Trending ETFs

Invesco Global Infrastructure Fund

mutual fund
GIZYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.58 -0.11 -0.94%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (GIZYX) Primary A (GIZAX) Retirement (GIZRX) C (GIZCX) Retirement (GIZSX) Retirement (GIZFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Global Infrastructure Fund

GIZYX | Fund

$11.58

$130 M

2.34%

$0.27

1.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.3%

1 yr return

-4.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$130 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GIZYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Global Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    May 02, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Blackburn

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. infrastructure-related companies and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.The Fund considers a company to be an infrastructure-related company if it derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from the ownership or operation of infrastructure assets, which include the physical structures, networks and systems of transportation, energy, water and sewage, and communication. Examples of infrastructure assets include transportation assets (such as toll roads, bridges, airports and seaports), utility assets (such as generating stations, gas and electric lines, water and sewer facilities, and communications networks) and social assets (such as hospitals, schools, and subsidized housing). The principal type of equity security in which the Fund invests is common stock.The Fund may also invest in infrastructure-related companies organized as master limited partnerships (MLPs), including up to 20% of its net assets in MLPs that are not taxed as regular corporations for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The MLPs in which the Fund invests are publicly traded partnerships or limited liability companies engaged, among other things, in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources.Under normal circumstances, the Fund will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to at least three different countries, including the U.S. Under normal circumstances, at least 40%, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case at least 30%, of the Fund’s net assets will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to countries other than the U.S, including depositary receipts. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are in the early stages of their industrial cycles.The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes.The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including forward foreign currency contracts and futures contracts.The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated; though the Fund has not historically used these instruments.The Fund can use futures contracts, including currency futures, to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated.The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or in any one issuer than a diversified fund can.The portfolio managers’ investment process incorporates both fundamental and securities analysis. The investment process includes a bottom-up stock selection methodology that evaluates and ranks potential investments according to relative value using earnings data and other fundamental variables. This analysis generally favors those companies with characteristics such as more consistent cash flow growth, positive earnings revisions, relatively attractive multiples to cash flow and assets to price, sustainable dividends, and favorable investor reception relative to peers.The investment process also incorporates macro level risk control and attempts to predict the potential effects that variables such as country/currency exposure, regional economic expectations, population growth, and demand trends have on the asset holdings of each individual company. This macro component seeks to identify infrastructure-related companies offering the best expected relative fundamentals. Individual stocks are then selected based upon expected excess return within defined risk constraints that include beta, tracking error to the benchmark, geographic region, asset type and liquidity.As part of the Fund’s investment process to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective, the Fund’s portfolio managers also consider both qualitative and quantitative environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors they believe to be material to understand an issuer’s fundamentals, and assess whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to the issuer. This analysis may involve the use of third-party research as well as proprietary research. Consideration of ESG factors is just one component of the portfolio managers’ assessment of issuers eligible for investment and the Fund’s portfolio managers may still invest in securities of issuers that may be viewed as having a high ESG risk profile. The ESG factors considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers may change over time and one or more factors may not be relevant with respect to all issuers eligible for investment.The portfolio managers seek to limit risk through various controls, such as diversifying the portfolio sectors and geographic areas as well as by considering the relative liquidity of each security and limiting the size of any one holding.The portfolio managers will consider selling a security if, among other things, (1) relative valuation falls below the desired levels; (2) a change in fundamentals occurs, either company specific or industry wide; (3) the risk-return relationship changes significantly; or (4) a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.In attempting to meet its investment objective, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.
Read More

GIZYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIZYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -13.0% 19.7% 81.13%
1 Yr -4.3% -18.2% 38.5% 58.49%
3 Yr 2.6%* -9.9% 27.0% 38.14%
5 Yr 1.8%* -5.0% 14.8% 47.06%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIZYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -27.1% -0.5% 36.79%
2021 8.2% -15.6% 16.8% 5.94%
2020 -2.2% -3.9% 9.1% 79.78%
2019 5.4% 2.4% 7.8% 43.53%
2018 -1.9% -4.2% -1.1% 20.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIZYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -20.0% 10.1% 77.36%
1 Yr -4.3% -22.4% 11.7% 57.55%
3 Yr 2.6%* -9.9% 21.1% 38.14%
5 Yr 1.9%* -5.0% 13.2% 41.98%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 7.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIZYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -27.1% -0.5% 36.79%
2021 8.2% -15.6% 16.8% 5.94%
2020 -2.2% -3.9% 9.1% 79.78%
2019 5.4% 2.4% 7.8% 43.53%
2018 -1.6% -4.2% -0.8% 29.33%

NAV & Total Return History

GIZYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GIZYX Category Low Category High GIZYX % Rank
Net Assets 130 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 65.09%
Number of Holdings 58 29 233 52.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 73.8 M 733 K 4.98 B 62.26%
Weighting of Top 10 58.34% 8.2% 63.0% 10.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Tower Corp 11.45%
  2. Enbridge Inc 9.19%
  3. National Grid PLC 6.03%
  4. National Grid PLC 6.03%
  5. National Grid PLC 6.03%
  6. National Grid PLC 6.03%
  7. National Grid PLC 6.03%
  8. National Grid PLC 6.03%
  9. National Grid PLC 6.03%
  10. National Grid PLC 6.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GIZYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.45% 86.09% 100.70% 30.19%
Cash 		0.55% -11.28% 13.91% 71.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 87.74%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 13.60% 93.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 87.74%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 87.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIZYX % Rank
Utilities 		31.38% 3.71% 96.19% 85.85%
Energy 		30.55% 0.00% 32.46% 8.49%
Real Estate 		18.04% 0.00% 23.51% 17.92%
Industrials 		14.12% 0.00% 68.24% 81.13%
Communication Services 		5.91% 0.00% 27.53% 20.75%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 25.65% 92.45%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 86.79%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 91.51%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 86.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 87.74%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 88.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIZYX % Rank
US 		50.96% 0.00% 99.80% 50.94%
Non US 		48.49% 0.00% 99.06% 49.06%

GIZYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GIZYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.30% 20.38% 47.52%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.30% 1.25% 50.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

GIZYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GIZYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GIZYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 13.00% 128.00% 98.98%

GIZYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GIZYX Category Low Category High GIZYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.34% 0.00% 4.88% 16.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GIZYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GIZYX Category Low Category High GIZYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.90% -0.39% 4.38% 33.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GIZYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GIZYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Blackburn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2014

8.08

8.1%

Mr. Blackburn is an Invesco Managing Director and a member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Teams. His current duties include work as Director of Securities Research and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Invesco in 1998, he worked as an Associate Director of Research focusing on equity securities research and recommendations with a regional brokerage firm. He is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT).

James Cowen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2014

8.08

8.1%

Mr. Cowen is a Portfolio Manager with the Invesco Real Estate Global Securities Team. He has 18 years of experience in real estate and has worked for Invesco for 15 years. Prior to joining the team in 2004, he worked in a real estate corporate finance role for Invesco in Europe and as an analyst for a management consulting business based in London. He has a Bachelor and Masters Degree from the University of Manchester and a M.Phil degree from Cambridge University. He is a member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals, UK Securities & Investment Institute and is a UK FSA approved person.

Ping-Ying Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2014

8.08

8.1%

Ms. Wang is an Invesco Senior Director and a Portfolio Manager on the Real Estate Securities Investment Team.Ms. Wang evaluates global real estate companies with a particular focus on Asian and North American countries while managing and performing portfolio risk analysis. In addition to these duties, Ms. Wang formulates investment strategies, spearheads thematic research projects and serves on the Real Estate Securities Management Executive Committee. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Darin Turner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2014

8.08

8.1%

Darin Turner is a portfolio manager and member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Team with Invesco Real Estate. His current duties involve evaluating structured real estate securities with a focus on fi xed-income instruments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt and corporate preferred stock. Mr. Turner also provides tenant and credit quality analysis, capital structure analysis and debt pricing analysis for equity portfolios. Mr. Turner joined Invesco in 2005 as an acquisitions analyst.

Grant Jackson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Grant Jackson is a senior director and portfolio manager with Invesco Real Estate’s Global Securities team. Mr. Jackson began his investment career in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2005. Prior to joining Invesco, he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting where he was engaged in various technical roles involving data management, database coordination, and application development. Mr. Jackson earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business. Mr. Jackson is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

