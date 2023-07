Harriet Uhlir is a portfolio manager with INCORE Capital Management. Ms. Uhlir helps devise and implement portfolio strategy by discussing and debating allocation decisions and making recommendations on security selection. The Victory Short Government team was renamed INCORE Capital Management on April 1, 2015. INCORE Capital Management is a Victory Capital investment franchise. Prior to joining Victory Capital in February 2012, Ms. Uhlir was a senior portfolio manager in Securities Lending at Victory/Key from 2001 to 2012 specializing in mortgages. In addition to her investment experience, she spent three years as a consultant at SunGard Data Systems in Wayne, PA and three years at KeyCorp in Asset Accounting Services and Security Movement & Control. Ms. Uhlir earned a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Business Administration in finance from Case Western Reserve University.