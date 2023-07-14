Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-2.2%
1 yr return
10.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
18.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
Net Assets
$1.09 B
Holdings in Top 10
35.1%
Expense Ratio 1.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GHAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.2%
|-7.4%
|18.8%
|83.64%
|1 Yr
|10.6%
|-5.3%
|45.3%
|73.39%
|3 Yr
|18.0%*
|-1.1%
|57.1%
|37.74%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-5.3%
|17.3%
|69.31%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-9.9%
|12.6%
|78.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|GHAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|5.2%
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|46.73%
|2021
|8.2%
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|84.76%
|2020
|5.7%
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|28.16%
|2019
|2.5%
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|69.61%
|2018
|-6.7%
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|79.38%
|Period
|GHAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.2%
|-23.6%
|37.6%
|74.55%
|1 Yr
|10.6%
|-13.2%
|45.1%
|61.47%
|3 Yr
|18.0%*
|-1.1%
|57.1%
|45.71%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-5.3%
|22.1%
|74.75%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-9.1%
|14.2%
|76.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|GHAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|5.2%
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|46.73%
|2021
|8.2%
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|84.76%
|2020
|5.7%
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|28.16%
|2019
|2.5%
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|69.61%
|2018
|-6.7%
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|87.63%
|GHAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GHAYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.09 B
|2.05 M
|7.03 B
|31.53%
|Number of Holdings
|74
|23
|422
|36.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|382 M
|770 K
|4.68 B
|43.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.07%
|18.0%
|74.6%
|83.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GHAYX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.54%
|78.27%
|100.48%
|57.66%
|Cash
|1.46%
|-1.77%
|21.06%
|42.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.60%
|82.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.72%
|2.99%
|79.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|85.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-2.00%
|2.96%
|82.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GHAYX % Rank
|Energy
|42.39%
|0.00%
|89.67%
|35.14%
|Basic Materials
|37.51%
|2.49%
|100.00%
|50.45%
|Consumer Defense
|6.37%
|0.00%
|33.96%
|29.73%
|Technology
|5.44%
|0.00%
|17.68%
|10.81%
|Industrials
|4.42%
|0.00%
|63.67%
|54.95%
|Real Estate
|2.06%
|0.00%
|36.20%
|11.71%
|Utilities
|1.78%
|0.00%
|35.93%
|33.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.03%
|0.00%
|43.37%
|52.25%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.67%
|88.29%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.52%
|87.39%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|82.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GHAYX % Rank
|US
|69.08%
|8.98%
|99.93%
|38.74%
|Non US
|29.46%
|0.00%
|90.92%
|64.86%
|GHAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.18%
|0.08%
|5.06%
|42.34%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|96.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|GHAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GHAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GHAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|4.00%
|169.00%
|30.34%
|GHAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GHAYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.81%
|0.00%
|8.26%
|15.32%
|GHAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GHAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GHAYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.56%
|-35.65%
|9.06%
|47.27%
|GHAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$1.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.625
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2010
11.67
11.7%
Mr. Reynolds joined VanEck in 2005. He serves as Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Global Hard Assets Strategy, and oversees the Global Hard Assets Team. He is responsible for company research and portfolio construction. Prior to joining VanEck, he was employed at Petrie Parkman & Co. as an energy analyst covering North American oil and gas exploration and production companies. From 1991 to 2001, Mr. Reynolds served as an equity research analyst, covering North American, European, and global energy companies out of New York, London, and Australia with Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers, and Credit Suisse First Boston. Prior to his career in finance, Mr. Reynolds worked at Tenneco Oil Company from 1987 to 1989 as an exploration geologist. Mr. Reynolds was previously a board member of several private Latin American oil and gas exploration companies. He is a Member of the Riverview Medical Center Board of Trustees and Meridian Health Pension and Investment Committee; Former President of the Board of Trustees at the Rumson Country Day School. Mr. Reynolds received an MBA in Finance (Beta Gamma Sigma) from Columbia Business School, an MA in Petroleum Geology from the University of Texas, Austin (Phi Kappa Kappa), and a BS in Engineering from Cornell University. In 2000, he was chosen as The Wall Street Journal’s “Best on the Street” for E&P stock selection. Mr. Reynolds has also authored several technical geology articles in periodicals published by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has appeared on CNBC and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Bloomberg Businessweek, among other notable media outlets.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2016
6.08
6.1%
Mr. Cameron joined VanEck in 1995. He currently serves as Deputy Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Global Hard Assets Strategy, focusing on macroeconomic research and trading oversight. He has over 35 years of experience in international and financial markets. From 1989 to 1995, he was a trader in both Eurobond and emerging markets fixed income for Standard Chartered. Prior to that, he held trading positions at various sell-side firms, specializing in commodity and fixed income securities. Mr. Cameron received an MBA in Finance from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business and a BS in Finance from Boston College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|24.18
|7.69
|0.16
