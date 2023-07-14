Home
Trending ETFs

Guggenheim StylePlus - Large Core Fund

mutual fund
SFECX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.61 -0.02 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (SECEX) Primary C (SFECX) Inst (GILIX) Other (SFEPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim StylePlus - Large Core Fund

SFECX | Fund

$9.61

$232 M

1.50%

$0.14

2.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.8%

1 yr return

-34.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-14.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-11.5%

Net Assets

$232 M

Holdings in Top 10

88.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim StylePlus - Large Core Fund

SFECX | Fund

$9.61

$232 M

1.50%

$0.14

2.15%

SFECX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guggenheim StylePlus - Large Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 29, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Farhan Sharaff

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to exceed the total return of the S&P 500® Index (the “Index”). The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in: (i) equity securities issued by companies that have market capitalizations within the range of companies in the Index; (ii) investment vehicles that provide exposure to companies that have market capitalizations within the range of companies in the Index; and (iii) equity derivatives that, when purchased, provide exposure to (i.e., economic characteristics similar to) equity securities of companies with market capitalizations usually within the range of companies in the Index and equity derivatives based on large-capitalization indices, including large-capitalization growth indices and large-capitalization value indices deemed appropriate by Security Investors, LLC, also known as Guggenheim Investments (the “Investment Manager”). The Fund will usually also invest in fixed-income instruments and cash investments to collateralize derivatives positions and to increase investment return. As of December 31, 2021, the Index consisted of securities of companies with market capitalizations that ranged from $6.5 billion to $2.9 trillion.Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, rights and warrants, and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Derivatives in which the Fund may invest include options, futures contracts, swap agreements (including, but not limited to, total return swap agreements), and forward contracts (some of these instruments may be traded in the over-the-counter market). Fixed-income securities and other securities in which the Fund may invest include debt securities selected from a variety of sectors and credit qualities (principally, investment grade), principally, corporate bonds, participations in and assignments of syndicated bank loans, asset-backed securities (including mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) and other structured finance investments), U.S. government and agency securities (including those not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government), mezzanine and preferred securities, commercial paper, zero-coupon bonds, non-registered or restricted securities (consisting of securities originally issued in reliance on Rule 144A and Regulation S), step-up securities (such as step-up bonds) and convertible securities that the Investment Manager believes offer attractive yield and/or capital appreciation potential. The Fund may invest in securities listed, traded or dealt in other countries. The Fund may hold securities of any duration or maturity. Fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest may pay fixed or variable rates of interest. The Fund may invest in a variety of investment vehicles, principally closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other mutual funds.Allocation decisions within the actively managed equity, passive equity and actively managed fixed-income sleeves are at the discretion of the Investment Manager and are based on the Investment Manager’s judgment of the current investment environment (including market volatility), the attractiveness of each asset category, the correlations among Index components, individual positions or each asset category, and expected returns. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Investment Manager uses quantitative analysis, credit research and due diligence on issuers, regions and sectors to select the Fund’s investments and other proprietary strategies to identify securities and other assets that, in combination, are expected to contribute to exceeding the total return of the Index.Derivative instruments may be used extensively by the Investment Manager to maintain exposure to the equity and fixed-income markets, to hedge the Fund’s portfolio, or to increase returns. The Investment Manager may determine to sell a security for several reasons including the following: (1) to meet redemption requests; (2) to close-out or unwind derivatives transactions; (3) to realize gains; or (4) if market conditions change.The Fund invests a substantial portion of its assets in investment companies advised by the Investment Manager, or an affiliate of the Investment Manager, that invest in short-term fixed-income or floating rate securities. These funds are designed primarily to provide an alternative to investing directly and separately in various short-term fixed-income or floating rate securities. The Fund invests in these investment companies for various portfolio management purposes, including for cash management and liquidity management purposes and to seek to obtain exposure with a higher level of return on investments used to collateralize derivatives positions and achieve greater diversification and trading efficiency than would usually be experienced by investing directly and separately in fixed-income or floating rate securities. Investments by the Fund in these investment companies significantly increase the Fund’s exposure to the following asset categories: (i) a broad range of high yield, high risk debt securities rated below the top four long-term rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (also known as “junk bonds”) or, if unrated, determined by the Investment Manager, to be of comparable quality; (ii) CLOs, other asset-backed securities and similarly structured debt investments; and (iii) other short-term fixed or floating rate debt securities. Such investments expose the Fund to the risks of these asset categories and decreases in the value of these investments may cause the Fund to deviate from its investment objective.Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances, the Fund could invest some or all of its assets in cash, derivatives, fixed-income instruments, government bonds, money market instruments, repurchase agreements or securities of other investment companies. The Fund may be unable to pursue or achieve its investment objective during that time and temporary investments could reduce the benefit from any upswing in the market.
Read More

SFECX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -14.3% 35.6% 28.11%
1 Yr -34.9% -55.6% 38.6% 99.92%
3 Yr -14.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 99.14%
5 Yr -11.5%* -30.5% 97.0% 98.68%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 80.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -56.3% -64.5% 28.9% 99.92%
2021 9.1% -20.5% 152.6% 41.78%
2020 1.0% -13.9% 183.6% 89.51%
2019 6.1% -8.3% 8.9% 30.60%
2018 -6.7% -13.5% 12.6% 94.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -20.5% 35.6% 24.43%
1 Yr -34.9% -55.6% 40.3% 99.92%
3 Yr -14.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 99.12%
5 Yr -11.5%* -29.9% 97.0% 98.87%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 79.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFECX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -56.3% -64.5% 28.9% 99.92%
2021 9.1% -20.5% 152.6% 42.25%
2020 1.0% -13.9% 183.6% 89.43%
2019 6.1% -8.3% 8.9% 31.19%
2018 -6.7% -10.9% 12.6% 98.94%

NAV & Total Return History

SFECX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SFECX Category Low Category High SFECX % Rank
Net Assets 232 M 177 K 1.21 T 73.88%
Number of Holdings 101 2 4154 51.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 227 M 288 K 270 B 58.14%
Weighting of Top 10 88.60% 1.8% 106.2% 1.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Guggenheim Strategy II 33.50%
  2. Guggenheim Strategy II 33.50%
  3. Guggenheim Strategy II 33.50%
  4. Guggenheim Strategy II 33.50%
  5. Guggenheim Strategy II 33.50%
  6. Guggenheim Strategy II 33.50%
  7. Guggenheim Strategy II 33.50%
  8. Guggenheim Strategy II 33.50%
  9. Guggenheim Strategy II 33.50%
  10. Guggenheim Strategy II 33.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SFECX % Rank
Bonds 		58.91% -0.04% 95.81% 0.98%
Other 		24.75% -13.91% 134.98% 0.38%
Stocks 		16.80% 0.00% 130.24% 99.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.32% 0.00% 5.54% 1.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 73.52%
Cash 		-0.78% -102.29% 100.00% 97.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFECX % Rank
Technology 		35.18% 0.00% 48.94% 2.36%
Healthcare 		19.34% 0.00% 60.70% 9.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.02% 0.00% 30.33% 12.79%
Financial Services 		12.32% 0.00% 55.59% 76.71%
Industrials 		7.27% 0.00% 29.90% 87.98%
Communication Services 		6.25% 0.00% 27.94% 77.02%
Energy 		4.07% 0.00% 41.64% 51.29%
Consumer Defense 		1.45% 0.00% 47.71% 96.42%
Basic Materials 		1.08% 0.00% 25.70% 88.28%
Utilities 		0.01% 0.00% 20.91% 84.86%
Real Estate 		0.01% 0.00% 31.91% 86.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFECX % Rank
US 		16.68% 0.00% 127.77% 99.55%
Non US 		0.12% 0.00% 32.38% 90.25%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFECX % Rank
Securitized 		37.57% 0.00% 52.16% 0.55%
Corporate 		35.76% 0.00% 100.00% 1.73%
Government 		16.37% 0.00% 100.00% 2.84%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.30% -6.23% 100.00% 97.06%
Derivative 		3.97% 0.00% 48.40% 2.24%
Municipal 		0.03% 0.00% 2.10% 1.18%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFECX % Rank
US 		46.83% -0.06% 81.35% 0.90%
Non US 		12.08% 0.00% 43.82% 1.35%

SFECX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SFECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.15% 0.01% 49.27% 4.37%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 90.00%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 95.19%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 35.71%

Sales Fees

SFECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 74.62%

Trading Fees

SFECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SFECX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 496.00% 51.15%

SFECX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SFECX Category Low Category High SFECX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.50% 0.00% 24.20% 86.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SFECX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SFECX Category Low Category High SFECX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.67% -54.00% 6.06% 96.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SFECX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SFECX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Farhan Sharaff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 18, 2013

9.12

9.1%

Farhan Sharaff has served as a Portfolio Manager for each Fund since 2017. He is Assistant Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Sharaff joined Guggenheim Partners in May 2009. Mr. Sharaff has more than 30 years of experience in investment research and investment management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he was a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at MJX Capital Advisors, a wealth management firm focused on providing advice and investment management for its clients, especially in the traditional and alternative asset classes and Guggenheim Investments plc. Prior to that, Mr. Sharaff served as the global Chief Investment Officer at CIGNA Corporation, Zurich Scudder Investments and Citigroup. In all of the above engagements, Mr. Sharaff was responsible for research, investment management, product development and investment risk management. He was also a member of the business management teams at Citigroup and Zurich Scudder. Mr. Sharaff has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Aston (U.K.) and an MBA in Finance from the Manchester Business School (U.K.). In addition, Mr. Sharaff sits on boards of CITIC Capital Asset Management, Clarfeld Financial Advisors, and Guggenheim Global Investment plc.

Qi Yan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Qi Yan, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager in equity and equity derivative strategies of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Yan joined Guggenheim Partners in 2005. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Yan works closely with institutional clients in developing and implementing customized risk management solutions. Mr. Yan earned his M.S. in Statistics from Yale University, and his B.S. in Mathematics from Cambridge University.

Adam Bloch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Adam Bloch, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Bloch joined Guggenheim Partners in 2012 and is a Portfolio Manager for the firm's Active Fixed Income and Total Return mandates. Mr. Bloch works with the Chief Investment Officers and other Portfolio Managers to develop portfolio strategy that is in line with the firm’s views. He oversees strategy implementation, working with research analysts and traders to generate trade ideas, hedge portfolios, and manage day-to-day risk. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he worked in Leveraged Finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York where he structured high-yield bonds and leveraged loans for leveraged buyouts, restructurings, and corporate refinancings across multiple industries. Mr. Bloch graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

