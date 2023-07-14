Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

11.1%

1 yr return

6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

Net Assets

$1.86 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 189.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GIRPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Len Ioffe

Fund Description

GIRPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIRPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -11.0% 30.2% 37.29%
1 Yr 6.3% -12.7% 29.2% 73.69%
3 Yr -4.5%* -16.8% 12.9% 82.14%
5 Yr -3.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 85.01%
10 Yr 0.1%* -12.3% 12.5% 60.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIRPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -50.1% 7.2% 41.17%
2021 -8.8% -18.2% 13.6% 89.36%
2020 6.0% -7.2% 79.7% 41.46%
2019 2.8% -4.4% 9.2% 90.43%
2018 -3.9% -7.2% 7.0% 51.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIRPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -30.3% 30.2% 35.85%
1 Yr 6.3% -48.9% 29.2% 67.86%
3 Yr -4.5%* -16.1% 12.9% 82.39%
5 Yr -3.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 85.26%
10 Yr 1.2%* -12.3% 12.5% 55.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIRPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -50.1% 7.2% 41.17%
2021 -8.8% -18.2% 13.6% 89.36%
2020 6.0% -7.2% 79.7% 41.46%
2019 2.8% -4.4% 9.2% 90.43%
2018 -3.9% -7.2% 7.0% 56.89%

NAV & Total Return History

GIRPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GIRPX Category Low Category High GIRPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.86 B 717 K 102 B 29.16%
Number of Holdings 322 10 6734 20.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 525 M 340 K 19.3 B 32.48%
Weighting of Top 10 28.58% 2.8% 71.7% 61.76%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GIRPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.86% 0.90% 110.97% 8.33%
Cash 		0.14% -23.67% 20.19% 88.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 42.36%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 37.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 29.34%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 39.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIRPX % Rank
Technology 		22.54% 0.00% 47.50% 46.70%
Financial Services 		22.19% 0.00% 48.86% 51.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.42% 0.00% 48.94% 45.41%
Communication Services 		8.47% 0.00% 39.29% 55.50%
Basic Materials 		8.42% 0.00% 30.03% 46.70%
Industrials 		8.08% 0.00% 43.53% 26.91%
Energy 		6.94% 0.00% 24.80% 15.14%
Consumer Defense 		5.18% 0.00% 28.13% 68.95%
Utilities 		3.40% 0.00% 39.12% 16.95%
Healthcare 		2.31% 0.00% 93.26% 76.07%
Real Estate 		0.05% 0.00% 17.15% 82.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIRPX % Rank
Non US 		99.34% -4.71% 112.57% 10.53%
US 		0.52% -1.60% 104.72% 53.92%

GIRPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GIRPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.26% 0.03% 41.06% 53.86%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 75.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GIRPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GIRPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GIRPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 189.00% 0.00% 190.00% 99.05%

GIRPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GIRPX Category Low Category High GIRPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.26% 0.00% 12.61% 16.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GIRPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GIRPX Category Low Category High GIRPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.78% -1.98% 17.62% 20.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GIRPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GIRPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Len Ioffe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.

Dennis Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2012

10.26

10.3%

Dennis Walsh joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. as an associate in 2009 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Between 2005 and 2007 he worked as a senior developer at Goldman Sachs and after that attended the graduate school at Princeton University.

James Park

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2014

7.66

7.7%

James Park joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a member of the QIS Team in 2004. He is a senior member of the QIS research and portfolio management team.

Osman Ali

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.

Takashi Suwabe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Takashi Suwabe is co-head of active equity research in the QIS team. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2004 and has been a member of the QIS team since 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

