Gabelli Global Growth Fund

mutual fund
GICPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.05 +0.15 +0.34%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (GICPX) Primary C (GGGCX) A (GGGAX) Inst (GGGIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gabelli Global Growth Fund

GICPX | Fund

$44.05

$173 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

29.0%

1 yr return

22.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$173 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GICPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 29.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli Global Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli
  • Inception Date
    Feb 07, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Caesar Bryan

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Global Growth Fund will invest at least 65% of its total assets in common stocks of companies which the portfolio manager believes are likely to have rapid growth in revenues and earnings and potential for above average capital appreciation or are undervalued. The Global Growth Fund invests primarily in common stocks of foreign and domestic small capitalization, mid capitalization, and large capitalization issuers. As a “global” fund, the Global Growth Fund invests in securities of issuers, or related investments thereof, located in at least three countries, and at least 40% of the Global Growth Fund’s total net assets is invested in securities of non‑U.S. issuers or related investments thereof.  
To achieve the Global Growth Fund’s primary objective of capital appreciation, the Adviser employs a disciplined investment program focusing on the globalization and interactivity of the world’s market place. The Global Growth Fund invests in companies at the forefront of accelerated growth.  
The Global Growth Fund invests primarily in common stocks of foreign and domestic mid capitalization and large capitalization issuers. In addition to growth rates, stock valuation levels are important in the  
stock selection process as the Global Growth Fund seeks stocks that are attractively priced relative to their projected growth rates. The Global Growth Fund seeks to build a portfolio diversified by geographic region, industry sectors and individual issues within industry sectors. The Global Growth Fund invests primarily in developed markets but may invest in emerging markets as well. The Global Growth Fund invests in companies with a wide range in market capitalizations, from small to large.  
Read More

GICPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GICPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.0% -35.6% 29.2% 94.85%
1 Yr 22.7% 17.3% 252.4% 66.82%
3 Yr 3.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 14.84%
5 Yr 3.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 15.70%
10 Yr 3.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 14.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GICPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -24.3% 957.1% 9.34%
2021 7.8% -38.3% 47.1% 65.87%
2020 9.8% -54.2% 0.6% 16.42%
2019 4.4% -76.0% 54.1% 17.57%
2018 -2.2% -26.1% 47.8% 94.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GICPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.0% -35.6% 29.2% 95.08%
1 Yr 22.7% 11.4% 252.4% 62.50%
3 Yr 3.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 13.63%
5 Yr 5.3%* 0.1% 32.7% 15.03%
10 Yr 8.0%* -6.9% 18.3% 13.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GICPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -24.3% 957.1% 9.34%
2021 7.8% -33.1% 47.1% 66.37%
2020 9.8% -44.4% 1.8% 3.50%
2019 4.4% -6.5% 54.1% 18.45%
2018 -0.6% -14.4% 47.8% 74.16%

NAV & Total Return History

GICPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GICPX Category Low Category High GICPX % Rank
Net Assets 173 M 199 K 133 B 63.27%
Number of Holdings 50 1 9075 53.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 91 M -18 M 37.6 B 62.22%
Weighting of Top 10 44.47% 9.1% 100.0% 36.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 6.88%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.22%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.04%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 6.03%
  5. Adyen NV 5.05%
  6. Adyen NV 5.05%
  7. Adyen NV 5.05%
  8. Adyen NV 5.05%
  9. Adyen NV 5.05%
  10. Adyen NV 5.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GICPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.96% 61.84% 125.47% 2.20%
Cash 		0.04% -174.70% 23.12% 93.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 25.11%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 33.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 16.74%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 20.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GICPX % Rank
Technology 		48.29% 0.00% 49.87% 1.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.89% 0.00% 40.94% 16.30%
Healthcare 		13.20% 0.00% 35.42% 76.65%
Communication Services 		7.72% 0.00% 57.66% 25.66%
Financial Services 		6.81% 0.00% 38.42% 83.37%
Consumer Defense 		2.19% 0.00% 73.28% 63.55%
Industrials 		1.93% 0.00% 44.06% 88.99%
Basic Materials 		0.97% 0.00% 38.60% 81.28%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 45.15%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 48.68%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 71.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GICPX % Rank
US 		70.71% 0.13% 103.82% 10.57%
Non US 		29.25% 0.58% 99.46% 84.80%

GICPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GICPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.01% 44.27% 29.65%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.82% 95.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 19.73%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

GICPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GICPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 23.53%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GICPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 0.00% 395.00% 64.22%

GICPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GICPX Category Low Category High GICPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 14.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GICPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GICPX Category Low Category High GICPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.49% -4.27% 12.65% 79.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GICPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GICPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Caesar Bryan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2000

21.43

21.4%

Mr. Bryan is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager with GAMCO Asset Management Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GBL. Mr. Bryan has also been a Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust since March 2005 and The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust since January 2011.

Howard Ward

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Mr. Howard F. Ward, CFA, Senior Vice President of GBL, is a portfolio manager. He joined GBL in 1995 and currently serves as GBL’s Chief Investment Officer of Growth Products. Mr. Ward is also a portfolio manager. Previously, he was managing director with Scudder, Stevens & Clark from 1982 to 1995. Prior to that, Ward was an investment officer in the institutional-investment department for four years with Brown Brothers, Harriman & Company. He is a member of the Investment Council Association of America and the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Christopher Ward

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Mr. Christopher D. Ward, CFA, Vice President of GAMCO Investors, Inc., He joined the GAMCO Growth team in 2015 as Vice President and Research Analyst. Prior to joining GAMCO, Mr. Ward spent five years at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management where he served as Director of Business Strategy. Before joining Morgan Stanley, he was with the GFI Group, Inc., a wholesale institutional brokerage firm. Mr. Ward is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He graduated from Boston College with a B.A. in Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

