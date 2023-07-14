Home
GGLCX (Mutual Fund)

Gabelli International Small Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.44 -0.09 -0.78%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (GABOX) Primary A (GOCAX) C (GGLCX) Inst (GLOIX)

Vitals

YTD Return

9.4%

1 yr return

17.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.0%

Net Assets

$8.31 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GGLCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli International Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli
  • Inception Date
    Nov 23, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Caesar Bryan

Fund Description

The International Small Cap Fund will invest primarily in a portfolio of common stocks of non‑U.S. companies. In determining whether an issuer is a U.S. or non‑U.S. company, the International Small Cap Fund will consider various factors including its country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue comes, and its reporting currency. Under normal market conditions, the International Small Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the stocks of “small cap companies.” The Adviser currently characterizes small capitalization companies as those with total common stock market values of $3 billion or less at the time of investment. The investment policy of the International Small Cap Fund relating to the type of securities in which 80% of the International Small Cap Fund’s net assets must be invested may be changed by the Board without shareholder approval. Shareholders will, however, receive at least sixty days notice prior to any change in this policy.
The International Small Cap Fund may invest in non‑U.S. markets throughout the world, including emerging markets. The International Small Cap Fund considers emerging markets to be markets located in countries classified as emerging or frontier markets by MSCI, and are generally located in the Asia‑Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa. Ordinarily, the International Small Cap Fund will invest in the securities of issuers located in at least five countries outside the U.S. There are no geographic limits on the International Small Cap Fund’s non‑U.S. investments.  
In selecting investments, the Adviser seeks issuers with a dominant market share or niche franchise in growing and/or consolidating industries. The Adviser considers for purchase the stocks of small capitalization (capitalization is the price per share multiplied by the number of shares outstanding) companies with experienced management, strong balance sheets, and rising free cash flow and earnings. The Adviser’s goal is to invest long term in the stocks of companies trading at reasonable market valuations relative to perceived economic worth.  
Frequently, smaller capitalization companies exhibit one or more of the following traits:  
New products or technologies  
New distribution methods  
Rapid changes in industry conditions due to regulatory or other developments  
Changes in management or similar characteristics that may result not only in expected growth in revenues but in an accelerated or above average rate of earnings growth, which would usually be reflected in capital appreciation.  
In addition, because smaller capitalization companies are less actively followed by stock analysts and less information is available on which to base stock price evaluations, the market may overlook favorable trends in particular smaller growth companies and then adjust its valuation more quickly once investor interest is gained.  
Read More

GGLCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -8.9% 20.7% 56.83%
1 Yr 17.5% -9.3% 33.0% 23.02%
3 Yr 0.9%* -19.4% 4.3% 17.83%
5 Yr -7.0%* -12.7% 5.4% 82.50%
10 Yr -6.1%* -10.3% 5.5% 94.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.9% -46.4% -21.4% 19.26%
2021 0.9% -16.7% 7.9% 40.31%
2020 5.7% -0.5% 17.6% 52.71%
2019 4.0% 2.3% 9.5% 88.71%
2018 -10.3% -13.3% -0.7% 98.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -27.1% 20.7% 56.83%
1 Yr 17.5% -48.7% 33.0% 23.02%
3 Yr 0.9%* -14.2% 4.3% 18.60%
5 Yr -1.4%* -12.7% 5.5% 38.66%
10 Yr 1.9%* -5.2% 6.6% 69.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.9% -46.4% -21.4% 19.26%
2021 0.9% -16.7% 7.9% 41.09%
2020 5.7% -0.5% 17.6% 52.71%
2019 4.0% 2.3% 9.5% 88.71%
2018 -4.9% -13.2% -0.6% 55.08%

NAV & Total Return History

GGLCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GGLCX Category Low Category High GGLCX % Rank
Net Assets 8.31 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 89.93%
Number of Holdings 75 30 1618 81.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.49 M 398 K 1.22 B 90.65%
Weighting of Top 10 26.95% 5.3% 48.4% 27.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AddLife AB Class B 4.81%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GGLCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.21% 82.89% 99.66% 46.76%
Cash 		2.79% 0.00% 17.11% 54.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 81.29%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 81.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 80.58%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 82.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGLCX % Rank
Basic Materials 		18.70% 0.00% 18.70% 2.88%
Consumer Defense 		17.90% 1.61% 17.90% 2.88%
Healthcare 		17.32% 1.74% 29.97% 13.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.24% 1.31% 28.28% 49.64%
Technology 		9.91% 6.70% 37.76% 96.40%
Industrials 		8.91% 0.00% 40.13% 95.68%
Financial Services 		8.11% 1.92% 22.28% 59.71%
Communication Services 		7.91% 1.49% 23.23% 19.42%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.12% 89.93%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 13.00% 97.84%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 9.29% 92.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGLCX % Rank
Non US 		95.83% 71.19% 99.66% 33.81%
US 		1.38% 0.00% 23.33% 47.48%

GGLCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GGLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.64% 0.01% 22.37% 5.43%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.75% 75.54%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 96.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

GGLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 88.24%

Trading Fees

GGLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 77.27%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GGLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 8.00% 316.00% 18.26%

GGLCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GGLCX Category Low Category High GGLCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 1.73% 82.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GGLCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GGLCX Category Low Category High GGLCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.77% -1.81% 1.51% 14.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GGLCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GGLCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Caesar Bryan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 1998

24.07

24.1%

Mr. Bryan is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager with GAMCO Asset Management Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GBL. Mr. Bryan has also been a Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust since March 2005 and The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust since January 2011.

Gustavo Pifano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Ashish Sinha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Ashish Sinha, Assistant Vice President of GAMCO Asset Management UK, is an associate portfolio manager for the Global Mini Mites Fund. Mr. Sinha joined GAMCO UK in 2012 as a research analyst. He has a BSBA degree from the Institute of Management Studies, and a MB from IIFT.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

