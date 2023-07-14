The Fund will primarily invest in common stocks. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities. The Fund focuses on securities of companies which appear to have favorable, yet undervalued, prospects for earnings growth and price appreciation. The Fund’s investment adviser, Gabelli Funds, LLC (the “Adviser”), invests the Fund’s assets in companies which the portfolio manager believes have above average or expanding market shares, profit margins, and returns on equity. The Adviser will sell any Fund investments that lose their perceived value when compared with other investment alternatives in the judgment of the portfolio manager.

The Adviser uses fundamental security analysis to develop earnings forecasts for companies and to identify investment opportunities. The Adviser bases its analysis on general economic and industry data provided by the U.S. Government, various trade associations and other sources, and published corporate financial data such as annual reports, 10‑Ks, and quarterly statements as well as direct interviews with company management. Generally, the Adviser makes investment decisions first by looking at individual companies and then by scrutinizing their growth prospects in relation to their industries and the overall economy. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market valuations. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities of non‑U.S. issuers.