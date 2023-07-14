Home
Vitals

YTD Return

15.5%

1 yr return

11.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$52.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GGEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide Global Sustainable Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Jan 28, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Elegante

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities. Investments in equity securities may include, but are not limited to, dividend-paying securities, common stock and preferred stock of U.S. and foreign issuers, although the Fund may invest in stocks that provide little to no dividend income, but which offer the potential for capital growth. The Fund may purchase stocks of U.S. and foreign companies of any size, including small-cap and mid-cap companies and which are located in either developed countries or emerging market countries. Emerging market countries include certain countries located in Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and developing countries of Europe, primarily Eastern Europe. The Fund also may invest in currency futures and forward foreign currency exchange contracts, which are derivatives, in order to hedge against international currency exposure. The Fund’s subadviser, on behalf of the Fund, intends to diversify broadly among countries, but reserves the right to invest a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets in one or more countries if, in the subadviser’s opinion, economic and business conditions warrant such investments. The Fund invests its assets in investments that are tied economically to a number of countries throughout the world, including the United States. An investment will be deemed to be tied economically to a particular country, including the United States, if its issuer is organized in the particular country, has its principal place of business in such country, or generates more than 50% of its revenues from business in that country.In the global investing universe, the subadviser uses a disciplined price-to-intrinsic value approach that seeks to take advantage of pricing anomalies in markets. In selecting securities, the subadviser focuses on, among other things, identifying discrepancies between what the subadviser believes is a security’s fundamental value and its market price. The Fund generally will sell a security when the subadviser believes it has reached a target price, fails to perform as expected by the subadviser, or when the subadviser believes other opportunities appear more attractive.The subadviser employs both a positive and negative screening process with regard to securities selection for the Fund. The negative screening process excludes securities with more than 5% of sales in alcohol, tobacco, defense, nuclear, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), water bottles, gambling and pornography from the Fund’s portfolio. The positive screening process identifies securities of companies that appear to be fundamentally attractive with superior valuation characteristics. In addition, the positive screening process also includes material, fundamental sustainability factors that the subadviser believes confirm the fundamental investment case and can enhance the subadviser’s ability to make good investment decisions. These sustainability factors are material extra-financial factors that evaluate the environmental, social and governance performance of companies that, along with more traditional financial analytics, seek to identify companies that the subadviser believes will provide sustained, long-term value.
Read More

GGEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.5% -35.6% 29.2% 30.76%
1 Yr 11.1% 17.3% 252.4% 17.95%
3 Yr 4.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 26.76%
5 Yr 0.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 21.74%
10 Yr 3.7%* -6.9% 18.3% 49.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.0% -24.3% 957.1% 28.49%
2021 3.3% -38.3% 47.1% 54.24%
2020 6.0% -54.2% 0.6% 73.89%
2019 4.8% -76.0% 54.1% 23.13%
2018 -3.9% -26.1% 47.8% 11.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.5% -35.6% 29.2% 31.54%
1 Yr 11.1% 11.4% 252.4% 16.93%
3 Yr 4.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 25.79%
5 Yr 2.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 20.67%
10 Yr 5.7%* -6.9% 18.3% 49.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.0% -24.3% 957.1% 28.49%
2021 3.3% -33.1% 47.1% 54.61%
2020 6.0% -44.4% 1.8% 20.32%
2019 4.8% -6.5% 54.1% 34.55%
2018 -1.7% -14.4% 47.8% 11.16%

NAV & Total Return History

GGEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GGEIX Category Low Category High GGEIX % Rank
Net Assets 52.4 M 199 K 133 B 79.61%
Number of Holdings 93 1 9075 36.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.6 M -18 M 37.6 B 80.07%
Weighting of Top 10 25.89% 9.1% 100.0% 72.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.05%
  2. Equinor ASA 2.97%
  3. Equinor ASA 2.97%
  4. Equinor ASA 2.97%
  5. Equinor ASA 2.97%
  6. Equinor ASA 2.97%
  7. Equinor ASA 2.97%
  8. Equinor ASA 2.97%
  9. Equinor ASA 2.97%
  10. Equinor ASA 2.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GGEIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.88% 61.84% 125.47% 25.33%
Cash 		1.12% -174.70% 23.12% 70.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 60.46%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 64.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 55.62%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 57.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGEIX % Rank
Technology 		24.51% 0.00% 49.87% 24.89%
Financial Services 		18.05% 0.00% 38.42% 33.81%
Healthcare 		16.91% 0.00% 35.42% 46.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.89% 0.00% 40.94% 51.76%
Industrials 		9.60% 0.00% 44.06% 25.33%
Communication Services 		6.71% 0.00% 57.66% 74.56%
Energy 		5.22% 0.00% 21.15% 20.70%
Consumer Defense 		5.04% 0.00% 73.28% 68.94%
Basic Materials 		4.06% 0.00% 38.60% 38.44%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 85.79%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 60.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGEIX % Rank
US 		55.84% 0.13% 103.82% 21.26%
Non US 		43.04% 0.58% 99.46% 74.01%

GGEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GGEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% 0.01% 44.27% 45.38%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.82% 58.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 44.94%

Sales Fees

GGEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GGEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 86.84%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GGEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% 62.16%

GGEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GGEIX Category Low Category High GGEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.33% 0.00% 3.26% 55.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GGEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GGEIX Category Low Category High GGEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.22% -4.27% 12.65% 55.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GGEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GGEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Elegante

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2015

6.48

6.5%

Joe is Deputy head of Global and Sustainable Equities and a Senior Portfolio Manager on a range of Global strategies including Sustainable, Impact and Long Term Themes. Joe has over 20 years of portfolio management experience and is based in London. Before joining UBS-AM, Joe worked as a portfolio manager at RMB Capital Management where he managed several equity strategies including a multi-cap core, dividend growth and a small cap-focused special situations strategy for institutional and private clients.  Prior to joining RMB Capital, Joe worked for 12 years as a senior portfolio manager at Alliance Bernstein where he was a member of the Large Cap Growth Team. In this position he managed a $15 billion growth strategy, which included individual institutional accounts, a mutual fund, Luxembourg fund and assets on behalf of the private client division for Sanford Bernstein. His responsibilities included portfolio construction, fund governance, security selection and risk management. Joe is a CFA Charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.

Adam Jokich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 12, 2021

0.8

0.8%

Adam Jokich is a Quantitative Sustainability Analyst on the Global Sustainable Equities team. He leads the team's efforts in developing and enhancing their proprietary ESG Model, and integrating it into the investment process. Adam leverages his quantitative skillset to provide value add in the portfolio construction and risk management process. Prior to joining the Global Sustainable Equities team, Adam worked as a quantitative analyst on the Applied Research Group, in UBS Asset Management. Adam was responsible for providing quantitative research and analysis used in the investment decision making process, and assisting in the infrastructure development of quantitative equity portfolios. He was the deputy portfolio manager on the US and Global Multi-Strategy portfolios, and was responsible for the research and development initiatives of various risk premia capabilities. Adam is a CFA Charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

