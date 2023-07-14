Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
9.4%
1 yr return
17.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.5%
Net Assets
$8.31 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.0%
Expense Ratio 2.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|•
|
New products or technologies
|•
|
New distribution methods
|•
|
Rapid changes in industry conditions due to regulatory or other developments
|•
|
Changes in management or similar characteristics that may result not only in expected growth in revenues but in an accelerated or above average rate of earnings growth, which would usually be reflected in capital appreciation.
|YTD
|9.4%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|53.24%
|1 Yr
|17.6%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|21.58%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-19.4%
|4.3%
|10.08%
|5 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-12.7%
|5.4%
|80.00%
|10 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-10.3%
|5.5%
|86.21%
* Annualized
|2022
|-25.8%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|14.81%
|2021
|1.0%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|37.98%
|2020
|5.7%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|50.39%
|2019
|4.2%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|84.68%
|2018
|-9.8%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|97.46%
|YTD
|9.4%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|53.24%
|1 Yr
|17.6%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|21.58%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-14.2%
|4.3%
|10.85%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|31.93%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|61.18%
* Annualized
|2022
|-25.8%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|14.81%
|2021
|1.0%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|38.76%
|2020
|5.7%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|50.39%
|2019
|4.2%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|84.68%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|50.85%
|Net Assets
|8.31 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|89.21%
|Number of Holdings
|75
|30
|1618
|80.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.49 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|89.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.95%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|26.62%
|Stocks
|97.21%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|46.04%
|Cash
|2.79%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|53.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|80.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|80.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|79.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|81.29%
|Basic Materials
|18.70%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|2.16%
|Consumer Defense
|17.90%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|2.16%
|Healthcare
|17.32%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|12.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.24%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|48.92%
|Technology
|9.91%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|95.68%
|Industrials
|8.91%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|94.96%
|Financial Services
|8.11%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|58.99%
|Communication Services
|7.91%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|18.71%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|89.21%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|97.12%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|92.09%
|Non US
|95.83%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|33.09%
|US
|1.38%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|46.76%
|Expense Ratio
|2.89%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|6.98%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|74.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|72.73%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|15.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|17.39%
|Dividend Yield
|0.41%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|82.01%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|0.79%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|12.69%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
May 11, 1998
24.07
24.1%
Mr. Bryan is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager with GAMCO Asset Management Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GBL. Mr. Bryan has also been a Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust since March 2005 and The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust since January 2011.
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Mr. Ashish Sinha, Assistant Vice President of GAMCO Asset Management UK, is an associate portfolio manager for the Global Mini Mites Fund. Mr. Sinha joined GAMCO UK in 2012 as a research analyst. He has a BSBA degree from the Institute of Management Studies, and a MB from IIFT.
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
