Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$548 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.0%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GGBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|44.66%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|32.69%
|3 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|48.76%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|61.17%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|6.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|GGBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|24.00%
|2021
|-3.0%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|79.90%
|2020
|1.1%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|9.38%
|2019
|1.8%
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|83.24%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|73.62%
|Period
|GGBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|42.72%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|28.44%
|3 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|44.93%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|57.22%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|7.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|GGBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|24.00%
|2021
|-3.0%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|79.90%
|2020
|1.1%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|7.81%
|2019
|1.9%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|63.01%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|41.10%
|GGBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGBFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|548 M
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|43.14%
|Number of Holdings
|2318
|4
|4562
|3.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|108 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|35.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.98%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|65.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGBFX % Rank
|Bonds
|88.26%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|47.87%
|Cash
|9.94%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|56.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.50%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|42.18%
|Stocks
|0.20%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|11.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.16%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|16.11%
|Other
|-0.05%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|93.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGBFX % Rank
|Communication Services
|60.61%
|0.00%
|56.19%
|1.61%
|Technology
|15.95%
|0.00%
|21.64%
|12.90%
|Industrials
|5.15%
|0.00%
|11.80%
|8.06%
|Energy
|4.05%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.61%
|Consumer Defense
|3.63%
|0.00%
|34.30%
|14.52%
|Financial Services
|2.21%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|48.39%
|Utilities
|2.19%
|0.00%
|91.33%
|11.29%
|Healthcare
|2.14%
|0.00%
|9.46%
|24.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.88%
|0.00%
|27.00%
|24.19%
|Real Estate
|1.16%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|6.45%
|Basic Materials
|1.01%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|32.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGBFX % Rank
|US
|0.20%
|0.00%
|6.55%
|10.43%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.77%
|21.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGBFX % Rank
|Derivative
|52.98%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|5.77%
|Government
|26.93%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|87.98%
|Corporate
|12.61%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|65.87%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.58%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|81.73%
|Securitized
|2.90%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|65.87%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|47.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGBFX % Rank
|US
|48.92%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|9.48%
|Non US
|39.34%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|91.00%
|GGBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|45.93%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|23.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|GGBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GGBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GGBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|6.00%
|354.00%
|28.99%
|GGBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGBFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.66%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|27.96%
|GGBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GGBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGBFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.40%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|21.57%
|GGBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 18, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 18, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2018
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 16, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 19, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2017
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 17, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2016
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 13, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2015
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2015
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2014
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2014
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2014
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2014
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 18, 2013
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2013
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2013
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2013
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2013
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 19, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2012
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2012
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2012
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2012
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2012
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2012
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2012
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2012
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 17, 2012
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2012
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2011
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2011
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2011
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2011
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2011
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2011
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2011
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2011
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2011
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2010
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2010
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2010
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2010
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2010
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2010
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2010
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2010
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2010
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2010
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2010
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2009
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2009
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2009
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2009
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2009
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2009
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2009
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2009
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2009
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2009
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 16, 2009
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2008
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2008
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2008
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2008
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2008
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2008
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2008
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2008
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 2008
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2008
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 18, 2008
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2007
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2007
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2007
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2007
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2007
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2007
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2007
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2007
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Gordon Stuart Brown is Portfolio Manager at Western Asset Management Company. Prior to joining Western Asset in 2011, he was Senior Investment Manager of Emerging Market Rates and Currencies at Baillie Gifford & Co. from 2001 to 2011. He was Fund Manager in the Fixed Income Team where he specialized in government bonds. He was Head of Fixed Income for State Street Global Advisors in London. He is an Associate of the UK Society of Investment Professionals. He holds Masters Degrees’ in Business Economics from Strathclyde University and Investment Analysis from Stirling University. Gordon graduated with honors in Economic Science from the University of Aberdeen in 1992.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Chia-Liang Lian is currently Head of Emerging Markets Debt at Western Asset. Mr. Lian joined Western Asset in 2011 after approximately six years with Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), where he served as Head of Emerging Asia Portfolio Management. Mr. Lian also spent eight years as a sovereign debt strategist at JPMorgan Chase and Merrill Lynch, and four years at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a senior economist responsible for formulating exchange rate policy. Under his leadership, Western Asset received Benchmark Magazine’s Best-In-Class House Award in Asia Fixed Income in 2012. Mr. Lian holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has an undergraduate degree in Economics from the National University of Singapore where he graduated as part of the MAS scholars program.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2016
6.0
6.0%
Brian Kennedy is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the firm’s multisector institutional strategies and mutual funds. Mr. Kennedy joined Loomis Sayles in 1994 as a securitized and government bond trader. Mr. Kennedy first joined the full discretion investment team as product manager in 2009, was promoted in 2013 to co-portfolio manager of the investment grade bond products and again in 2016 to co-portfolio manager of the multisector suite of products. He earned a BS from Providence College and an MBA from Babson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2017
5.08
5.1%
– Western Asset Management Company Limited – Head of Non-US Credit, 2016- – Rogge Global Partners – Senior Partner, Head of Global Investment Grade Credit, 2004-2016 – JP Morgan Securities – Associate, Credit Research, 1999-2003 – University of Cambridge, B.A. (Hons), M.A., Economics
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 08, 2019
2.56
2.6%
Jon Jonsson is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Europe Limited . He joined the firm in 2013. Mr. Jonsson is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Global Fixed Income strategies and is a member of the Investment Grade Fixed Income Senior Portfolio Management Strategy Team. Prior to joining the firm, Jon was employed by another investment firm for 15 years where he worked in similar capacities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 08, 2019
2.56
2.6%
Brad C. Tank is a Managing Director of the Manager. He joined the firm in 2002 and is the Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Fixed Income. He is a member of the firm’s Operating, Investment Risk, Asset Allocation and Fixed Income’s Investment Strategy Committees, and leads the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He joined the firm after 23 years of experience in trading and asset management. From 2008 through 2015, Brad was Chief Investment Officer of Neuberger Berman’s Multi-Asset Class Investment business and remains an important member of that team along with the firm’s other CIOs. From 1990 to2002, Brad was director of fixed income for Strong Capital Management in Wisconsin. He was also a member of the Office of the CEO and headed institutional and intermediary distribution. In 1997, Brad was named “Runner Up” for Morningstar Mutual Fund Manager of the Year. From 1982 to 1990, he was a vice president at Salomon Brothers in the government, mortgage and financial institutions areas. Brad earned a BBA and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 08, 2019
2.56
2.6%
David M. Brown, CFA, Managing Director, rejoined the firm in 2003. Dave is Global Co-Head of Investment Grade and acts as Senior Portfolio Manager on both Global Investment Grade and Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. He is a member of the Fixed Income Investment Strategy Committee and the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. Dave also leads the Investment Grade Credit team in determining credit exposures across both Global Investment Grade and Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. Dave initially joined the firm in 1991 after graduating from the University of Notre Dame with a BA in Government and subsequently received his MBA in Finance from Northwestern University. Prior to his return, he was a senior credit analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments and later a credit analyst and portfolio manager at Deerfield Capital. Dave has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Ricky Fong, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined The Clifton Group in 2010, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012. Mr. Fong began managing Parametric’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in February 2015
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 19, 2021
1.28
1.3%
David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
