• The Fund invests mainly (at least, and typically more than, 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities and quality across different industries and sectors of the fixed income market. • The Fund invests in globally diversified fixed income securities and rotates portfolio allocations among global sectors, including: • Below-investment grade ( i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) and investment grade corporate securities located in the United States and in non-U.S. developed and emerging markets. • Obligations issued or guaranteed by: • The U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, banks and corporations; and • Foreign governments, banks and corporations of developed and emerging markets. • Mortgage- and asset-backed securities. • Contingent convertible securities. • Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest significantly (at least 40%, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30%) in securities of non-U.S. issuers. An issuer is considered to be from the country or countries where it generates operating income. A single issuer’s geographic exposure, therefore, may be divided between countries, including between the United States and multiple other countries. In addition, the Fund will consider notional exposure of its derivative investments when determining the percentage of its assets that are invested in non-U.S. issuers. • The Fund may invest a substantial portion of total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers. In addition, the Fund may hedge its exposure to foreign currency. • The average credit quality for the Fund’s portfolio will be greater than or equal to “Ba” as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or the equivalent by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch, Inc./Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”). The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in U.S. and non-U.S. (including emerging markets) below-investment grade securities ( i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) (“Baa” by Moody’s or the equivalent by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch). Mortgage- and asset-backed securities held by the Fund may include those backed by loans to subprime borrowers. • The average dollar-weighted duration of the Fund normally varies between three and 10 years. Duration measures the sensitivity of a fixed income security's price to changes in interest rates. The longer a fixed income security’s duration, the more sensitive that security will be to changes in interest rates. Similarly, the longer the Fund’s dollar-weighted average duration, the more sensitive the Fund will be to interest rate changes than a fund with a shorter dollar-weighted average duration. • The Fund may use various types of derivative instruments including, but not limited to, futures contracts and options on futures (including U.S. Treasury futures contracts and options on futures) to alter the duration of the Fund and increase potential returns; forward currency exchange contracts (currency hedging); currency futures and options thereon (currency hedging); interest rate swaps, floors and caps (investment purposes); and credit default swaps and currency swaps (investment purposes and hedging). The Fund may also use other types of derivative instruments, such as futures and options contracts, forward contracts and swap agreements as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage market, foreign currency and/or duration or interest rate risk, or as part of a hedging strategy. • The Sub-Advisers seek to accomplish the objectives of the Fund by implementing a long-term approach utilizing diversified strategies across all sectors of the global fixed income market. • The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund. • The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, using two or more Sub-Advisers that each manages a portion of the Fund's portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. Each Sub-Adviser uses different investment techniques to identify securities it believes would be the most profitable to the Fund over the long-term while maintaining diversification and risk controls. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds (“Board”) and determines allocations of Fund assets among Sub-Advisers based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible. Buy and sell decisions are made at the discretion of each individual Sub-Adviser with regard to the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that it manages in accordance with its investment strategies and processes. • In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.