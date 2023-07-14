Home
Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund

GICCX | Fund

$11.62

$3.21 B

1.51%

$0.17

2.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

13.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$3.21 B

Holdings in Top 10

10.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 185.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund

GICCX | Fund

$11.62

$3.21 B

1.51%

$0.17

2.05%

GICCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Len Ioffe

Fund Description

GICCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GICCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% 3.8% 21.3% 80.49%
1 Yr 13.0% 5.9% 25.7% 75.61%
3 Yr 4.1%* -3.8% 10.0% 55.13%
5 Yr -0.8%* -5.7% 5.4% 42.25%
10 Yr 2.4%* -1.0% 6.6% 41.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GICCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.8% -35.4% -11.5% 34.57%
2021 4.5% -3.5% 8.5% 28.21%
2020 1.9% 1.0% 6.6% 84.62%
2019 4.1% 3.1% 6.3% 84.51%
2018 -4.3% -7.6% -0.2% 21.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GICCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -15.4% 21.3% 78.05%
1 Yr 13.0% -16.0% 25.7% 73.17%
3 Yr 4.1%* -3.8% 9.7% 55.13%
5 Yr -0.8%* -5.7% 7.0% 63.38%
10 Yr 4.0%* -1.0% 8.8% 54.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GICCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.8% -35.4% -11.5% 34.57%
2021 4.5% -3.5% 8.5% 28.21%
2020 1.9% 1.0% 6.6% 84.62%
2019 4.1% 3.1% 6.3% 84.51%
2018 -4.3% -7.1% -0.2% 30.43%

NAV & Total Return History

GICCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GICCX Category Low Category High GICCX % Rank
Net Assets 3.21 B 23.9 M 11.2 B 21.95%
Number of Holdings 497 2 4427 29.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 401 M 2.54 M 420 M 12.35%
Weighting of Top 10 10.43% 2.3% 100.0% 69.14%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GICCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.48% 87.39% 99.95% 53.09%
Other 		1.03% -2.29% 1.64% 13.58%
Cash 		0.49% -0.19% 13.01% 72.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 96.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 96.30%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GICCX % Rank
Industrials 		24.16% 12.46% 32.63% 30.86%
Financial Services 		14.11% 2.16% 21.69% 20.99%
Technology 		13.25% 0.00% 22.43% 54.32%
Basic Materials 		12.71% 0.00% 13.14% 12.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.65% 3.31% 27.42% 56.79%
Real Estate 		8.83% 0.00% 12.22% 46.91%
Healthcare 		6.66% 0.00% 18.67% 65.43%
Consumer Defense 		4.35% 2.29% 24.54% 77.78%
Communication Services 		2.85% 1.47% 14.57% 85.19%
Utilities 		0.97% 0.00% 4.57% 69.14%
Energy 		0.47% 0.00% 12.34% 88.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GICCX % Rank
Non US 		97.67% 84.83% 99.18% 43.21%
US 		0.81% 0.00% 9.36% 80.25%

GICCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GICCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.07% 2.73% 11.39%
Management Fee 0.82% 0.05% 1.04% 47.56%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 81.08%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GICCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 100.00%

Trading Fees

GICCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 57.14%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GICCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 185.00% 1.00% 185.00% 100.00%

GICCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GICCX Category Low Category High GICCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.51% 0.00% 2.82% 31.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GICCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GICCX Category Low Category High GICCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.20% 0.03% 2.41% 43.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GICCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GICCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Len Ioffe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2007

14.68

14.7%

Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.

Osman Ali

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2013

8.79

8.8%

Senior Portfolio Managers oversee all aspects of their product areas from research to implementation and are ultimately responsible for supervising and monitoring the process, implementation, and controls. They are supported by teams throughout the functional areas.

Takashi Suwabe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2013

8.79

8.8%

Takashi Suwabe is co-head of active equity research in the QIS team. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2004 and has been a member of the QIS team since 2009.

Dennis Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Dennis Walsh joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. as an associate in 2009 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Between 2005 and 2007 he worked as a senior developer at Goldman Sachs and after that attended the graduate school at Princeton University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.63 18.43

