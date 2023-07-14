Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-2.2%

1 yr return

10.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

18.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

Net Assets

$1.09 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GHAYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VanEck Global Resources Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VanEck
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shawn Reynolds

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of “global resource” companies and instruments that derive their value from “global resources”. Global resources include precious metals (including gold), base and industrial metals, energy, natural resources and other commodities. A global resource company is a company that derives, directly or indirectly, at least 50% of its revenues from exploration, development, production, distribution or facilitation of processes relating to global resources. The Fund concentrates its investments in the securities of global resource companies and instruments that derive their value from global resources.
The Fund may invest without limitation in any one global resources sector and is not required to invest any portion of its assets in any one global resources sector. The Fund may invest in securities of companies located anywhere in the world, including the U.S. Under ordinary circumstances, the Fund will invest in securities of issuers from a number of different countries, and may invest any amount of its assets in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any capitalization range. Utilizing qualitative and quantitative measures, the Fund’s investment management team selects equity securities of companies that it believes represent value opportunities and/or that have growth potential. Candidates for the Fund’s portfolio are evaluated based on their relative desirability using a wide range of criteria and are regularly reviewed to ensure that they continue to offer absolute and relative desirability. The analysis of financially material risks and opportunities related to ESG (i.e. Environmental, Social and Governance) factors is a component of the overall investment process. ESG considerations can affect the Adviser’s fundamental assessment of a company or country.
The Fund may use derivative instruments, such as structured notes, warrants, currency forwards, futures contracts, options and swap agreements, to gain or hedge exposure to global resources, global resource companies and other assets. The Fund may enter into foreign currency transactions to attempt to moderate the effect of currency fluctuations. The Fund may write covered call options on portfolio securities to the extent that the value of all securities with respect to which covered calls are written does not exceed 10% of the Fund’s net asset value. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities issued by other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund may also invest in money market funds, but these investments are not subject to this limitation. The Fund may invest in ETFs to participate in, or gain exposure to, certain market sectors, or when direct investments in certain countries are not permitted or available.
Read More

GHAYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GHAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.2% -7.4% 18.8% 83.64%
1 Yr 10.6% -5.3% 45.3% 73.39%
3 Yr 18.0%* -1.1% 57.1% 37.74%
5 Yr 2.8%* -5.3% 17.3% 69.31%
10 Yr -0.6%* -9.9% 12.6% 78.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GHAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.2% -32.2% 34.0% 46.73%
2021 8.2% -2.5% 35.5% 84.76%
2020 5.7% -8.5% 32.1% 28.16%
2019 2.5% -12.4% 8.5% 69.61%
2018 -6.7% -11.7% 24.9% 79.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GHAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.2% -23.6% 37.6% 74.55%
1 Yr 10.6% -13.2% 45.1% 61.47%
3 Yr 18.0%* -1.1% 57.1% 45.71%
5 Yr 2.8%* -5.3% 22.1% 74.75%
10 Yr -0.5%* -9.1% 14.2% 76.74%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GHAYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.2% -32.2% 34.0% 46.73%
2021 8.2% -2.5% 35.5% 84.76%
2020 5.7% -8.5% 32.1% 28.16%
2019 2.5% -12.4% 8.5% 69.61%
2018 -6.7% -11.7% 24.9% 87.63%

NAV & Total Return History

GHAYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GHAYX Category Low Category High GHAYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.09 B 2.05 M 7.03 B 31.53%
Number of Holdings 74 23 422 36.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 382 M 770 K 4.68 B 43.24%
Weighting of Top 10 35.07% 18.0% 74.6% 83.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Devon Energy Corp 3.87%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GHAYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.54% 78.27% 100.48% 57.66%
Cash 		1.46% -1.77% 21.06% 42.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 82.88%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 79.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 85.59%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.00% 2.96% 82.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GHAYX % Rank
Energy 		42.39% 0.00% 89.67% 35.14%
Basic Materials 		37.51% 2.49% 100.00% 50.45%
Consumer Defense 		6.37% 0.00% 33.96% 29.73%
Technology 		5.44% 0.00% 17.68% 10.81%
Industrials 		4.42% 0.00% 63.67% 54.95%
Real Estate 		2.06% 0.00% 36.20% 11.71%
Utilities 		1.78% 0.00% 35.93% 33.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.03% 0.00% 43.37% 52.25%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.67% 88.29%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 87.39%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 82.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GHAYX % Rank
US 		69.08% 8.98% 99.93% 38.74%
Non US 		29.46% 0.00% 90.92% 64.86%

GHAYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GHAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.08% 5.06% 42.34%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.25% 96.40%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 26.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GHAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GHAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GHAYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 4.00% 169.00% 30.34%

GHAYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GHAYX Category Low Category High GHAYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.81% 0.00% 8.26% 15.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GHAYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GHAYX Category Low Category High GHAYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.56% -35.65% 9.06% 47.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GHAYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GHAYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shawn Reynolds

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2010

11.67

11.7%

Mr. Reynolds joined VanEck in 2005. He serves as Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Global Hard Assets Strategy, and oversees the Global Hard Assets Team. He is responsible for company research and portfolio construction. Prior to joining VanEck, he was employed at Petrie Parkman & Co. as an energy analyst covering North American oil and gas exploration and production companies. From 1991 to 2001, Mr. Reynolds served as an equity research analyst, covering North American, European, and global energy companies out of New York, London, and Australia with Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers, and Credit Suisse First Boston. Prior to his career in finance, Mr. Reynolds worked at Tenneco Oil Company from 1987 to 1989 as an exploration geologist. Mr. Reynolds was previously a board member of several private Latin American oil and gas exploration companies. He is a Member of the Riverview Medical Center Board of Trustees and Meridian Health Pension and Investment Committee; Former President of the Board of Trustees at the Rumson Country Day School. Mr. Reynolds received an MBA in Finance (Beta Gamma Sigma) from Columbia Business School, an MA in Petroleum Geology from the University of Texas, Austin (Phi Kappa Kappa), and a BS in Engineering from Cornell University. In 2000, he was chosen as The Wall Street Journal’s “Best on the Street” for E&P stock selection. Mr. Reynolds has also authored several technical geology articles in periodicals published by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He has appeared on CNBC and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Bloomberg Businessweek, among other notable media outlets.

Charles Cameron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Mr. Cameron joined VanEck in 1995. He currently serves as Deputy Portfolio Manager for VanEck’s Global Hard Assets Strategy, focusing on macroeconomic research and trading oversight. He has over 35 years of experience in international and financial markets. From 1989 to 1995, he was a trader in both Eurobond and emerging markets fixed income for Standard Chartered. Prior to that, he held trading positions at various sell-side firms, specializing in commodity and fixed income securities. Mr. Cameron received an MBA in Finance from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business and a BS in Finance from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.16

