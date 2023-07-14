Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.9%
1 yr return
18.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$1.15 B
Holdings in Top 10
23.1%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GIEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|39.57%
|1 Yr
|18.9%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|38.01%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|53.83%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|87.88%
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|91.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|GIEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|45.74%
|2021
|0.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|73.82%
|2020
|2.2%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|63.01%
|2019
|4.1%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|75.16%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|92.66%
|Period
|GIEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|39.43%
|1 Yr
|18.9%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|35.32%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|52.91%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|68.96%
|10 Yr
|3.4%*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|33.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|GIEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|45.74%
|2021
|0.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|73.52%
|2020
|2.2%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|63.01%
|2019
|4.1%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|75.16%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|29.37%
|GIEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIEYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.15 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|37.68%
|Number of Holdings
|3966
|1
|10801
|2.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|239 M
|0
|34.5 B
|40.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.10%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|52.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GIEYX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.85%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|90.88%
|Cash
|8.97%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|5.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.18%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|2.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|33.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|55.92%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|34.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GIEYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.94%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|9.75%
|Industrials
|17.65%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|15.43%
|Healthcare
|13.16%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|33.92%
|Technology
|11.37%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|51.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.35%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|28.09%
|Consumer Defense
|7.65%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|80.35%
|Basic Materials
|6.56%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|76.27%
|Communication Services
|4.95%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|75.98%
|Energy
|3.07%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|78.75%
|Real Estate
|1.37%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|60.12%
|Utilities
|0.92%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|76.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GIEYX % Rank
|Non US
|83.65%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|93.87%
|US
|7.20%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|9.99%
|GIEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|60.67%
|Management Fee
|0.77%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|75.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GIEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GIEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GIEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|51.63%
|GIEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIEYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.39%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|30.45%
|GIEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GIEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIEYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.90%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|78.60%
|GIEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.399
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.321
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.454
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.338
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.297
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.042
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2009
|$0.095
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.516
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2008
14.18
14.2%
Dr. Liew is a Founder and the head of the Global Asset Allocation team at of AQR, overseeing the research, portfolio management and trading associated with that strategy. Prior to AQR, he worked at Goldman, Sachs & Co. as a portfolio manager in the Asset Management Division where he developed and managed quantitative trading strategies. Dr. Liew began his career at Trout Trading, developing quantitative market-neutral stock-selection strategies. Dr Liew has published articles in The Journal of Portfolio Management and Financial Analysts Journal, and has received the Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy award and the Graham and Dodd award for his articles. Dr. Liew is a member of the University of Chicago’s Board of Trustees and sits on the university’s investment committee. Dr Liew earned a B.A. in economics, an M.B.A. and a Ph.D. in finance from Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2016
6.08
6.1%
Mr. Ling, Investment Officer, has been portfolio manager of the MFS since October 2009. From 2006-2009, Mr. Ling was a global equity research analyst at MFS. Prior to joining MFS, Mr. Ling was an Investment Manager for Lion Capital Management in Singapore. Mr. Ling, who is based in Singapore, has a BA from Nanyang Technological University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 25, 2018
4.1
4.1%
Michael Manelli joined Harris Associates in 2005 and has been in the investment industry since 2001. He is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Investment Analyst on the International Research Team at Harris Associates. Previously, he worked as a research associate/analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Manelli holds a BBA from the University of Iowa and is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 13, 2019
3.13
3.1%
Paul joined WCM in 1989; his primary responsibility is portfolio management for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 1983, Paul’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Manager with Wells Fargo Private Banking Group, and at Bank of America. Paul earned his B.S. in Finance from California State University, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 13, 2019
3.13
3.1%
Pete has been working with WCM since 2001; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 1998, Pete’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Analyst, Templeton Private Client Group, and as Managing Director at Centurion Alliance. He earned his B.A. (with honors) in Communications from San Jose State University (California), and his J.D. at the Monterey College of Law (California).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 13, 2019
3.13
3.1%
Mike joined WCM in 2006; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2000, Mike’s experience includes positions as Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago) where he produced the Model Growth Portfolio (a live portfolio and newsletter), and as Analyst at the Motley Fool, the online investment service. He earned his B.S. (with honors) in Finance from Saint Louis University (Missouri).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2019
2.5
2.5%
Nielsen is a Principal of AQR Capital Management. Mr. Nielsen joined AQR in 2000 and currently serves as the co-head of portfolio management, research, risk and trading. He earned a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in economics from the University of Copenhagen. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2000, he was an Analyst in the Quantitative Research Group of Danske Invest.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2019
2.5
2.5%
Andrea Frazzini is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Global Stock Selection team. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He has published in top academic journals and won several awards for his research, including the Smith Breeden Award, the Fama-DFA Prize, the BGI Michael Brennan Award, several Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Awards and the PanAgora Crowell Memorial Prize. Prior to joining AQR, Andrea was an associate professor of finance at the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also served as a consultant for DKR Capital Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities and was on the board of directors of the Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago. He earned a B.S. in economics from the University of Roma Tre, an M.S. in economics from the London School of Economics and a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Mr. DeVita is a principal and portfolio manager/analyst at Altrinsic Global Advisors. Prior to joining Altrinsic in 2000, Mr. DeVita began his investment career with Société Générale Asset Management, where his extensive experience included international securities analysis, trading, and operations in the equity, fixed income, and foreign currency markets. He received a BS in Accountancy from Villanova University. Mr. DeVita holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 19, 2021
1.28
1.3%
David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
