Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.8%
1 yr return
12.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$3.21 B
Holdings in Top 10
10.4%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 185.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GIRLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.8%
|3.8%
|21.3%
|74.39%
|1 Yr
|12.7%
|5.9%
|25.7%
|87.80%
|3 Yr
|4.0%*
|-3.8%
|10.0%
|61.54%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-5.7%
|5.4%
|46.48%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-1.0%
|6.6%
|32.61%
* Annualized
|GIRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIRLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.21 B
|23.9 M
|11.2 B
|18.29%
|Number of Holdings
|497
|2
|4427
|25.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|401 M
|2.54 M
|420 M
|8.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.43%
|2.3%
|100.0%
|65.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GIRLX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.48%
|87.39%
|99.95%
|49.38%
|Other
|1.03%
|-2.29%
|1.64%
|9.88%
|Cash
|0.49%
|-0.19%
|13.01%
|69.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|45.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|45.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GIRLX % Rank
|Industrials
|24.16%
|12.46%
|32.63%
|27.16%
|Financial Services
|14.11%
|2.16%
|21.69%
|17.28%
|Technology
|13.25%
|0.00%
|22.43%
|46.91%
|Basic Materials
|12.71%
|0.00%
|13.14%
|8.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.65%
|3.31%
|27.42%
|53.09%
|Real Estate
|8.83%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|43.21%
|Healthcare
|6.66%
|0.00%
|18.67%
|61.73%
|Consumer Defense
|4.35%
|2.29%
|24.54%
|74.07%
|Communication Services
|2.85%
|1.47%
|14.57%
|81.48%
|Utilities
|0.97%
|0.00%
|4.57%
|65.43%
|Energy
|0.47%
|0.00%
|12.34%
|85.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GIRLX % Rank
|Non US
|97.67%
|84.83%
|99.18%
|39.51%
|US
|0.81%
|0.00%
|9.36%
|76.54%
|GIRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.07%
|2.73%
|67.09%
|Management Fee
|0.82%
|0.05%
|1.04%
|43.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|GIRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GIRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GIRLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|185.00%
|1.00%
|185.00%
|96.05%
|GIRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIRLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.69%
|0.00%
|2.82%
|8.54%
|GIRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GIRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIRLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.21%
|0.03%
|2.41%
|6.17%
|GIRLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.449
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.394
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2014
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2013
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2012
|$0.428
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2011
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2010
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2007
14.68
14.7%
Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 19, 2013
8.79
8.8%
Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 19, 2013
8.79
8.8%
Takashi Suwabe is co-head of active equity research in the QIS team. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2004 and has been a member of the QIS team since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Dennis Walsh joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. as an associate in 2009 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Between 2005 and 2007 he worked as a senior developer at Goldman Sachs and after that attended the graduate school at Princeton University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|21.76
|7.63
|18.43
