Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Gabelli Growth Fund

mutual fund
GGCCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$65.94 +0.19 +0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (GABGX) Primary C (GGCCX) A (GGCAX) Inst (GGCIX)
GGCCX (Mutual Fund)

Gabelli Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$65.94 +0.19 +0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (GABGX) Primary C (GGCCX) A (GGCAX) Inst (GGCIX)
GGCCX (Mutual Fund)

Gabelli Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$65.94 +0.19 +0.29%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (GABGX) Primary C (GGCCX) A (GGCAX) Inst (GGCIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gabelli Growth Fund

GGCCX | Fund

$65.94

$824 M

0.00%

2.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

34.3%

1 yr return

20.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

Net Assets

$824 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$65.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gabelli Growth Fund

GGCCX | Fund

$65.94

$824 M

0.00%

2.09%

GGCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 34.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Howard Ward

Fund Description

The Fund will primarily invest in common stocks. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities. The Fund focuses on securities of companies which appear to have favorable, yet undervalued, prospects for earnings growth and price appreciation. The Fund’s investment adviser, Gabelli Funds, LLC (the “Adviser”), invests the Fund’s assets in companies which the portfolio manager believes have above average or expanding market shares, profit margins, and returns on equity. The Adviser will sell any Fund investments that lose their perceived value when compared with other investment alternatives in the judgment of the portfolio manager.
The Adviser uses fundamental security analysis to develop earnings forecasts for companies and to identify investment opportunities. The Adviser bases its analysis on general economic and industry data provided by the U.S. Government, various trade associations and other sources, and published corporate financial data such as annual reports, 10‑Ks, and quarterly statements as well as direct interviews with company management. Generally, the Adviser makes investment decisions first by looking at individual companies and then by scrutinizing their growth prospects in relation to their industries and the overall economy. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market valuations. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities of non‑U.S. issuers.
The Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in a broad range of readily marketable equity securities consisting of common stock and preferred stock. Many of these common stocks will not pay dividends; instead, stocks will be bought for the potential that their prices will increase, providing capital appreciation for the Fund. The value of equity securities will fluctuate due to many factors, including the past and predicted earnings of the issuer, the quality of the issuer’s management, general market conditions, the forecasts for the issuer’s industry, and the value of the issuer’s assets. Holders of equity securities only have rights to value in the company after all issuer debts have been paid, and they could lose their entire investment in a company that encounters financial difficulty. The Fund may also buy warrants which are rights to purchase securities at a specified time at a specified price. For additional information about selection of investments suitable for the Fund, see page 7 of the prospectus.
Read More

GGCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.3% -41.7% 64.0% 20.54%
1 Yr 20.4% -46.2% 77.9% 31.88%
3 Yr 0.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 52.14%
5 Yr 2.7%* -30.3% 23.8% 43.41%
10 Yr 5.6%* -16.8% 19.6% 32.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.5% -85.9% 81.6% 76.34%
2021 7.0% -31.0% 26.7% 28.57%
2020 8.4% -13.0% 34.8% 45.77%
2019 4.1% -6.0% 10.6% 86.31%
2018 -1.1% -15.9% 2.0% 21.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.3% -41.7% 64.0% 19.23%
1 Yr 20.4% -46.2% 77.9% 29.25%
3 Yr 0.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 52.04%
5 Yr 4.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 42.27%
10 Yr 8.6%* -16.8% 19.7% 36.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.5% -85.9% 81.6% 76.34%
2021 7.0% -31.0% 26.7% 28.57%
2020 8.4% -13.0% 34.8% 45.77%
2019 4.1% -6.0% 10.6% 86.31%
2018 0.2% -15.9% 3.1% 11.73%

NAV & Total Return History

GGCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GGCCX Category Low Category High GGCCX % Rank
Net Assets 824 M 189 K 222 B 57.68%
Number of Holdings 44 2 3509 73.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 578 M -1.37 M 104 B 52.27%
Weighting of Top 10 57.21% 11.4% 116.5% 11.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 12.70%
  2. Microsoft Corp 12.62%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 7.30%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 6.29%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.71%
  6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.98%
  7. ServiceNow Inc 3.97%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.71%
  9. Sherwin-Williams Co 3.15%
  10. Adobe Inc 3.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GGCCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.56% 50.26% 104.50% 21.76%
Cash 		0.44% -10.83% 49.73% 75.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 25.56%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 30.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 21.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 19.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGCCX % Rank
Technology 		51.55% 0.00% 65.70% 2.56%
Communication Services 		15.38% 0.00% 66.40% 11.46%
Healthcare 		12.30% 0.00% 39.76% 53.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.82% 0.00% 62.57% 86.31%
Financial Services 		7.42% 0.00% 43.06% 67.52%
Basic Materials 		2.12% 0.00% 18.91% 29.60%
Consumer Defense 		1.41% 0.00% 25.50% 77.99%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 44.77%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 74.69%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 95.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 63.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGCCX % Rank
US 		97.80% 34.69% 100.00% 23.50%
Non US 		1.76% 0.00% 54.22% 65.21%

GGCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GGCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.09% 0.01% 20.29% 4.45%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 97.11%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 84.35%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 7.36%

Sales Fees

GGCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 24.44%

Trading Fees

GGCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 14.29%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GGCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 0.00% 316.74% 63.81%

GGCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GGCCX Category Low Category High GGCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 31.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GGCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GGCCX Category Low Category High GGCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.65% -6.13% 1.75% 98.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GGCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GGCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Howard Ward

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 1995

27.42

27.4%

Mr. Howard F. Ward, CFA, Senior Vice President of GBL, is a portfolio manager. He joined GBL in 1995 and currently serves as GBL’s Chief Investment Officer of Growth Products. Mr. Ward is also a portfolio manager. Previously, he was managing director with Scudder, Stevens & Clark from 1982 to 1995. Prior to that, Ward was an investment officer in the institutional-investment department for four years with Brown Brothers, Harriman & Company. He is a member of the Investment Council Association of America and the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Christopher Ward

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Mr. Christopher D. Ward, CFA, Vice President of GAMCO Investors, Inc., He joined the GAMCO Growth team in 2015 as Vice President and Research Analyst. Prior to joining GAMCO, Mr. Ward spent five years at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management where he served as Director of Business Strategy. Before joining Morgan Stanley, he was with the GFI Group, Inc., a wholesale institutional brokerage firm. Mr. Ward is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He graduated from Boston College with a B.A. in Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×