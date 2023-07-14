The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, which include common stocks, rights, options, warrants, convertible debt securities of both U.S. and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign issuers, and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), of companies that, when purchased, have market capitalizations that are usually within the range of companies in the Russell 1000 ® Value Index. Although a universal definition of large market capitalization companies does not exist, the Fund generally defines large market capitalization companies as those whose market capitalization is similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000 ® Value Index, which is an unmanaged index measuring the performance of the large cap value segment of the U.S. equity universe and which includes companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth values. As of December 31, 2021, the Russell 1000 ® Value Index consisted of securities of companies with market capitalizations that ranged from $434.76 million to $1.9 trillion. In choosing securities, Security Investors, LLC, also known as Guggenheim Investments (the “Investment Manager”), primarily invests in value-oriented companies. Value-oriented companies are companies that appear to be undervalued relative to assets, earnings, growth potential or cash flows. The Investment Manager uses a blend of quantitative and fundamental analysis to identify securities that appear favorably priced and have the potential to appreciate in value. The Investment Manager regularly evaluates the metrics and data underlying the quantitative model and, from time to time, may make adjustments for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, to account for changing market, financial or economic conditions. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in derivatives, including options and futures contracts. These instruments are used to hedge the Fund’s portfolio, to maintain exposure to the equity markets, or to increase returns. The Fund may invest in a variety of investment vehicles, including those that seek to track the composition and performance of a specific index, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other mutual funds. The Fund may use these investments as a way of managing its cash position or to gain exposure to the equity markets or a particular sector of the equity markets. These investments may be more liquid than investing directly in individual issuers. The Fund typically sells a security when its issuer is no longer considered a value company, shows deteriorating fundamentals or falls short of the Investment Manager’s expectations, among other reasons. The Fund may invest in a limited number of sectors or industries. Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances, the Fund could invest some or all of its assets in cash, derivatives, fixed-income instruments, government bonds, money market instruments, repurchase agreements or securities of other investment companies. The Fund may be unable to pursue or achieve its investment objective during that time and temporary investments could reduce the benefit from any upswing in the market.