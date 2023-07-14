Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|GGRYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|26.37%
|1 Yr
|3.6%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|64.31%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-6.4%
|12.7%
|80.00%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|56.16%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.8%
|6.1%
|84.53%
* Annualized
|GGRYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGRYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.18 B
|963 K
|126 B
|48.40%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|4
|7731
|45.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.1 B
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|36.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|93.42%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|16.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGRYX % Rank
|Stocks
|69.58%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|77.56%
|Bonds
|17.44%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|46.79%
|Cash
|11.26%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|7.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.55%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|11.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.13%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|47.12%
|Other
|0.03%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|57.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGRYX % Rank
|Technology
|19.81%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|43.91%
|Financial Services
|16.69%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|34.29%
|Healthcare
|12.52%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|60.58%
|Industrials
|11.40%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|35.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.37%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|56.73%
|Communication Services
|6.93%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|50.00%
|Real Estate
|6.42%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|27.24%
|Consumer Defense
|6.29%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|69.23%
|Basic Materials
|4.50%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|38.46%
|Energy
|3.34%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|86.54%
|Utilities
|1.72%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|88.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGRYX % Rank
|US
|41.75%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|92.31%
|Non US
|27.83%
|0.00%
|35.45%
|10.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGRYX % Rank
|Derivative
|32.51%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|1.60%
|Government
|26.69%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|50.64%
|Cash & Equivalents
|21.65%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|42.63%
|Corporate
|10.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.54%
|Securitized
|7.86%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|60.26%
|Municipal
|0.62%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|25.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGRYX % Rank
|US
|13.84%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|48.40%
|Non US
|3.60%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|25.32%
|GGRYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.12%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|94.33%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|32.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|GGRYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GGRYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GGRYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|20.27%
|GGRYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGRYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.28%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|53.82%
|GGRYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GGRYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGRYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.96%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|56.11%
|GGRYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.402
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.967
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.461
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Mr. Bray, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined GuideStone Capital Management in January 2006. His primary responsibilities include qualitative and quantitative analysis of current and prospective investment managers with a specific emphasis on alternative assets. He also has responsibilities related to asset allocation and liquidity management. Prior to GuideStone, Mr. Bray served as an accountant at a Southern Baptist church as well as in a financial analyst role for an independent real estate investor. Mr. Bray earned a bachelor of business administration degree in management information systems
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Ricky Fong, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined The Clifton Group in 2010, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012. Mr. Fong began managing Parametric’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in February 2015
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Thomas is responsible for all portfolio management and trading related to our equity strategies. Prior to joining Parametric in 1998, Thomas served as the head of US Equity Index investments at Barclays Global Investors. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 19, 2021
1.28
1.3%
David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.45
|2.41
