GuideStone Funds Growth Equity Fund

mutual fund
GGEZX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$22.7 +0.04 +0.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (GGEYX) Primary Other (GGEZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GuideStone Funds Growth Equity Fund

GGEZX | Fund

$22.70

$1.52 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

32.0%

1 yr return

20.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

Net Assets

$1.52 B

Holdings in Top 10

42.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GuideStone Funds Growth Equity Fund

GGEZX | Fund

$22.70

$1.52 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.94%

GGEZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 32.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuideStone Funds Growth Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideStone Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 27, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Stuzin

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly (at least, and typically more than, 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities, which can include stock, stock futures, rights, warrants or securities convertible into stock. The Fund is diversified and focuses its investments in large- and medium-sized U.S. companies (companies with holdings greater than approximately $3.6 billion) whose equity securities are considered by the Fund’s Sub-Advisers to have above-average potential for growth in revenue and earnings.The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which represent ownership of underlying foreign securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars, regular shares of foreign companies traded and settled on U.S. exchanges and over-the-counter markets and foreign equity securities (including non-U.S. dollar denominated securities). The Fund may invest in sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts.In pursuing its investment strategy, the Fund may at times focus its investments in one or a few particular economic sectors.The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund.The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, using two or more Sub-Advisers that each manages a portion of the Fund's portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. The Sub-Advisers use fundamental research to select securities they believe have above-average growth prospects but may make investment decisions for the Fund based on an analysis of differing factors, such as revenue and earnings growth or unanticipated positive earnings. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds and determines allocations of Fund assets among Sub-Advisers based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible. Buy and sell decisions are made at the discretion of each individual Sub-Adviser with regard to the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that it manages in accordance with its investment strategies and processes.In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.
Read More

GGEZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.0% -41.7% 64.0% 28.76%
1 Yr 20.7% -46.2% 77.9% 30.48%
3 Yr -8.0%* -41.7% 28.4% 86.13%
5 Yr -4.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 85.16%
10 Yr -0.2%* -16.8% 19.6% 83.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.6% -85.9% 81.6% 84.36%
2021 -1.4% -31.0% 26.7% 79.37%
2020 5.2% -13.0% 34.8% 80.37%
2019 5.1% -6.0% 10.6% 66.98%
2018 -3.2% -15.9% 2.0% 72.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.0% -41.7% 64.0% 27.20%
1 Yr 20.7% -46.2% 77.9% 27.86%
3 Yr -8.0%* -41.7% 28.4% 85.95%
5 Yr -4.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 87.07%
10 Yr 4.7%* -16.8% 19.7% 71.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.6% -85.9% 81.6% 84.36%
2021 -1.4% -31.0% 26.7% 79.37%
2020 5.2% -13.0% 34.8% 80.37%
2019 5.1% -6.0% 10.6% 66.98%
2018 -3.2% -15.9% 3.1% 81.60%

NAV & Total Return History

GGEZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GGEZX Category Low Category High GGEZX % Rank
Net Assets 1.52 B 189 K 222 B 44.86%
Number of Holdings 169 2 3509 14.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 714 M -1.37 M 104 B 46.00%
Weighting of Top 10 42.34% 11.4% 116.5% 70.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 7.24%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 7.24%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 7.24%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 7.24%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 7.24%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 7.24%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 7.24%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 7.24%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 7.24%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 7.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GGEZX % Rank
Stocks 		85.40% 50.26% 104.50% 99.01%
Cash 		14.60% -10.83% 49.73% 1.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 56.47%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 59.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 53.75%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 53.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGEZX % Rank
Technology 		37.88% 0.00% 65.70% 40.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.68% 0.00% 62.57% 50.62%
Healthcare 		13.29% 0.00% 39.76% 42.13%
Communication Services 		12.49% 0.00% 66.40% 29.02%
Financial Services 		9.08% 0.00% 43.06% 50.70%
Industrials 		4.80% 0.00% 30.65% 64.22%
Consumer Defense 		4.03% 0.00% 25.50% 44.44%
Basic Materials 		1.41% 0.00% 18.91% 43.53%
Real Estate 		0.88% 0.00% 16.05% 52.93%
Energy 		0.46% 0.00% 41.09% 50.45%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 67.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGEZX % Rank
US 		81.80% 34.69% 100.00% 94.72%
Non US 		3.60% 0.00% 54.22% 44.77%

GGEZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GGEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.01% 20.29% 51.64%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 1.50% 50.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

GGEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GGEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GGEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 316.74% 36.10%

GGEZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GGEZX Category Low Category High GGEZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 59.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GGEZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GGEZX Category Low Category High GGEZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.43% -6.13% 1.75% 59.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GGEZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GGEZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Stuzin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2013

8.99

9.0%

Kenneth M. Stuzin, CFA. Mr. Stuzin is a Partner at Brown Advisory and is responsible for managing the Brown Advisory Large-Cap Growth Strategy. Prior to joining Brown Advisory in 1996, he was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at J.P. Morgan Investment Management in Los Angeles, where he was a US Large-Cap Portfolio Manager. Prior to this position, Mr. Stuzin was a quantitative portfolio strategist in New York, where he advised clients on capital market issues and strategic asset allocation decisions. Mr. Stuzin is a graduate of Columbia University, receiving a BA in 1986, followed by an MBA from the University in 1993. Mr. Stuzin was hired to manage Brown Advisory’s US Large-Cap Growth Equity strategy and to build upon and grow the investment process into what it is today.

A. Michael Sramek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2013

8.92

8.9%

A. Michael Sramek, CFA, is a portfolio manager, Research Analyst, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Managing Director, has been with Sands Capital since 2001. Prior to joining Sands Capital, he was a Research Analyst at Mastrapasqua & Associates during 2000. Prior to obtaining his MBA in 2000, he was an Associate, Plan Sponsor Services at BARRA/Rogers Casey from 1995 to 1998.

Aziz Hamzaogullari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2015

7.13

7.1%

Aziz Hamzaogullari is the chief investment officer and founder of the Growth Equity Strategies Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles large cap, global and all cap growth strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Growth and Global Growth mutual funds and products outside the US. Aziz is also an executive vice president and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He joined Loomis Sayles in 2010 from Evergreen Investments where he was a senior portfolio manager and managing director. Aziz joined Evergreen in 2001, was promoted to director of research in 2003 and portfolio manager in 2006. He was head of Evergreen’s Berkeley Street Growth Equity team and was the founder of the research and investment process. Prior to Evergreen, Aziz was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Manning & Napier Advisors. He has 26 years of investment industry experience. Aziz earned a BS from Bilkent University, Turkey, and an MBA from George Washington University. He is also a member of CFA Society Boston.

Wesley Johnston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Mr. Johnston, Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst, has been with Sands Capital since 2004.

Margaret Vitrano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Margaret co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategies. Margaret has 24 years of investment industry experience and joined a ClearBridge predecessor organization in 1997. Margaret is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. From 2006-2009, Margaret served on the firm's 401(k) Investment Committee, which is responsible for choosing and overseeing investments for the firm's employee retirement plan. Prior to her role at ClearBridge, Margaret was a Research Analyst for the Consumer Discretionary sector at Citigroup. Margaret earned her MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Public Policy Studies and Art History from Duke University.

Peter Bourbeau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Peter co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategy products. Peter joined predecessor firm Shearson Asset Management in 1991, and has 29 years of investment industry experience. During his career, Peter has worked in trading, fund management, research, and investment marketing. A graduate of the University of Florida, Peter obtained his MBA from Fordham University.

Thomas Trentman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 13, 2017

4.55

4.6%

Joined Sands Capital in 2005 • Portfolio Manager, Sr. Research Analyst (2016-2020) • Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst (2011-2016) • Research Analyst (2008-2011) • Research Associate (2005-2008) Washington & Lee University • BS, Physics-Engineering (2005) • BA, Chemistry (2005)

Brandon Pizzurro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Paul Bouchey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

David Spika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2021

1.28

1.3%

David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

