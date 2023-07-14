Dividend Investing Ideas Center
10.8%
1 yr return
6.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
Net Assets
$1.86 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.6%
Expense Ratio 1.51%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 189.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GERAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|44.19%
|1 Yr
|6.3%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|74.58%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|80.87%
|5 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|84.54%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|60.73%
* Annualized
|GERAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GERAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.86 B
|717 K
|102 B
|29.28%
|Number of Holdings
|322
|10
|6734
|20.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|525 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|32.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.58%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|61.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GERAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.86%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|8.46%
|Cash
|0.14%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|88.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|85.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|82.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|83.78%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|85.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GERAX % Rank
|Technology
|22.54%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|46.83%
|Financial Services
|22.19%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|51.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.42%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|45.54%
|Communication Services
|8.47%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|56.14%
|Basic Materials
|8.42%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|46.83%
|Industrials
|8.08%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|27.04%
|Energy
|6.94%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|15.65%
|Consumer Defense
|5.18%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|69.08%
|Utilities
|3.40%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|17.08%
|Healthcare
|2.31%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|76.20%
|Real Estate
|0.05%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|82.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GERAX % Rank
|Non US
|99.34%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|10.78%
|US
|0.52%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|54.04%
|GERAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.51%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|36.70%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|81.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.35%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|GERAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|54.55%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GERAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GERAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|189.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|99.21%
|GERAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GERAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.96%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|22.63%
|GERAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GERAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GERAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.45%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|29.69%
|GERAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2014
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2013
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2012
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2011
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2010
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2007
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2008
13.42
13.4%
Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2012
10.26
10.3%
Dennis Walsh joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. as an associate in 2009 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Between 2005 and 2007 he worked as a senior developer at Goldman Sachs and after that attended the graduate school at Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2014
7.66
7.7%
James Park joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a member of the QIS Team in 2004. He is a senior member of the QIS research and portfolio management team.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Takashi Suwabe is co-head of active equity research in the QIS team. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2004 and has been a member of the QIS team since 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
