Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
34.9%
1 yr return
21.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
Net Assets
$824 M
Holdings in Top 10
57.2%
Expense Ratio 1.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GABGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|18.65%
|1 Yr
|21.3%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|28.35%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|42.38%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|32.88%
|10 Yr
|7.3%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|22.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|GABGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|72.83%
|2021
|8.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|22.91%
|2020
|9.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|36.71%
|2019
|4.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|73.64%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|15.44%
|Period
|GABGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|17.34%
|1 Yr
|21.3%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|25.88%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|42.06%
|5 Yr
|5.8%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|30.65%
|10 Yr
|10.4%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|20.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|GABGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|72.83%
|2021
|8.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|22.82%
|2020
|9.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|36.71%
|2019
|4.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|73.64%
|2018
|0.4%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|9.53%
|GABGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GABGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|824 M
|189 K
|222 B
|57.93%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|2
|3509
|74.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|578 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|52.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.21%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|12.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GABGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.56%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|22.01%
|Cash
|0.44%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|75.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|56.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|59.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|54.16%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|53.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GABGX % Rank
|Technology
|51.55%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|2.80%
|Communication Services
|15.38%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|11.71%
|Healthcare
|12.30%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|53.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.82%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|86.56%
|Financial Services
|7.42%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|67.77%
|Basic Materials
|2.12%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|29.84%
|Consumer Defense
|1.41%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|78.24%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|67.68%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|84.01%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|96.95%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|79.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GABGX % Rank
|US
|97.80%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|23.91%
|Non US
|1.76%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|65.46%
|GABGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.34%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|23.01%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|97.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|43.66%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|GABGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GABGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|22.45%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GABGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|64.18%
|GABGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GABGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|59.64%
|GABGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GABGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GABGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.90%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|84.51%
|GABGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$7.558
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 1995
27.42
27.4%
Mr. Howard F. Ward, CFA, Senior Vice President of GBL, is a portfolio manager. He joined GBL in 1995 and currently serves as GBL’s Chief Investment Officer of Growth Products. Mr. Ward is also a portfolio manager. Previously, he was managing director with Scudder, Stevens & Clark from 1982 to 1995. Prior to that, Ward was an investment officer in the institutional-investment department for four years with Brown Brothers, Harriman & Company. He is a member of the Investment Council Association of America and the New York Society of Security Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Mr. Christopher D. Ward, CFA, Vice President of GAMCO Investors, Inc., He joined the GAMCO Growth team in 2015 as Vice President and Research Analyst. Prior to joining GAMCO, Mr. Ward spent five years at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management where he served as Director of Business Strategy. Before joining Morgan Stanley, he was with the GFI Group, Inc., a wholesale institutional brokerage firm. Mr. Ward is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He graduated from Boston College with a B.A. in Economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
