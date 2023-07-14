Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.4%
1 yr return
-16.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
Net Assets
$232 M
Holdings in Top 10
88.6%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GILIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.4%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|17.74%
|1 Yr
|-16.5%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|99.17%
|3 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|92.53%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|90.47%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|48.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|GILIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-44.0%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|99.09%
|2021
|10.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|25.23%
|2020
|2.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|74.78%
|2019
|6.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|25.23%
|2018
|-5.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|90.86%
|Period
|GILIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.4%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|15.03%
|1 Yr
|-16.5%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|99.25%
|3 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|92.35%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|79.25%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|44.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|GILIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-44.0%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|99.09%
|2021
|10.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|25.78%
|2020
|2.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|74.70%
|2019
|6.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|25.57%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|39.40%
|GILIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GILIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|232 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|74.09%
|Number of Holdings
|101
|2
|4154
|51.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|227 M
|288 K
|270 B
|58.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|88.60%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|1.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GILIX % Rank
|Bonds
|58.91%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|0.83%
|Other
|24.75%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|0.23%
|Stocks
|16.80%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|99.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.32%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|1.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|15.40%
|Cash
|-0.78%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|97.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GILIX % Rank
|Technology
|35.18%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|2.22%
|Healthcare
|19.34%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|9.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.02%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|12.63%
|Financial Services
|12.32%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|76.72%
|Industrials
|7.27%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|87.90%
|Communication Services
|6.25%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|76.65%
|Energy
|4.07%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|51.15%
|Consumer Defense
|1.45%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|96.32%
|Basic Materials
|1.08%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|88.13%
|Utilities
|0.01%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|84.84%
|Real Estate
|0.01%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|86.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GILIX % Rank
|US
|16.68%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|99.40%
|Non US
|0.12%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|90.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GILIX % Rank
|Securitized
|37.57%
|0.00%
|52.16%
|0.40%
|Corporate
|35.76%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.59%
|Government
|16.37%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.70%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.30%
|-6.23%
|100.00%
|96.88%
|Derivative
|3.97%
|0.00%
|48.40%
|2.10%
|Municipal
|0.03%
|0.00%
|2.10%
|0.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GILIX % Rank
|US
|46.83%
|-0.06%
|81.35%
|0.75%
|Non US
|12.08%
|0.00%
|43.82%
|1.21%
|GILIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|33.02%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|85.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|21.43%
|GILIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GILIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GILIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|48.52%
|GILIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GILIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|53.35%
|GILIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GILIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GILIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.38%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|67.93%
|GILIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.358
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.328
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2015
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2014
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 18, 2013
9.12
9.1%
Farhan Sharaff has served as a Portfolio Manager for each Fund since 2017. He is Assistant Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Sharaff joined Guggenheim Partners in May 2009. Mr. Sharaff has more than 30 years of experience in investment research and investment management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he was a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at MJX Capital Advisors, a wealth management firm focused on providing advice and investment management for its clients, especially in the traditional and alternative asset classes and Guggenheim Investments plc. Prior to that, Mr. Sharaff served as the global Chief Investment Officer at CIGNA Corporation, Zurich Scudder Investments and Citigroup. In all of the above engagements, Mr. Sharaff was responsible for research, investment management, product development and investment risk management. He was also a member of the business management teams at Citigroup and Zurich Scudder. Mr. Sharaff has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Aston (U.K.) and an MBA in Finance from the Manchester Business School (U.K.). In addition, Mr. Sharaff sits on boards of CITIC Capital Asset Management, Clarfeld Financial Advisors, and Guggenheim Global Investment plc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2016
6.09
6.1%
Qi Yan, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager in equity and equity derivative strategies of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Yan joined Guggenheim Partners in 2005. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Yan works closely with institutional clients in developing and implementing customized risk management solutions. Mr. Yan earned his M.S. in Statistics from Yale University, and his B.S. in Mathematics from Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Adam Bloch, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Bloch joined Guggenheim Partners in 2012 and is a Portfolio Manager for the firm's Active Fixed Income and Total Return mandates. Mr. Bloch works with the Chief Investment Officers and other Portfolio Managers to develop portfolio strategy that is in line with the firm’s views. He oversees strategy implementation, working with research analysts and traders to generate trade ideas, hedge portfolios, and manage day-to-day risk. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he worked in Leveraged Finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York where he structured high-yield bonds and leveraged loans for leveraged buyouts, restructurings, and corporate refinancings across multiple industries. Mr. Bloch graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...