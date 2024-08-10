Under normal circumstances, the Fund pursues its objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in large-capitalization securities that the Adviser considers having “value” characteristics. The Fund defines:

● “value” as investments that appear to be undervalued relative to assets, earnings, growth potential or cash flows.

● “large-capitalization” as those companies with market capitalizations generally falling within the range of the S&P 500® Index. The capitalization range of the S&P 500® Index is between $5.4 billion and $3.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024.

The Fund will primarily invest in equity securities, including common stocks, REITs, options, warrants, convertible debt securities of U.S. and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign issuers, and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Convertible securities are hybrid financial instruments that typically consist of bonds, debentures, or preferred shares that can be converted into a specified number of common or preferred shares of the issuing company, typically at the option of the security holder. The Fund may also invest in various investment vehicles for portfolio management purposes, such as mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETF”), including cash management and liquidity management, to obtain a higher return on collateral positions and achieve greater diversification and trading efficiency than would usually be experienced by investing directly and separately in individual securities. In selecting mutual funds and ETFs for investment, the Adviser will prioritize investments that align with and support the Fund’s overall strategy.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser uses qualitative and quantitative analysis, credit research, and other proprietary strategies to identify securities that, in combination, are expected to contribute to exceeding the total return of the S&P 500 Value Index. In buying and selling securities for the Fund, the Adviser will apply its proprietary H-Factor Scores (“H-Factor”) methodology to its security selection process. H-Factor uses an algorithm rooted in actuarial risk principles to construct a portfolio with exposure to returns across sectors, styles, geographies, and asset classes. Using an actuarial-based approach, H-Factor aims to identify underpriced and overpriced securities and assign them an H-Factor score, which is the probability that the issuer will not deliver growth to support the securities’ current price. By assigning these scores, the Adviser seeks to avoid the overpriced securities and invest in the underpriced securities. The Adviser’s team of portfolio managers and analysts use a bottom-up assessment of a company's potential for success, including its financial condition, earnings outlook, strategy, management, industry position, and economic and market conditions. As a result of this investment process, the Fund may invest in a limited number of sectors or industries.

The Fund will sell investments when they no longer meet the Adviser’s investment criteria, market conditions change, or to meet redemption requests.