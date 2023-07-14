Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
32.1%
1 yr return
21.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
Net Assets
$1.52 B
Holdings in Top 10
42.3%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GGEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|32.1%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|28.18%
|1 Yr
|21.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|28.84%
|3 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|84.76%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|84.25%
|10 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|92.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|GGEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.3%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|82.61%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|78.53%
|2020
|5.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|78.61%
|2019
|5.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|66.23%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|71.21%
|GGEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGEYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.52 B
|189 K
|222 B
|44.95%
|Number of Holdings
|169
|2
|3509
|14.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|714 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|46.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.34%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|70.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGEYX % Rank
|Stocks
|85.40%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|99.09%
|Cash
|14.60%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|1.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|89.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|89.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|89.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|88.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGEYX % Rank
|Technology
|37.88%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|40.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.68%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|50.70%
|Healthcare
|13.29%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|42.21%
|Communication Services
|12.49%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|29.10%
|Financial Services
|9.08%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|50.78%
|Industrials
|4.80%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|64.30%
|Consumer Defense
|4.03%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|44.52%
|Basic Materials
|1.41%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|43.86%
|Real Estate
|0.88%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|53.01%
|Energy
|0.46%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|50.62%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|93.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGEYX % Rank
|US
|81.80%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|94.81%
|Non US
|3.60%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|44.85%
|GGEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|78.09%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|50.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|GGEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GGEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GGEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|37.03%
|GGEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGEYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.10%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|92.21%
|GGEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GGEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGEYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.17%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|38.38%
|GGEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$2.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2010
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2009
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2009
|$0.026
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2008
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 04, 2013
8.99
9.0%
Kenneth M. Stuzin, CFA. Mr. Stuzin is a Partner at Brown Advisory and is responsible for managing the Brown Advisory Large-Cap Growth Strategy. Prior to joining Brown Advisory in 1996, he was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at J.P. Morgan Investment Management in Los Angeles, where he was a US Large-Cap Portfolio Manager. Prior to this position, Mr. Stuzin was a quantitative portfolio strategist in New York, where he advised clients on capital market issues and strategic asset allocation decisions. Mr. Stuzin is a graduate of Columbia University, receiving a BA in 1986, followed by an MBA from the University in 1993. Mr. Stuzin was hired to manage Brown Advisory’s US Large-Cap Growth Equity strategy and to build upon and grow the investment process into what it is today.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2013
8.92
8.9%
A. Michael Sramek, CFA, is a portfolio manager, Research Analyst, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Managing Director, has been with Sands Capital since 2001. Prior to joining Sands Capital, he was a Research Analyst at Mastrapasqua & Associates during 2000. Prior to obtaining his MBA in 2000, he was an Associate, Plan Sponsor Services at BARRA/Rogers Casey from 1995 to 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2015
7.13
7.1%
Aziz Hamzaogullari is the chief investment officer and founder of the Growth Equity Strategies Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles large cap, global and all cap growth strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Growth and Global Growth mutual funds and products outside the US. Aziz is also an executive vice president and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He joined Loomis Sayles in 2010 from Evergreen Investments where he was a senior portfolio manager and managing director. Aziz joined Evergreen in 2001, was promoted to director of research in 2003 and portfolio manager in 2006. He was head of Evergreen’s Berkeley Street Growth Equity team and was the founder of the research and investment process. Prior to Evergreen, Aziz was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Manning & Napier Advisors. He has 26 years of investment industry experience. Aziz earned a BS from Bilkent University, Turkey, and an MBA from George Washington University. He is also a member of CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Mr. Johnston, Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst, has been with Sands Capital since 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Peter co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategy products. Peter joined predecessor firm Shearson Asset Management in 1991, and has 29 years of investment industry experience. During his career, Peter has worked in trading, fund management, research, and investment marketing. A graduate of the University of Florida, Peter obtained his MBA from Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Margaret co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategies. Margaret has 24 years of investment industry experience and joined a ClearBridge predecessor organization in 1997. Margaret is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. From 2006-2009, Margaret served on the firm's 401(k) Investment Committee, which is responsible for choosing and overseeing investments for the firm's employee retirement plan. Prior to her role at ClearBridge, Margaret was a Research Analyst for the Consumer Discretionary sector at Citigroup. Margaret earned her MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Public Policy Studies and Art History from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 13, 2017
4.55
4.6%
Joined Sands Capital in 2005 • Portfolio Manager, Sr. Research Analyst (2016-2020) • Portfolio Manager, Research Analyst (2011-2016) • Research Analyst (2008-2011) • Research Associate (2005-2008) Washington & Lee University • BS, Physics-Engineering (2005) • BA, Chemistry (2005)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 19, 2021
1.28
1.3%
David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
