Under normal market conditions, the Global Growth Fund will invest at least 65% of its total assets in common stocks of companies which the portfolio manager believes are likely to have rapid growth in revenues and earnings and potential for above average capital appreciation or are undervalued. The Global Growth Fund invests primarily in common stocks of foreign and domestic small capitalization, mid capitalization, and large capitalization issuers. As a “global” fund, the Global Growth Fund invests in securities of issuers, or related investments thereof, located in at least three countries, and at least 40% of the Global Growth Fund’s total net assets is invested in securities of non‑U.S. issuers or related investments thereof.

To achieve the Global Growth Fund’s primary objective of capital appreciation, the Adviser employs a disciplined investment program focusing on the globalization and interactivity of the world’s market place. The Global Growth Fund invests in companies at the forefront of accelerated growth.

The Global Growth Fund invests primarily in common stocks of foreign and domestic mid capitalization and large capitalization issuers. In addition to growth rates, stock valuation levels are important in the