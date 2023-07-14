Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Guggenheim Floating Rate Strategies Fund

mutual fund
GIFSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.47 +0.01 +0.04%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
Inst (GIFIX) Primary A (GIFAX) C (GIFCX) Other (GIFPX) Retirement (GIFSX)
GIFSX (Mutual Fund)

Guggenheim Floating Rate Strategies Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.47 +0.01 +0.04%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
Inst (GIFIX) Primary A (GIFAX) C (GIFCX) Other (GIFPX) Retirement (GIFSX)
GIFSX (Mutual Fund)

Guggenheim Floating Rate Strategies Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.47 +0.01 +0.04%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
Inst (GIFIX) Primary A (GIFAX) C (GIFCX) Other (GIFPX) Retirement (GIFSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim Floating Rate Strategies Fund

GIFSX | Fund

$24.47

$1.38 B

8.94%

$2.19

0.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.2%

1 yr return

4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.38 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim Floating Rate Strategies Fund

GIFSX | Fund

$24.47

$1.38 B

8.94%

$2.19

0.83%

GIFSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guggenheim Floating Rate Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 13, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    B. Scott Minerd

Fund Description

GIFSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -5.8% 8.3% 14.63%
1 Yr 4.4% -12.8% 9.4% 4.76%
3 Yr 1.5%* -6.4% 59.5% 7.27%
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% 43.02%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% 14.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.5% -22.9% 5.1% 13.59%
2021 0.7% -6.3% 5.4% 30.00%
2020 -0.8% -4.9% 57.4% 47.94%
2019 N/A -2.1% 2.4% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -5.8% 8.3% 16.38%
1 Yr 4.4% -12.8% 24.7% 3.39%
3 Yr 1.5%* -6.4% 59.5% 7.25%
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% 40.79%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% 15.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.5% -22.9% 5.1% 13.94%
2021 0.7% -6.3% 5.4% 30.00%
2020 -0.8% -4.9% 57.4% 47.94%
2019 N/A -2.1% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GIFSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GIFSX Category Low Category High GIFSX % Rank
Net Assets 1.38 B 26.3 M 13.1 B 44.70%
Number of Holdings 273 12 1447 71.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 324 M -191 M 2.54 B 33.92%
Weighting of Top 10 24.09% 4.6% 91.9% 19.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federated Hermes US Treas Cash Res IS 14.69%
  2. American Tire Distributors, Inc. 2.51%
  3. American Tire Distributors, Inc. 2.51%
  4. American Tire Distributors, Inc. 2.51%
  5. American Tire Distributors, Inc. 2.51%
  6. American Tire Distributors, Inc. 2.51%
  7. American Tire Distributors, Inc. 2.51%
  8. American Tire Distributors, Inc. 2.51%
  9. American Tire Distributors, Inc. 2.51%
  10. American Tire Distributors, Inc. 2.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GIFSX % Rank
Bonds 		92.94% 28.71% 161.82% 49.65%
Cash 		15.17% -61.90% 53.95% 10.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.03% 0.00% 5.51% 44.91%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.82% 95.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -3.99% 1.54% 87.06%
Other 		-8.14% -54.21% 26.58% 97.90%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIFSX % Rank
Corporate 		84.41% 0.00% 141.23% 78.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.05% 0.00% 54.60% 10.49%
Securitized 		1.33% 0.00% 91.68% 28.77%
Government 		0.21% 0.00% 4.12% 4.56%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 7.03% 87.06%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 85.26%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIFSX % Rank
US 		67.52% 14.05% 128.23% 71.68%
Non US 		25.42% 0.00% 84.20% 22.73%

GIFSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GIFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.01% 15.84% 74.13%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.89% 65.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.02% 0.27% 31.52%

Sales Fees

GIFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GIFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GIFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 4.00% 215.00% 45.76%

GIFSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GIFSX Category Low Category High GIFSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.94% 0.00% 8.99% 88.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GIFSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GIFSX Category Low Category High GIFSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.66% 1.77% 10.22% 45.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GIFSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GIFSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

B. Scott Minerd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2011

10.51

10.5%

B. Scott Minerd, Chairman, Global Chief Investment Officer, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Minerd joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in May 1998. Mr. Minerd leads Guggenheim Partners' research on global macroeconomics and guides the firm’s investment strategies.Previously, Mr. Minerd was a Managing Director with Credit Suisse First Boston in charge of trading and risk management for the Fixed Income Credit Trading Group. In this position, he was responsible for the corporate bond, preferred stock, money markets, U.S. government agency and sovereign debt, derivatives securities, structured debt and interest rate swaps trading business units. Prior to that, Mr. Minerd was Morgan Stanley’s London based European Capital Markets Products Trading and Risk Manager responsible for Eurobonds, Euro-MTNs, domestic European Bonds, FRNs, derivative securities and money market products in 12 European currencies and Asian markets. Mr. Minerd has also held capital markets positions with Merrill Lynch and Continental Bank. Prior to that, he was a Certified Public Accountant and worked for the public accounting firm of Price Waterhouse. Mr. Minerd is a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Investor Advisory Committee on Financial Markets, helping advise the NY Fed President and senior management at the bank about the current financial markets and ways the public and private sectors can better understand and mitigate systematic risks. Mr. Minerd also works with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), advising on research and analysis of private sector infrastructure investment, and is a contributing member of the World Economic Forum (WEF). He is a regularly featured guest and contributor to leading financial media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg, and CNBC, where he shares insights on today’s financial climate. Mr. Minerd holds a B.S. degree in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and has completed graduate work at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Anne Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2011

10.51

10.5%

Anne B. Walsh, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Ms. Walsh joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in 2007 is also the head of the Portfolio Construction Group and Portfolio Management. She oversees more than $185 billion in fixed-income investments including Agencies, Credit, Municipals, and Structured Securities. She is responsible for portfolio design, strategy, sector allocation and risk management, as well as conveying Guggenheim Partners' macroeconomic outlook to Portfolio Managers and fixed income Sector Specialists. Ms. Walsh specializes in liability-driven portfolio management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, she served as Chief Investment Officer at Reinsurance Group of America, and also held roles at Zurich Scudder Investments, Lincoln Investment Management and American Bankers Insurance Group. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Ms. Walsh received her BSBA and MBA from Auburn University and her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law.

Thomas Hauser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2014

7.54

7.5%

Thomas J. Hauser, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. He has co-managed Series F since November 2014 and Series P since January 2017. Mr. Hauser joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in 2002 and is a member of Guggenheim’s Corporate Credit Group. He is also a member of the Investment Committee overseeing Guggenheim’s corporate credit investing activities. Prior to his role as a portfolio manager, Mr. Hauser ran a team with Joseph McCurdy covering a variety of sectors including Technology, Media and Telecom, Education, Metals and Mining, Homebuilding, Healthcare, and Energy and Power. He has over 10 years' experience in the high yield and leverage loan class. During his career at the firm, Mr. Hauser has been an analyst covering a variety of sectors, including the Energy, Power, Transportation and Chemical sectors. Mr. Hauser received his B.S. in Finance from St. Johns University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 21.18 6.0 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×