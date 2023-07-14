Home
GIEZX (Mutual Fund)

GuideStone Funds International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.9 -0.07 -0.5%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (GIEYX) Primary Other (GIEZX)

Vitals

YTD Return

13.7%

1 yr return

18.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$1.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GIEZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuideStone Funds International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideStone Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 27, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Liew

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly (at least, and typically more than, 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities, which may include stock, stock futures, rights, warrants or securities convertible into stock, of foreign companies. An issuer is considered to be from the country where it is headquartered or incorporated, where the majority of its assets are located or where it generates the majority of its operating income. The Fund’s portfolio is diversified among a large number of companies across different industries and economic sectors.The Fund primarily invests in equity securities of foreign companies in countries having economies and markets generally considered to be developed, but may also invest in equity securities of foreign companies located in emerging markets.Equity securities of foreign companies are predominantly traded on foreign stock exchanges.The Fund generally intends to remain diversified across countries and geographical regions, although it has the flexibility to invest a significant portion of its assets in one country or region.The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other similar instruments, each of which represents ownership of underlying foreign securities denominated in currencies other than that of the country of incorporation. The Fund may invest in sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts.The Fund may establish short positions in stocks of foreign companies with a market value of up to 10% of the Fund’s assets. When the Fund takes a short position, it sells at the current market price a stock it has borrowed in anticipation of a decline in the market price of the stock. The Fund intends to reinvest the proceeds from its short sales by taking additional long positions in stocks. This investment technique is known as “leverage,” which increases risk and may magnify the Fund’s gains or losses.The Fund may use futures, options, swaps and forwards to gain exposure to foreign markets and currencies. Sub-Advisers may make currency investment decisions independent of their underlying security selections. The Fund may also use derivatives, including futures, options, forward contracts and swap agreements as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase return, to manage risk, to hedge against losses or as an alternative to selling a security short.The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund.The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, using two or more Sub-Advisers that each manages a portion of the Fund's portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. The Sub-Advisers, in managing their respective portions of the Fund’s portfolio, practice different investment styles that the Adviser believes complement one another. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds and determines allocations of Fund assets among Sub-Advisers based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible. Buy and sell decisions are made at the discretion of each individual Sub-Adviser with regard to the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that it manages in accordance with its investment strategies and processes.In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.
Read More

GIEZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% 2.1% 19.2% 41.84%
1 Yr 18.8% -20.6% 27.8% 38.30%
3 Yr 3.7%* -14.5% 25.3% 55.79%
5 Yr -2.2%* -9.9% 60.9% 88.21%
10 Yr 0.2%* -6.0% 9.9% 78.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -43.6% 71.3% 45.89%
2021 0.5% -15.4% 9.4% 73.67%
2020 2.1% -10.4% 121.9% 67.28%
2019 4.1% -0.5% 8.5% 75.97%
2018 -5.6% -13.0% -0.7% 92.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% -16.4% 19.2% 41.70%
1 Yr 18.8% -27.2% 27.8% 35.60%
3 Yr 3.7%* -14.5% 25.3% 54.89%
5 Yr 0.3%* -9.9% 60.9% 69.97%
10 Yr 3.0%* -2.6% 10.2% 41.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -43.6% 71.3% 45.89%
2021 0.5% -15.4% 9.4% 73.37%
2020 2.1% -10.4% 121.9% 67.28%
2019 4.1% -0.5% 8.5% 75.97%
2018 -3.3% -13.0% -0.7% 30.77%

NAV & Total Return History

GIEZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GIEZX Category Low Category High GIEZX % Rank
Net Assets 1.15 B 1.02 M 369 B 37.82%
Number of Holdings 3966 1 10801 3.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 239 M 0 34.5 B 40.23%
Weighting of Top 10 23.10% 1.9% 101.9% 52.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GuideStone Funds Money Market Instl 6.39%
  2. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 4.85%
  3. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 4.85%
  4. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 4.85%
  5. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 4.85%
  6. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 4.85%
  7. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 4.85%
  8. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 4.85%
  9. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 4.85%
  10. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 4.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GIEZX % Rank
Stocks 		90.85% 0.00% 122.60% 91.03%
Cash 		8.97% -65.15% 100.00% 6.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.18% 0.00% 4.18% 2.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 37.09%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 58.49%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 38.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIEZX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.94% 0.00% 47.75% 9.90%
Industrials 		17.65% 5.17% 99.49% 15.57%
Healthcare 		13.16% 0.00% 21.01% 34.06%
Technology 		11.37% 0.00% 36.32% 51.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.35% 0.00% 36.36% 28.24%
Consumer Defense 		7.65% 0.00% 32.29% 80.49%
Basic Materials 		6.56% 0.00% 23.86% 76.42%
Communication Services 		4.95% 0.00% 21.69% 76.13%
Energy 		3.07% 0.00% 16.89% 78.89%
Real Estate 		1.37% 0.00% 14.59% 60.26%
Utilities 		0.92% 0.00% 13.68% 76.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIEZX % Rank
Non US 		83.65% 0.00% 124.02% 94.01%
US 		7.20% -7.71% 68.98% 10.13%

GIEZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GIEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% 0.02% 26.51% 38.60%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.00% 1.60% 75.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

GIEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GIEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GIEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 2.00% 247.00% 51.79%

GIEZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GIEZX Category Low Category High GIEZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.15% 0.00% 13.15% 34.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GIEZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GIEZX Category Low Category High GIEZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.64% -0.93% 6.38% 86.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GIEZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GIEZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Liew

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2008

14.18

14.2%

Dr. Liew is a Founder and the head of the Global Asset Allocation team at of AQR, overseeing the research, portfolio management and trading associated with that strategy. Prior to AQR, he worked at Goldman, Sachs & Co. as a portfolio manager in the Asset Management Division where he developed and managed quantitative trading strategies. Dr. Liew began his career at Trout Trading, developing quantitative market-neutral stock-selection strategies. Dr Liew has published articles in The Journal of Portfolio Management and Financial Analysts Journal, and has received the Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy award and the Graham and Dodd award for his articles. Dr. Liew is a member of the University of Chicago’s Board of Trustees and sits on the university’s investment committee. Dr Liew earned a B.A. in economics, an M.B.A. and a Ph.D. in finance from Chicago.

Daniel Ling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Mr. Ling, Investment Officer, has been portfolio manager of the MFS since October 2009. From 2006-2009, Mr. Ling was a global equity research analyst at MFS. Prior to joining MFS, Mr. Ling was an Investment Manager for Lion Capital Management in Singapore. Mr. Ling, who is based in Singapore, has a BA from Nanyang Technological University.

Michael Manelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2018

4.1

4.1%

Michael Manelli joined Harris Associates in 2005 and has been in the investment industry since 2001. He is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Investment Analyst on the International Research Team at Harris Associates. Previously, he worked as a research associate/analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Manelli holds a BBA from the University of Iowa and is a CFA® charterholder.

Paul Black

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2019

3.13

3.1%

Paul joined WCM in 1989; his primary responsibility is portfolio management for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 1983, Paul’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Manager with Wells Fargo Private Banking Group, and at Bank of America. Paul earned his B.S. in Finance from California State University, San Diego.

Peter Hunkel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2019

3.13

3.1%

Pete has been working with WCM since 2001; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 1998, Pete’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Analyst, Templeton Private Client Group, and as Managing Director at Centurion Alliance. He earned his B.A. (with honors) in Communications from San Jose State University (California), and his J.D. at the Monterey College of Law (California).

Michael Trigg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2019

3.13

3.1%

Mike joined WCM in 2006; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2000, Mike’s experience includes positions as Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago) where he produced the Model Growth Portfolio (a live portfolio and newsletter), and as Analyst at the Motley Fool, the online investment service. He earned his B.S. (with honors) in Finance from Saint Louis University (Missouri).

Andrea Frazzini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Andrea Frazzini is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Global Stock Selection team. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He has published in top academic journals and won several awards for his research, including the Smith Breeden Award, the Fama-DFA Prize, the BGI Michael Brennan Award, several Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Awards and the PanAgora Crowell Memorial Prize. Prior to joining AQR, Andrea was an associate professor of finance at the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also served as a consultant for DKR Capital Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities and was on the board of directors of the Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago. He earned a B.S. in economics from the University of Roma Tre, an M.S. in economics from the London School of Economics and a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University.

Lars Nielsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Nielsen is a Principal of AQR Capital Management. Mr. Nielsen joined AQR in 2000 and currently serves as the co-head of portfolio management, research, risk and trading. He earned a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in economics from the University of Copenhagen. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2000, he was an Analyst in the Quantitative Research Group of Danske Invest.

John DeVita

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Mr. DeVita is a principal and portfolio manager/analyst at Altrinsic Global Advisors. Prior to joining Altrinsic in 2000, Mr. DeVita began his investment career with Société Générale Asset Management, where his extensive experience included international securities analysis, trading, and operations in the equity, fixed income, and foreign currency markets. He received a BS in Accountancy from Villanova University. Mr. DeVita holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant.

David Spika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2021

1.28

1.3%

David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

