• The Fund, primarily through investments in the GuideStone Funds Select Funds (“Select Funds”), combines a greater percentage of equity securities with a smaller percentage of fixed income securities. • The Adviser uses the following potential ranges in allocating the Fund’s assets among the Select Funds. Asset Class (1) Range Fixed Income (2) 10-35% Equities (3) 65-90% Impact (4) 0-15% Real Assets (2) 0-15% Alternatives (2) 0-15% (1) All asset classes include a fund or funds which may invest a portion of its or their assets in derivatives. (2) These allocations may include investment grade and below-investment grade fixed income securities (i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) and may include foreign and domestic investments. (3) The Equities asset class may include a fund which may invest a portion of its assets in fixed income and convertible securities. (4) The Impact asset class may include investments in the equity and debt of companies and nonprofit organizations. • The Adviser may change the allocation ranges from time to time and may add or eliminate new or existing Select Funds without shareholder approval. • The asset classes in which the Fund may invest through the Select Funds generally are divided into: • Equity securities (such as common and preferred stock of U.S. companies and foreign companies, including those located in developed and emerging markets, of any sizes and employing both growth and value investment styles); • Fixed income securities (such as debt instruments issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities and foreign governments, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, domestic and foreign investment grade securities and below-investment grade securities ( i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) and short-term investments such as money market instruments); • Impact investments with the intention of generating positive impact in accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, alongside financial returns, to effectively promote the Adviser’s impact themes of Sanctity of Life and Spreading of the Gospel, Human Dignity and Advancement and Stewardship of God’s Creation; • Real assets (such as real estate-related securities and equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)); and • Alternative investments and investment strategies with lower correlation to equity and fixed income markets (such as long-short equity strategies that employ short sales of stocks, options equity strategies, currency trading strategies, global macro strategies, relative value strategies, opportunistic fixed income strategies and/or strategies that invest in below-investment grade securities ( i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) and emerging market debt securities). These strategies employ derivative instruments such as options ( e.g., equity index options), forwards ( e.g., currency exchange contracts), swaps and futures. • The Fund will rebalance its assets from time to time to adjust for changes in the values of the underlying Select Funds and changes to the allocation targets. • In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund and the Select Funds may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.