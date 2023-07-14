Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-0.3%
1 yr return
-4.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
Net Assets
$130 M
Holdings in Top 10
58.3%
Expense Ratio 1.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GIZRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-13.0%
|19.7%
|82.08%
|1 Yr
|-4.3%
|-18.2%
|38.5%
|59.43%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-9.9%
|27.0%
|36.08%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-5.0%
|14.8%
|44.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GIZRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.1%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|37.74%
|2021
|8.1%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|9.90%
|2020
|-2.2%
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|76.40%
|2019
|5.4%
|2.4%
|7.8%
|40.00%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-4.2%
|-1.1%
|21.33%
|Net Assets
|130 M
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|60.38%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|29
|233
|45.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|73.8 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|57.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.34%
|8.2%
|63.0%
|5.66%
|Stocks
|99.45%
|86.09%
|100.70%
|25.47%
|Cash
|0.55%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|66.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|13.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.60%
|33.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|13.21%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|13.21%
|Utilities
|31.38%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|81.13%
|Energy
|30.55%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|3.77%
|Real Estate
|18.04%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|8.49%
|Industrials
|14.12%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|76.42%
|Communication Services
|5.91%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|16.04%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|63.21%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|16.04%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|22.64%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|21.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|20.75%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|34.91%
|US
|50.96%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|46.23%
|Non US
|48.49%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|44.34%
|Expense Ratio
|1.87%
|0.30%
|20.38%
|21.78%
|Management Fee
|0.84%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|45.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|66.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|13.00%
|128.00%
|95.92%
|Dividend Yield
|1.85%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|23.58%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|1.40%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|55.88%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2021
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2015
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
May 02, 2014
8.08
8.1%
Mr. Cowen is a Portfolio Manager with the Invesco Real Estate Global Securities Team. He has 18 years of experience in real estate and has worked for Invesco for 15 years. Prior to joining the team in 2004, he worked in a real estate corporate finance role for Invesco in Europe and as an analyst for a management consulting business based in London. He has a Bachelor and Masters Degree from the University of Manchester and a M.Phil degree from Cambridge University. He is a member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals, UK Securities & Investment Institute and is a UK FSA approved person.
May 02, 2014
8.08
8.1%
Ms. Wang is an Invesco Senior Director and a Portfolio Manager on the Real Estate Securities Investment Team.Ms. Wang evaluates global real estate companies with a particular focus on Asian and North American countries while managing and performing portfolio risk analysis. In addition to these duties, Ms. Wang formulates investment strategies, spearheads thematic research projects and serves on the Real Estate Securities Management Executive Committee. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
May 02, 2014
8.08
8.1%
Darin Turner is a portfolio manager and member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Team with Invesco Real Estate. His current duties involve evaluating structured real estate securities with a focus on fi xed-income instruments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt and corporate preferred stock. Mr. Turner also provides tenant and credit quality analysis, capital structure analysis and debt pricing analysis for equity portfolios. Mr. Turner joined Invesco in 2005 as an acquisitions analyst.
May 02, 2014
8.08
8.1%
Mr. Blackburn is an Invesco Managing Director and a member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Teams. His current duties include work as Director of Securities Research and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Invesco in 1998, he worked as an Associate Director of Research focusing on equity securities research and recommendations with a regional brokerage firm. He is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT).
Feb 28, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Grant Jackson is a senior director and portfolio manager with Invesco Real Estate’s Global Securities team. Mr. Jackson began his investment career in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2005. Prior to joining Invesco, he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting where he was engaged in various technical roles involving data management, database coordination, and application development. Mr. Jackson earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business. Mr. Jackson is a CFA® charterholder.
|0.17
|18.18
|5.84
|8.08
