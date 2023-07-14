Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.0%
1 yr return
-4.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$539 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.2%
Expense Ratio 4.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
* Annualized
|VFFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VFFMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|539 M
|1.74 M
|26.3 B
|40.74%
|Number of Holdings
|516
|8
|1432
|17.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|188 M
|-2.46 B
|13.3 B
|50.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.23%
|13.9%
|100.0%
|65.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VFFMX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.98%
|82.13%
|115.04%
|30.00%
|Cash
|0.02%
|-15.04%
|17.87%
|80.00%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|92.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.75%
|2.95%
|90.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.50%
|VFFMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.45%
|0.03%
|4.45%
|1.27%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|80.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.45%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VFFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VFFMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.09%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|6.17%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2006
16.26
16.3%
Heidi Adelman is the CIO and lead portfolio manager of INCORE’s Short Government strategy. She is responsible for all asset-, commercial-, and mortgage-backed securities in taxable fixed income portfolios. She is also the lead portfolio manager on government and securitized-only portfolios. The Victory Short Government team was renamed INCORE Capital Management on April 1, 2015. INCORE Capital Management is a Victory Capital investment franchise. Ms. Adelman joined Victory Capital in 1996 with two years prior investment experience. Before joining the firm, she held positions within KeyCorp in the audit, asset management compliance, and money market asset management areas. Ms. Adelman holds a Bachelor of Science from The Ohio State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2013
9.25
9.3%
Harriet Uhlir is a portfolio manager with INCORE Capital Management. Ms. Uhlir helps devise and implement portfolio strategy by discussing and debating allocation decisions and making recommendations on security selection. The Victory Short Government team was renamed INCORE Capital Management on April 1, 2015. INCORE Capital Management is a Victory Capital investment franchise. Prior to joining Victory Capital in February 2012, Ms. Uhlir was a senior portfolio manager in Securities Lending at Victory/Key from 2001 to 2012 specializing in mortgages. In addition to her investment experience, she spent three years as a consultant at SunGard Data Systems in Wayne, PA and three years at KeyCorp in Asset Accounting Services and Security Movement & Control. Ms. Uhlir earned a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Business Administration in finance from Case Western Reserve University.
