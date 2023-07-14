Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities. Investments in equity securities may include, but are not limited to, dividend-paying securities, common stock and preferred stock of U.S. and foreign issuers, although the Fund may invest in stocks that provide little to no dividend income, but which offer the potential for capital growth. The Fund may purchase stocks of U.S. and foreign companies of any size, including small-cap and mid-cap companies and which are located in either developed countries or emerging market countries. Emerging market countries include certain countries located in Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and developing countries of Europe, primarily Eastern Europe. The Fund also may invest in currency futures and forward foreign currency exchange contracts, which are derivatives, in order to hedge against international currency exposure. The Fund’s subadviser, on behalf of the Fund, intends to diversify broadly among countries, but reserves the right to invest a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets in one or more countries if, in the subadviser’s opinion, economic and business conditions warrant such investments. The Fund invests its assets in investments that are tied economically to a number of countries throughout the world, including the United States. An investment will be deemed to be tied economically to a particular country, including the United States, if its issuer is organized in the particular country, has its principal place of business in such country, or generates more than 50% of its revenues from business in that country. In the global investing universe, the subadviser uses a disciplined price-to-intrinsic value approach that seeks to take advantage of pricing anomalies in markets. In selecting securities, the subadviser focuses on, among other things, identifying discrepancies between what the subadviser believes is a security’s fundamental value and its market price. The Fund generally will sell a security when the subadviser believes it has reached a target price, fails to perform as expected by the subadviser, or when the subadviser believes other opportunities appear more attractive. The subadviser employs both a positive and negative screening process with regard to securities selection for the Fund. The negative screening process excludes securities with more than 5% of sales in alcohol, tobacco, defense, nuclear, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), water bottles, gambling and pornography from the Fund’s portfolio. The positive screening process identifies securities of companies that appear to be fundamentally attractive with superior valuation characteristics. In addition, the positive screening process also includes material, fundamental sustainability factors that the subadviser believes confirm the fundamental investment case and can enhance the subadviser’s ability to make good investment decisions. These sustainability factors are material extra-financial factors that evaluate the environmental, social and governance performance of companies that, along with more traditional financial analytics, seek to identify companies that the subadviser believes will provide sustained, long-term value.