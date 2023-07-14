certain markets, asset classes or active management styles, the Fund may buy Underlying Funds managed by the Advisor or its affiliates, which, in turn, invest in various securities, including ETFs. The Fund may also invest directly in securities and other exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”).

The Advisor’s asset allocation decisions will be based on different factors and analytical approaches, derived from volatility managed and income focused asset allocation approaches developed by various research providers and considered by the Advisor in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. The research providers’ volatility managed and income focused asset allocation approaches typically utilize fundamental and quantitative analyses of global market and economic conditions and assumptions regarding risks and returns. The Advisor seeks to create a portfolio that is optimized to seek to achieve consistent returns over time regardless of the market environment while also seeking to generate high levels of income.

In pursuing the Fund’s objective, the Fund invests, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, in various types of domestic and international fixed income securities, domestic and international equity securities (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) and cash equivalent money market securities.

The asset classes in which the Fund may invest, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, include, but are not limited to, debt securities of governments, government agencies and supranational entities, debt securities of corporations, preferred stock, bank loans, convertible securities, mortgage- or asset-backed securities, inflation-linked securities and other securitized or collateralized debt obligations, higher-yielding bonds (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), including emerging market debt, dividend-paying securities of small- and large-capitalization companies, growth and value stocks, equity securities from developed and emerging market countries, and both domestic and international real estate securities. The Fund may also take positions in various global currencies and may hold positions in instruments that are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. It is possible that a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested, directly or indirectly, in non-investment grade fixed income investments with varying maturities.

The Fund may allocate assets to passive index-oriented ETFs that provide exposure to various fixed income and equity securities and sectors. Using this type of strategy, the Fund seeks to tactically avoid risk by reducing exposure to unattractive sectors at the appropriate times, while also increasing exposure to attractive sectors on a timely basis. The Fund may also invest in inverse, leveraged, and inverse-leveraged ETFs and ETNs. Inverse ETFs and ETNs are designed to correlate inversely with the performance of an index. Leveraged and inverse-leveraged ETFs and ETNs seek investment results that correspond to two or more times the performance of an index or inverse of the performance of an index, respectively.

The Fund may utilize an asset allocation strategy that builds on a foundation of alternative investments, such as long/short equity funds that seek a modest positive return from equity investments, that attempts to stay insulated from general stock market volatility, combined with opportunistic equity and fixed income investments strategically selected to enhance returns.

The Fund’s asset allocation mix among fixed income, equity and cash equivalent money market securities is intended to change over time. The Fund does not have a set target asset allocation mix. If the Advisor believes that market conditions are unfavorable or overvalued, it may significantly increase the allocation to more defensive asset classes. The Advisor also has broad latitude to allocate assets to equity securities in pursuit of perceived opportunities for additional return. Based on these judgments, the Fund’s asset allocation mix may significantly change over time in response to opportunities as they are identified.

The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that use derivatives for risk management purposes or as part of their investment strategies. An Underlying Fund may use derivatives to earn income and enhance returns, to manage or adjust the risk and duration exposure profile of the Underlying Fund, to replace more traditional direct investments or to obtain exposure to certain markets, interest rates, sectors or individual issuers. The derivatives used by an Underlying Fund may allow the Underlying Fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposures to selected interest rates, countries, duration or credit risks. An Underlying Fund may also use derivatives to hedge or gain exposure to currencies.

The Fund lends its portfolio securities to seek to generate additional income.

The Fund operates as a fund of funds, investing primarily in registered mutual funds (both actively and passively managed) and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The funds in which the Fund may invest are referred to herein as the “Underlying Funds.” AssetMark, Inc. (“AssetMark” or the “Advisor”) believes that investing in Underlying Funds provides the Fund with an efficient means of creating a portfolio that provides investors with indirect exposure to a broad range of fixed income and equity securities. By investing in the Fund, you will indirectly bear fees and expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to the Fund’s direct fees and expenses. In order to obtain exposure to