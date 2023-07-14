Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$389 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.5%
Expense Ratio 0.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 71.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GHQRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|12.85%
|1 Yr
|-4.4%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|97.92%
|3 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|98.71%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|74.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GHQRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|95.93%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|99.27%
|2020
|0.4%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|72.15%
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|GHQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GHQRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|389 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|74.18%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|4
|4919
|91.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|174 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|58.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.50%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|17.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GHQRX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.98%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|59.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.54%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|19.44%
|Cash
|3.48%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|48.44%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|88.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|90.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|85.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GHQRX % Rank
|Securitized
|48.22%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|11.28%
|Corporate
|25.69%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|74.13%
|Government
|22.61%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|39.24%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.48%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|57.81%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|88.37%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|92.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GHQRX % Rank
|US
|91.98%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|11.46%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|99.83%
|GHQRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|53.87%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|93.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|GHQRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GHQRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GHQRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|71.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|44.82%
|GHQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GHQRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.31%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|26.04%
|GHQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GHQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GHQRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.05%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|96.45%
|GHQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2020
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 03, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 04, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 04, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 03, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 04, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 04, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2016
6.16
6.2%
Mr. Garcia received a B.A. in Economics from Yale University. After graduating in 1985, he joined Salomon Brothers in New York City where he became a Vice President specializing in mortgage-backed securities. In 1990, he joined former Mayor Henry Cisneros to build Cisneros Asset Management Company, ultimately becoming its President. In 2002, he joined Garcia Hamilton & Associates and is the firm’s Managing Partner. Under his leadership, the firm grew from $200 million in fixed income assets under management to over $16.4 billion as of October 2020. GH&A has received numerous industry recognitions. Most recently in 2019 Houston Business Journal recognized Mr. Garcia among Houston’s Top CEOs, as well as being ranked among their Best Places to Work in 2018. The firm also received Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management for the fourth year in a row (2019, 2018, 2017, 2016). Emerging Manager Monthly awarded the firm Fixed Income Manager of the Year for the third time (2019, 2018 and 2010). Other past awards include FundMap’s 2018 US Fixed Income Manager, Institutional Investor’s Intermediate-Term Fixed Income Manager of the Year in 2016 and 2015, as well as their 2014 Fixed Income Investment Grade Manager of the Year. During the recent COVID-19 crisis, Mr. Garcia and GH&A have donated over 30,000 masks along with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to various organizations. Mr. Garcia is proud to serve on two SEC advisory boards: SEC’s Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Board and SEC’s Asset Management Advisory Committee where he leads a subcommittee focused on Diversity and Inclusion. He currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees for Dallas Police & Fire Pension System and serves with Chairman Henry Kravis on the Board of Directors of SEO, a non-profit providing summer internships on Wall Street for minority undergraduates. Additionally, in 2018 he was co-chair for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. The same year, he was also awarded “Male Entrepreneur of the Year 2018” by the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. In 2015, Mr. Garcia was awarded the SEO Alumni Leadership Award alongside other honorees, including the former mayor of New York City, Michael R. Bloomberg, and Co-Founder & Co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, David M. Rubenstein.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 04, 2016
6.16
6.2%
Ms. Rodriguez received a B.S. in Biology from the University of Houston in 1987. After graduating, she joined the investment firm Daniel Breen & Co., L.P. in Houston, Texas where she worked from 1987 to 1998. During her time with Daniel Breen, she held several positions including Trader’s Assistant working with both equity and fixed income securities, Research Assistant and Portfolio Administrator. Ms. Rodriguez joined Garcia Hamilton & Associates in 1998 as a Fixed Income Administrator. She initially served as a Trader’s Assistant and Portfolio Administrator. When Gilbert Garcia joined the firm in 2002 to manage the Fixed Income strategies, Ms. Rodriguez was designated to assist in building the bond business as a Fixed Income Trader, and later, a Fixed Income Analyst. Ms. Rodriguez was promoted to Fixed Income Portfolio Manager in 2010 and became a partner of the firm in 2014. She currently oversees the fixed income trading desk.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
