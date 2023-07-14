Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.0%
1 yr return
-5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$341 M
Holdings in Top 10
76.4%
Expense Ratio 0.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 195.55%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GIXFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|88.43%
|1 Yr
|-5.1%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|83.88%
|3 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|79.75%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|55.80%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|66.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|GIXFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.7%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|38.75%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|74.90%
|2020
|3.9%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|16.44%
|2019
|0.7%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|92.24%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|16.59%
|Period
|GIXFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|85.54%
|1 Yr
|-5.1%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|80.99%
|3 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|79.22%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|59.81%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|63.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|GIXFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.7%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|39.17%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|74.48%
|2020
|3.9%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|16.44%
|2019
|0.7%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|92.24%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|1.95%
|GIXFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIXFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|341 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|41.32%
|Number of Holdings
|20
|2
|3255
|69.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|259 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|36.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|76.44%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|46.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GIXFX % Rank
|Bonds
|77.45%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|11.57%
|Cash
|11.55%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|46.69%
|Stocks
|7.08%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|87.60%
|Other
|3.31%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|37.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.61%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|24.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|49.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GIXFX % Rank
|Technology
|85.77%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|0.49%
|Financial Services
|7.29%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|77.56%
|Industrials
|2.32%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|86.34%
|Energy
|2.27%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|78.54%
|Real Estate
|0.98%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|75.61%
|Basic Materials
|0.69%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|88.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.26%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|93.17%
|Healthcare
|0.23%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|92.20%
|Communication Services
|0.19%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|83.41%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|90.24%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|94.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GIXFX % Rank
|US
|6.43%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|86.78%
|Non US
|0.65%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|69.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GIXFX % Rank
|Government
|57.97%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|21.49%
|Corporate
|21.83%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|19.42%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.99%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|74.79%
|Securitized
|7.13%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|14.88%
|Municipal
|0.07%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|22.31%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|43.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GIXFX % Rank
|US
|74.15%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|4.55%
|Non US
|3.30%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|50.83%
|GIXFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.30%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|95.36%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|10.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.93%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|88.76%
|GIXFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GIXFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GIXFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|195.55%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|77.55%
|GIXFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIXFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.47%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|20.68%
|GIXFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GIXFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIXFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.39%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|12.40%
|GIXFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2017
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2016
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2016
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2015
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2013
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Mr. Crews is Director of Portfolio Management for AssetMark, responsible for managing specific portfolios and solutions for the firm. Mr. Crews joined the firm in 2011. Prior to 2011, Mr. Crews was a leader at Genworth Financial where he was responsible for risk oversight of mutual funds in Variable Annuity products.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2021
1.0
1.0%
Mr. McNatt is an Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Solutions for AssetMark, and serves as Portfolio Manager for the GuidePath® Growth Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Tactical Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Absolute Return Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Flexible Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Income Fund, GuidePath® Income Fund, and GuidePath® Growth and Income Fund since June of 2021. He leads the firm’s Investment Solutions Group which focuses on providing asset management excellence and ensuring the AssetMark platform provides financial advisors and their clients investment products and services that meet their evolving needs. In his capacity, Mr. McNatt oversees the four groups comprising AssetMark’s Investment division including: Platform Investment Strategy; Investment Management; Investment Service and Operations; and Product Strategy & Development. Mr. McNatt served as Senior Vice President, Product Strategy and Management from 2015 to 2021. Prior to joining AssetMark, Mr. McNatt held senior leadership roles at Russell Investments, Charles Schwab and Franklin Templeton focused on the strategy, development and management of asset management products and services.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.7
|13.0
