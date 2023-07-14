Home
Trending ETFs

GuidePath® Flexible Income Allocation Fund

mutual fund
GIXFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.98 -0.03 -0.34%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
S (GPIFX) Primary Inst (GIXFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GuidePath® Flexible Income Allocation Fund

GIXFX | Fund

$8.98

$341 M

4.47%

$0.40

0.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$341 M

Holdings in Top 10

76.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 195.55%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GIXFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuidePath® Flexible Income Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuidePath
  • Inception Date
    Sep 13, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    772
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Selwyn Crews

Fund Description

The Fund operates as a fund of funds, investing primarily in registered mutual funds (both actively and passively managed) and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The funds in which the Fund may invest are referred to herein as the “Underlying Funds.” AssetMark, Inc. (“AssetMark” or the “Advisor”) believes that investing in Underlying Funds provides the Fund with an efficient means of creating a portfolio that provides investors with indirect exposure to a broad range of fixed income and equity securities. By investing in the Fund, you will indirectly bear fees and expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to the Fund’s direct fees and expenses. In order to obtain exposure to
certain markets, asset classes or active management styles, the Fund may buy Underlying Funds managed by the Advisor or its affiliates, which, in turn, invest in various securities, including ETFs. The Fund may also invest directly in securities and other exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”).
The Advisor’s asset allocation decisions will be based on different factors and analytical approaches, derived from volatility managed and income focused asset allocation approaches developed by various research providers and considered by the Advisor in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. The research providers’ volatility managed and income focused asset allocation approaches typically utilize fundamental and quantitative analyses of global market and economic conditions and assumptions regarding risks and returns. The Advisor seeks to create a portfolio that is optimized to seek to achieve consistent returns over time regardless of the market environment while also seeking to generate high levels of income.
In pursuing the Fund’s objective, the Fund invests, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, in various types of domestic and international fixed income securities, domestic and international equity securities (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) and cash equivalent money market securities.
The asset classes in which the Fund may invest, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, include, but are not limited to, debt securities of governments, government agencies and supranational entities, debt securities of corporations, preferred stock, bank loans, convertible securities, mortgage- or asset-backed securities, inflation-linked securities and other securitized or collateralized debt obligations, higher-yielding bonds (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), including emerging market debt, dividend-paying securities of small- and large-capitalization companies, growth and value stocks, equity securities from developed and emerging market countries, and both domestic and international real estate securities. The Fund may also take positions in various global currencies and may hold positions in instruments that are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. It is possible that a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested, directly or indirectly, in non-investment grade fixed income investments with varying maturities.
The Fund may allocate assets to passive index-oriented ETFs that provide exposure to various fixed income and equity securities and sectors. Using this type of strategy, the Fund seeks to tactically avoid risk by reducing exposure to unattractive sectors at the appropriate times, while also increasing exposure to attractive sectors on a timely basis. The Fund may also invest in inverse, leveraged, and inverse-leveraged ETFs and ETNs. Inverse ETFs and ETNs are designed to correlate inversely with the performance of an index. Leveraged and inverse-leveraged ETFs and ETNs seek investment results that correspond to two or more times the performance of an index or inverse of the performance of an index, respectively.
The Fund may utilize an asset allocation strategy that builds on a foundation of alternative investments, such as long/short equity funds that seek a modest positive return from equity investments, that attempts to stay insulated from general stock market volatility, combined with opportunistic equity and fixed income investments strategically selected to enhance returns.
The Fund’s asset allocation mix among fixed income, equity and cash equivalent money market securities is intended to change over time. The Fund does not have a set target asset allocation mix. If the Advisor believes that market conditions are unfavorable or overvalued, it may significantly increase the allocation to more defensive asset classes. The Advisor also has broad latitude to allocate assets to equity securities in pursuit of perceived opportunities for additional return. Based on these judgments, the Fund’s asset allocation mix may significantly change over time in response to opportunities as they are identified.
The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that use derivatives for risk management purposes or as part of their investment strategies. An Underlying Fund may use derivatives to earn income and enhance returns, to manage or adjust the risk and duration exposure profile of the Underlying Fund, to replace more traditional direct investments or to obtain exposure to certain markets, interest rates, sectors or individual issuers. The derivatives used by an Underlying Fund may allow the Underlying Fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposures to selected interest rates, countries, duration or credit risks. An Underlying Fund may also use derivatives to hedge or gain exposure to currencies.
The Fund lends its portfolio securities to seek to generate additional income.
Read More

GIXFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIXFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -12.3% 53.7% 88.43%
1 Yr -5.1% -18.8% 40.4% 83.88%
3 Yr -4.2%* -18.0% 15.9% 79.75%
5 Yr -1.1%* -13.4% 10.3% 55.80%
10 Yr -0.8%* -9.5% 4.1% 66.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIXFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -48.5% 15.7% 38.75%
2021 -0.9% -10.0% 21.8% 74.90%
2020 3.9% -5.8% 15.2% 16.44%
2019 0.7% -2.2% 6.5% 92.24%
2018 -1.1% -6.8% 0.3% 16.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIXFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -23.0% 53.7% 85.54%
1 Yr -5.1% -18.8% 40.4% 80.99%
3 Yr -4.2%* -18.0% 15.9% 79.22%
5 Yr -0.8%* -13.4% 10.3% 59.81%
10 Yr 1.0%* -9.5% 6.2% 63.77%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIXFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -48.5% 15.7% 39.17%
2021 -0.9% -10.0% 21.8% 74.48%
2020 3.9% -5.8% 15.2% 16.44%
2019 0.7% -2.2% 6.5% 92.24%
2018 -0.4% -6.8% 0.3% 1.95%

NAV & Total Return History

GIXFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GIXFX Category Low Category High GIXFX % Rank
Net Assets 341 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 41.32%
Number of Holdings 20 2 3255 69.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 259 M 349 K 12.1 B 36.78%
Weighting of Top 10 76.44% 22.9% 100.0% 46.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock High Yield Bond Instl 13.36%
  2. DWS Government Money Market Series Instl 6.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GIXFX % Rank
Bonds 		77.45% 0.00% 106.59% 11.57%
Cash 		11.55% -65.52% 88.88% 46.69%
Stocks 		7.08% 0.00% 238.38% 87.60%
Other 		3.31% -72.87% 73.78% 37.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.61% 0.00% 8.92% 24.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 49.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIXFX % Rank
Technology 		85.77% 0.00% 85.77% 0.49%
Financial Services 		7.29% 0.00% 98.22% 77.56%
Industrials 		2.32% 0.00% 23.85% 86.34%
Energy 		2.27% 0.00% 60.89% 78.54%
Real Estate 		0.98% 0.00% 99.45% 75.61%
Basic Materials 		0.69% 0.00% 56.73% 88.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.26% 0.00% 25.83% 93.17%
Healthcare 		0.23% 0.00% 38.63% 92.20%
Communication Services 		0.19% 0.00% 21.61% 83.41%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.12% 90.24%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 37.51% 94.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIXFX % Rank
US 		6.43% -1.19% 235.84% 86.78%
Non US 		0.65% -6.82% 98.11% 69.83%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIXFX % Rank
Government 		57.97% 0.00% 99.78% 21.49%
Corporate 		21.83% 0.00% 98.28% 19.42%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.99% -72.56% 100.00% 74.79%
Securitized 		7.13% 0.00% 52.99% 14.88%
Municipal 		0.07% 0.00% 19.13% 22.31%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 71.81% 43.39%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIXFX % Rank
US 		74.15% -17.22% 99.80% 4.55%
Non US 		3.30% -2.67% 63.37% 50.83%

GIXFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GIXFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.21% 4.40% 95.36%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.50% 10.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 33.93%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 88.76%

Sales Fees

GIXFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GIXFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GIXFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 195.55% 1.75% 441.00% 77.55%

GIXFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GIXFX Category Low Category High GIXFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.47% 0.00% 43.06% 20.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GIXFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GIXFX Category Low Category High GIXFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.39% -2.01% 13.72% 12.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GIXFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GIXFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Selwyn Crews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Mr. Crews is Director of Portfolio Management for AssetMark, responsible for managing specific portfolios and solutions for the firm. Mr. Crews joined the firm in 2011. Prior to 2011, Mr. Crews was a leader at Genworth Financial where he was responsible for risk oversight of mutual funds in Variable Annuity products.

David McNatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Mr. McNatt is an Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Solutions for AssetMark, and serves as Portfolio Manager for the GuidePath® Growth Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Tactical Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Absolute Return Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Flexible Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Income Fund, GuidePath® Income Fund, and GuidePath® Growth and Income Fund since June of 2021. He leads the firm’s Investment Solutions Group which focuses on providing asset management excellence and ensuring the AssetMark platform provides financial advisors and their clients investment products and services that meet their evolving needs. In his capacity, Mr. McNatt oversees the four groups comprising AssetMark’s Investment division including: Platform Investment Strategy; Investment Management; Investment Service and Operations; and Product Strategy & Development. Mr. McNatt served as Senior Vice President, Product Strategy and Management from 2015 to 2021. Prior to joining AssetMark, Mr. McNatt held senior leadership roles at Russell Investments, Charles Schwab and Franklin Templeton focused on the strategy, development and management of asset management products and services.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

