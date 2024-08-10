Home
Name

As of 10/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

NAA Large Cap Value Fund

SECIX | Fund

$49.93

$39.9 M

1.40%

$0.70

1.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.8%

1 yr return

23.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

12.4%

Net Assets

$39.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SECIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    NAA Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim
  • Inception Date
    Aug 07, 1944
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Farhan Sharaff

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund pursues its objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in large-capitalization securities that the Adviser considers having “value” characteristics. The Fund defines: 

“value” as investments that appear to be undervalued relative to assets, earnings, growth potential or cash flows. 
“large-capitalization” as those companies with market capitalizations generally falling within the range of the S&P 500® Index. The capitalization range of the S&P 500® Index is between $5.4 billion and $3.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. 

The Fund will primarily invest in equity securities, including common stocks, REITs, options, warrants, convertible debt securities of U.S. and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign issuers, and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Convertible securities are hybrid financial instruments that typically consist of bonds, debentures, or preferred shares that can be converted into a specified number of common or preferred shares of the issuing company, typically at the option of the security holder. The Fund may also invest in various investment vehicles for portfolio management purposes, such as mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETF”), including cash management and liquidity management, to obtain a higher return on collateral positions and achieve greater diversification and trading efficiency than would usually be experienced by investing directly and separately in individual securities. In selecting mutual funds and ETFs for investment, the Adviser will prioritize investments that align with and support the Fund’s overall strategy.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser uses qualitative and quantitative analysis, credit research, and other proprietary strategies to identify securities that, in combination, are expected to contribute to exceeding the total return of the S&P 500 Value Index. In buying and selling securities for the Fund, the Adviser will apply its proprietary H-Factor Scores (“H-Factor”) methodology to its security selection process. H-Factor uses an algorithm rooted in actuarial risk principles to construct a portfolio with exposure to returns across sectors, styles, geographies, and asset classes. Using an actuarial-based approach, H-Factor aims to identify underpriced and overpriced securities and assign them an H-Factor score, which is the probability that the issuer will not deliver growth to support the securities’ current price. By assigning these scores, the Adviser seeks to avoid the overpriced securities and invest in the underpriced securities. The Adviser’s team of portfolio managers and analysts use a bottom-up assessment of a company's potential for success, including its financial condition, earnings outlook, strategy, management, industry position, and economic and market conditions. As a result of this investment process, the Fund may invest in a limited number of sectors or industries.

The Fund will sell investments when they no longer meet the Adviser’s investment criteria, market conditions change, or to meet redemption requests.

Read More

SECIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SECIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -0.6% 35.8% 58.95%
1 Yr 23.0% 7.4% 59.4% 72.82%
3 Yr 8.6%* -1.7% 32.6% 42.58%
5 Yr 12.4%* -0.3% 46.6% 37.15%
10 Yr 9.3%* 1.6% 25.5% 46.53%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SECIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 -2.9% -16.9% 46.1% 92.19%
2022 -9.9% -64.7% 4.6% 33.08%
2021 18.7% -44.2% 57.5% 39.16%
2020 -4.3% -23.2% 285.0% 81.22%
2019 12.7% -21.4% 48.5% 87.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SECIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -0.6% 35.8% 58.95%
1 Yr 23.0% 7.4% 59.4% 72.82%
3 Yr 8.6%* -1.7% 32.6% 42.58%
5 Yr 12.4%* -0.3% 46.6% 37.15%
10 Yr 9.3%* 1.6% 25.5% 46.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SECIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 8.8% -15.9% 46.7% 69.30%
2022 -1.4% -42.0% 8.5% 16.31%
2021 27.1% 3.6% 129.7% 37.33%
2020 2.6% -22.6% 304.8% 54.38%
2019 21.4% -12.7% 52.1% 88.36%

NAV & Total Return History

SECIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SECIX Category Low Category High SECIX % Rank
Net Assets 39.9 M 1.94 M 163 B 90.83%
Number of Holdings 83 2 1733 47.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.6 M 433 K 37.8 B 93.58%
Weighting of Top 10 27.34% 4.4% 99.1% 52.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 2.76%
  2. Chevron Corp 2.55%
  3. Micron Technology Inc 2.42%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 2.39%
  5. Citigroup Inc 2.35%
  6. Tyson Foods Inc Class A 2.30%
  7. Wells Fargo & Co 2.16%
  8. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.14%
  9. Verizon Communications Inc 2.08%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 1.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SECIX % Rank
Stocks 		94.95% 7.19% 103.40% 89.46%
Cash 		5.05% 0.00% 36.15% 7.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.27% 80.20%
Other 		0.00% -2.19% 36.68% 81.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 79.65%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 78.06% 81.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SECIX % Rank
Healthcare 		15.31% 0.00% 30.08% 70.77%
Financial Services 		13.44% 0.00% 58.05% 90.38%
Technology 		10.95% 0.00% 54.02% 46.44%
Energy 		10.94% 0.00% 54.00% 18.41%
Utilities 		10.30% 0.00% 27.04% 5.46%
Industrials 		9.52% 0.00% 42.76% 70.58%
Consumer Defense 		8.46% 0.00% 34.10% 50.32%
Communication Services 		7.26% 0.00% 26.58% 26.46%
Basic Materials 		5.82% 0.00% 21.69% 11.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.59% 0.00% 22.74% 73.82%
Real Estate 		3.41% 0.00% 90.54% 39.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SECIX % Rank
US 		94.95% 7.19% 103.40% 71.22%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 24.72% 85.06%

SECIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SECIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.03% 14.82% 22.17%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 67.37%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 53.64%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 31.91%

Sales Fees

SECIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.75% 1.00% 5.75% 88.46%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SECIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SECIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 488.00% 20.32%

SECIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SECIX Category Low Category High SECIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.40% 0.00% 16.67% 4.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SECIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annual Quarterly Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SECIX Category Low Category High SECIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.88% -1.51% 4.28% 75.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SECIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SECIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Farhan Sharaff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Farhan Sharaff has served as a Portfolio Manager for each Fund since 2017. He is Assistant Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Sharaff joined Guggenheim Partners in May 2009. Mr. Sharaff has more than 30 years of experience in investment research and investment management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he was a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at MJX Capital Advisors, a wealth management firm focused on providing advice and investment management for its clients, especially in the traditional and alternative asset classes and Guggenheim Investments plc. Prior to that, Mr. Sharaff served as the global Chief Investment Officer at CIGNA Corporation, Zurich Scudder Investments and Citigroup. In all of the above engagements, Mr. Sharaff was responsible for research, investment management, product development and investment risk management. He was also a member of the business management teams at Citigroup and Zurich Scudder. Mr. Sharaff has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Aston (U.K.) and an MBA in Finance from the Manchester Business School (U.K.). In addition, Mr. Sharaff sits on boards of CITIC Capital Asset Management, Clarfeld Financial Advisors, and Guggenheim Global Investment plc.

Gregg Strohkorb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Gregg Strohkorb, CFA, Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors, has managed Guggenheim SMid Cap Value Fund, Guggenheim Large Cap Value Fund and Guggenheim Small Cap Value Fund since August 2015. Mr. Strohkorb joined the Investment Manager in 2006 and also serves as a senior quantitative research analyst. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Strohkorb was a Quantitative Equity Analyst for Denver Investment Advisors and a small hedge fund. In addition, Mr. Strohkorb has extensive experience in software development, systems management and database management. This includes experience with Morgan Stanley in international equity trading, settlement, corporate actions and securities lending systems. He earned a B.S. in Biological Sciences and an M.S. in Applied Science from The College of William and Mary and an MBA in International Business from the American Graduate School of International Management. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

James Schier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2015

6.75

6.8%

James P. Schier, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors, has been the manager of Guggenheim SMid Cap Value Fund since its inception (May 1997), Guggenheim Small Cap Value Fund since its inception (July 2008), and Guggenheim Large Cap Value Fund since August 2015. While employed by the Investment Manager, he also served as a research analyst. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 1995, he was a portfolio manager for Mitchell Capital Management from 1993 to 1995. From 1988 to 1993, he served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Fourth Financial. Prior to 1988, Mr. Schier served in various positions in the investment field for Stifel Financial, Josepthal & Company and Mercantile Trust Company. Mr. Schier earned a Bachelor of Business degree from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Washington University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

David Toussaint

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2017

5.33

5.3%

David G. Toussaint, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. He has co-managed Guggenheim Large Cap Value Fund, Guggenheim SMid Cap Value Fund and Guggenheim Small Cap Value Fund since January 2017. Mr. Toussaint has more than 25 years of investment industry experience. From 2012 to 2016, Mr. Toussaint was a Senior Equity Research Analyst covering the energy, utilities, and healthcare sectors for the value equity funds. From 2000 to 2012, he served as the portfolio manager for the firm’s high yield mutual fund strategy. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 2000, Mr. Toussaint was a fixed-income credit research analyst and an investment accounting manager for Allstate Insurance. Mr. Toussaint earned a B.A. in Economics from the University of Illinois, a M.S. in Accounting from DePaul University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He is a Certified Public Accountant and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Burak Hurmeydan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Burak Hurmeydan, Ph.D., is a Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Dr. Hurmeydan joined Guggenheim in 2011 as an Analyst of Quantitative Strategies. Before joining Guggenheim, he was a Quantitative Risk/Research Analyst with Citadel Asset Management from 2008 to 2009. He earned his B.S. in Economics from Eastern Mediterranean University and an M.S. degree in Economics from Louisiana State University. Dr. Hurmeydan earned a Ph.D. in Economics with a specialization in Financial Econometrics from Louisiana State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.05 86.59 8.09 6.71

