry Specific Groups comprised of narrower themes. Examples include “Airlines,” “Health Care Facilities” or “Semiconductors”.
The Adviser continuously updates its investment discipline and adjusts the Fund’s portfolio as necessary to keep the Fund invested in stocks in those groups which the Adviser believes are the most attractive. Such adjustments may result in high portfolio turnover.
The Fund may invest in global (developed and emerging) government related securities, including those issued by sovereign and local governments and their sponsored entities, global corporate securities, and securitized debts. The Fund may invest in both above and below investment grade securities or mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that invest in these securities.
The Fund may engage in short sales of index-related and other equity securities to reduce its equity exposure or to profit from an anticipated decline in the price of the security sold short.
|Period
|GLBLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.2%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|33.05%
|1 Yr
|4.2%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|37.12%
|3 Yr
|4.2%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|50.11%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|87.38%
|10 Yr
|-2.1%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|74.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLBLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.5%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|11.09%
|2021
|6.2%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|33.94%
|2020
|2.4%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|83.88%
|2019
|2.0%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|95.52%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|79.84%
|Period
|GLBLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|GLBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLBLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.5 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|92.44%
|Number of Holdings
|261
|2
|10961
|50.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.79 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|90.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.59%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|43.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLBLX % Rank
|Stocks
|52.28%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|78.08%
|Cash
|32.54%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|1.88%
|Bonds
|12.92%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|78.50%
|Other
|2.16%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|32.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.10%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|66.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|83.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLBLX % Rank
|Technology
|23.95%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|5.73%
|Financial Services
|22.72%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|4.25%
|Industrials
|12.98%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|17.62%
|Energy
|12.92%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|19.53%
|Basic Materials
|11.14%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|11.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.04%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|62.21%
|Communication Services
|5.17%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|71.97%
|Healthcare
|4.07%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|81.32%
|Consumer Defense
|1.01%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|91.08%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|97.24%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|97.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLBLX % Rank
|US
|28.31%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|72.44%
|Non US
|23.97%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|66.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLBLX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|71.67%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|6.05%
|Government
|17.73%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|63.47%
|Corporate
|8.59%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|75.78%
|Securitized
|2.01%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|62.21%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|74.74%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|67.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLBLX % Rank
|US
|7.27%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|81.21%
|Non US
|5.65%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|58.87%
|GLBLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.97%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|5.01%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|92.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.55%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|4.74%
|GLBLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|GLBLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|42.86%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GLBLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.39%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|36.12%
|GLBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLBLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|66.32%
|GLBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GLBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLBLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.48%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|97.60%
|GLBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2012
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2011
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2011
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2010
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2009
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2009
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2009
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2008
14.09
14.1%
Doug is the Chief Investment Officer of The Leuthold Group, LLC, and a Portfolio Manager. In addition to his CIO and Portfolio Management responsibilities heading both the asset allocation and investment strategy committees, Doug maintains the firm’s proprietary Major Trend Index – a multi-factor model which evaluates the underlying health of the markets, both domestically and globally. He is also the lead writer for The Leuthold Group’s highly regarded institutional research publications. Doug is an accomplished speaker and has presented at a range of engagements, including the Morningstar Investment Conference, CFA societies across the U.S., Minnesota CPA Society, Minneapolis Business Bank, and a variety of Advisor and private client events throughout the country. Additionally, Doug is frequently used as a resource by the financial press, including appearances on CNBC and Bloomberg TV; he is quoted regularly in Barron’s and is often referred to by the leading trade journals for a variety of topics. He is a member of the Charles Dow Award committee, and the Market Technicians Association. Prior to joining the Leuthold team, Doug was Chief Investment Officer of Treis Capital in Des Moines, Iowa, where he managed equity portfolios and published a quantitative equity research product. Prior to that he worked at Principal Global Investors. Doug is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Coe College in Cedar Rapids, IA, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Business Administration. He also played four years of varsity basketball at Coe, earning Academic All-America honors in 1986-87. Doug received an MA degree in Economics from The Ohio State University in 1990; he earned his CFA designation in 1996 and became a Chartered Market Technician in 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2010
12.34
12.3%
Chun is a Senior Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Chun is also a member of the asset allocation committee and the investment strategy committee. In addition to his Portfolio Management responsibilities, Chun is a contributing writer to The Leuthold Group's highly regarded institutional publications. Chun performs both top-down and bottom-up research to identify significant cross-asset trends and themes among major asset classes including global equities, fixed income, and currencies. Prior to joining the Leuthold team in June 2009, Chun was a Quantitative Equities Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research at LIM Advisors, a Hong-Kong based Asia-Pacific focused multi-strategy hedge fund. Prior to that, Chun was with Ned Davis Research for 11 years as Director of Research & Development, responsible for quantitative product development and a quantitative research publication called Quantitative Review. Chun also worked as an equity analyst with Shanghai International Securities in China. In addition to his global experience, Chun has a BS degree in Economics from Xiamen University and a MS degree in Economics from the University of Florida. Chun holds a number of professional designations and certifications including the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Professional Risk Manager (PRM), Certified JAVA Programmer, SAS Certified Professional, and the Certificate in Financial Engineering from UC Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2015
6.92
6.9%
In addition to theLeuthold SP Sector Rotation ETF Portfolio, Greg is a Co-Portfolio Manager for the Leuthold Select Industries, Leuthold Global Industries, Grizzly Short, Leuthold Core, and Leuthold Global Funds. He is also a member of the investment strategy committee and contributes to The Leuthold Group's institutional research publications. He joined The Leuthold Group in 2006 to aid in the development of the Global Industries framework and continues to monitor and enhance the quantitative disciplines that drive Leuthold's equity strategies. Before joining The Leuthold Group, he worked for FactSet Research Systems in Chicago as a Consultant and Account Executive. While working for FactSet Greg worked extensively with the research team at Leuthold. Greg is a CFA charterholder and graduated with honors from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
