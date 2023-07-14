Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade bonds. For purposes of the 80% policy, investment grade bonds include other investment grade debt securities. The Fund considers investment grade debt securities to be debt securities that are rated A- or better by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Fitch Ratings Inc. (“Fitch”).

The types of investment grade debt securities that the Fund invests in primarily include obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities, including U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises (some of which are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government), corporate bonds, debentures, and mortgage-backed and mortgage-related securities, including mortgage pass-through securities. These types of obligations may have fixed-rate or floating-rate coupons (or variable rate coupons), which pay interest at variable rates based on a lending rate, such as ICE LIBOR (“LIBOR”) or the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”), and are commonly referred to as fixed income securities or bonds. If an investment held by the Fund is downgraded below investment grade, the sub-advisor may sell the security or request the Manager’s permission to continue to hold the security.

In selecting investment grade debt securities within the corporate sector, the sub-advisor first focuses on the largest U.S. issuers and companies rated A- or better by at least two of the three rating agencies. The sub-advisor then eliminates foreign companies, Yankee bonds, alcohol, tobacco, gambling, and defense companies. The sub-advisor then evaluates the remaining issues based on the sustainability of their operations and their consideration of environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) principles as an integrated part of the sub-advisor’s evaluation and investment process, although these are just two investment considerations and are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by the sub-advisor. Other than alcohol, tobacco, gambling, and defense companies, the sub-advisor does not currently use ESG considerations to exclude sectors or industries from the Fund’s investment universe. The sub-advisor may use ESG research and/or ratings information provided by one or more third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to maintain a weighted-average duration of zero to seven years. Duration is an indicator of a bond’s price sensitivity to a change in interest rates. For example, a duration of seven years means that a security’s price would be expected to decrease by approximately 7% with a 1% increase in interest rates. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity, but typically invests in securities with maximum maturities of up to 30 years.