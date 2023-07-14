Home
Trending ETFs

GHAAX (Mutual Fund)

GHAAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VanEck Global Resources Fund

GHAAX | Fund

$40.26

$1.09 B

2.59%

$1.04

1.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.3%

1 yr return

10.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

17.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

Net Assets

$1.09 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VanEck Global Resources Fund

GHAAX | Fund

$40.26

$1.09 B

2.59%

$1.04

1.48%

GHAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 17.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VanEck Global Resources Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VanEck
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shawn Reynolds

GHAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GHAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.3% -7.4% 18.8% 84.55%
1 Yr 10.5% -5.3% 45.3% 76.15%
3 Yr 17.9%* -1.1% 57.1% 38.68%
5 Yr 2.7%* -5.3% 17.3% 70.30%
10 Yr -0.7%* -9.9% 12.6% 81.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GHAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.1% -32.2% 34.0% 47.66%
2021 8.2% -2.5% 35.5% 86.67%
2020 5.7% -8.5% 32.1% 30.10%
2019 2.6% -12.4% 8.5% 67.65%
2018 -6.7% -11.7% 24.9% 81.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GHAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.3% -23.6% 37.6% 75.45%
1 Yr 10.5% -13.2% 45.1% 64.22%
3 Yr 17.9%* -1.1% 57.1% 46.67%
5 Yr 2.7%* -5.3% 22.1% 75.76%
10 Yr -0.7%* -9.1% 14.2% 82.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GHAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.1% -32.2% 34.0% 47.66%
2021 8.2% -2.5% 35.5% 86.67%
2020 5.7% -8.5% 32.1% 30.10%
2019 2.6% -12.4% 8.5% 67.65%
2018 -6.7% -11.7% 24.9% 89.69%

NAV & Total Return History

GHAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GHAAX Category Low Category High GHAAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.09 B 2.05 M 7.03 B 29.73%
Number of Holdings 74 23 422 34.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 382 M 770 K 4.68 B 41.44%
Weighting of Top 10 35.07% 18.0% 74.6% 81.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Devon Energy Corp 3.87%
  2. Anglo American PLC 3.86%
  3. Anglo American PLC 3.86%
  4. Anglo American PLC 3.86%
  5. Anglo American PLC 3.86%
  6. Anglo American PLC 3.86%
  7. Anglo American PLC 3.86%
  8. Anglo American PLC 3.86%
  9. Anglo American PLC 3.86%
  10. Anglo American PLC 3.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GHAAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.54% 78.27% 100.48% 55.86%
Cash 		1.46% -1.77% 21.06% 40.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 24.32%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 25.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 23.42%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.00% 2.96% 27.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GHAAX % Rank
Energy 		42.39% 0.00% 89.67% 33.33%
Basic Materials 		37.51% 2.49% 100.00% 48.65%
Consumer Defense 		6.37% 0.00% 33.96% 27.93%
Technology 		5.44% 0.00% 17.68% 9.01%
Industrials 		4.42% 0.00% 63.67% 53.15%
Real Estate 		2.06% 0.00% 36.20% 9.91%
Utilities 		1.78% 0.00% 35.93% 31.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.03% 0.00% 43.37% 50.45%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.67% 46.85%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 33.33%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 19.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GHAAX % Rank
US 		69.08% 8.98% 99.93% 36.94%
Non US 		29.46% 0.00% 90.92% 63.06%

GHAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GHAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.48% 0.08% 5.06% 26.13%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.25% 91.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 34.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GHAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 6.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GHAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GHAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 4.00% 169.00% 26.97%

GHAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GHAAX Category Low Category High GHAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.59% 0.00% 8.26% 20.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GHAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GHAAX Category Low Category High GHAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.29% -35.65% 9.06% 56.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GHAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GHAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shawn Reynolds

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2010

11.67

11.7%

Mr. Reynolds joined VanEck in 2005. He serves as Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Global Hard Assets Strategy, and oversees the Global Hard Assets Team. He is responsible for company research and portfolio construction. Prior to joining VanEck, he was employed at Petrie Parkman & Co. as an energy analyst covering North American oil and gas exploration and production companies. From 1991 to 2001, Mr. Reynolds served as an equity research analyst, covering North American, European, and global energy companies out of New York, London, and Australia with Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers, and Credit Suisse First Boston. Prior to his career in finance, Mr. Reynolds worked at Tenneco Oil Company from 1987 to 1989 as an exploration geologist. Mr. Reynolds was previously a board member of several private Latin American oil and gas exploration companies. He is a Member of the Riverview Medical Center Board of Trustees and Meridian Health Pension and Investment Committee; Former President of the Board of Trustees at the Rumson Country Day School. Mr. Reynolds received an MBA in Finance (Beta Gamma Sigma) from Columbia Business School, an MA in Petroleum Geology from the University of Texas, Austin (Phi Kappa Kappa), and a BS in Engineering from Cornell University. In 2000, he was chosen as The Wall Street Journal’s “Best on the Street” for E&P stock selection. Mr. Reynolds has also authored several technical geology articles in periodicals published by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has appeared on CNBC and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Bloomberg Businessweek, among other notable media outlets.

Charles Cameron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Mr. Cameron joined VanEck in 1995. He currently serves as Deputy Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Global Hard Assets Strategy, focusing on macroeconomic research and trading oversight. He has over 35 years of experience in international and financial markets. From 1989 to 1995, he was a trader in both Eurobond and emerging markets fixed income for Standard Chartered. Prior to that, he held trading positions at various sell-side firms, specializing in commodity and fixed income securities. Mr. Cameron received an MBA in Finance from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business and a BS in Finance from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.16

