Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$548 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GGBEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuideStone Funds Global Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideStone Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gordon Brown

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly (at least, and typically more than, 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities and quality across different industries and sectors of the fixed income market.The Fund invests in globally diversified fixed income securities and rotates portfolio allocations among global sectors, including:Below-investment grade (i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) and investment grade corporate securities located in the United States and in non-U.S. developed and emerging markets.Obligations issued or guaranteed by:The U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, banks and corporations; andForeign governments, banks and corporations of developed and emerging markets.Mortgage- and asset-backed securities.Contingent convertible securities.Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest significantly (at least 40%, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30%) in securities of non-U.S. issuers. An issuer is considered to be from the country or countrieswhere it generates operating income. A single issuer’s geographic exposure, therefore, may be divided between countries, including between the United States and multiple other countries. In addition, the Fund will consider notional exposure of its derivative investments when determining the percentage of its assets that are invested in non-U.S. issuers.The Fund may invest a substantial portion of total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers. In addition, the Fund may hedge its exposure to foreign currency.The average credit quality for the Fund’s portfolio will be greater than or equal to “Ba” as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or the equivalent by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch, Inc./Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”). The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in U.S. and non-U.S. (including emerging markets) below-investment grade securities (i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) (“Baa” by Moody’s or the equivalent by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch). Mortgage- and asset-backed securities held by the Fund may include those backed by loans to subprime borrowers.The average dollar-weighted duration of the Fund normally varies between three and 10 years. Duration measures the sensitivity of a fixed income security's price to changes in interest rates. The longer a fixed income security’s duration, the more sensitive that security will be to changes in interest rates. Similarly, the longer the Fund’s dollar-weighted average duration, the more sensitive the Fund will be to interest rate changes than a fund with a shorter dollar-weighted average duration.The Fund may use various types of derivative instruments including, but not limited to, futures contracts and options on futures (including U.S. Treasury futures contracts and options on futures) to alter the duration of the Fund and increase potential returns; forward currency exchange contracts (currency hedging); currency futures and options thereon (currency hedging); interest rate swaps, floors and caps (investment purposes); and credit default swaps and currency swaps (investment purposes and hedging). The Fund may also use other types of derivative instruments, such as futures and options contracts, forward contracts and swap agreements as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage market, foreign currency and/or duration or interest rate risk, or as part of a hedging strategy.The Sub-Advisers seek to accomplish the objectives of the Fund by implementing a long-term approach utilizing diversified strategies across all sectors of the global fixed income market.The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund.The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, using two or more Sub-Advisers that each manages a portion of the Fund's portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. Each Sub-Adviser uses different investment techniques to identify securities it believes would be the most profitable to the Fund over the long-term while maintaining diversification and risk controls. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds (“Board”) and determines allocations of Fund assets among Sub-Advisers based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible. Buy and sell decisions are made at the discretion of each individual Sub-Adviser with regard to the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that it manages in accordance with its investment strategies and processes.In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.
GGBEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGBEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -59.5% 0.9% 42.72%
1 Yr 1.1% -15.5% 19.7% 29.81%
3 Yr -4.9%* -4.3% 4.2% 38.81%
5 Yr -2.4%* -2.5% 4.1% 49.47%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% 4.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGBEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -15.2% 0.9% 23.50%
2021 -3.0% -10.9% 12.2% 79.38%
2020 1.2% -10.8% 14.8% 9.90%
2019 1.8% -15.3% 0.6% 82.66%
2018 -1.5% -44.4% 14.4% 76.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGBEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -59.5% 0.9% 40.78%
1 Yr 1.1% -16.6% 30.5% 26.07%
3 Yr -4.9%* -5.2% 10.9% 36.23%
5 Yr -2.1%* -2.8% 7.4% 45.36%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% 4.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGBEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -15.2% 0.9% 23.50%
2021 -3.0% -10.9% 12.2% 79.38%
2020 1.2% -10.8% 14.8% 7.29%
2019 1.9% -15.3% 3.8% 53.76%
2018 -0.9% -44.4% 14.4% 39.26%

NAV & Total Return History

GGBEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GGBEX Category Low Category High GGBEX % Rank
Net Assets 548 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 43.63%
Number of Holdings 2318 4 4562 4.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 108 M -112 M 3.66 B 36.02%
Weighting of Top 10 24.98% 4.7% 100.0% 65.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 17.95%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 17.95%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 17.95%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 17.95%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 17.95%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 17.95%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 17.95%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 17.95%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 17.95%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Dec 20 17.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GGBEX % Rank
Bonds 		88.26% 0.00% 220.33% 48.34%
Cash 		9.94% -130.07% 95.62% 56.87%
Convertible Bonds 		1.50% 0.00% 11.19% 42.65%
Stocks 		0.20% 0.00% 7.47% 12.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.16% 0.00% 2.87% 16.59%
Other 		-0.05% -9.71% 100.00% 93.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGBEX % Rank
Communication Services 		60.61% 0.00% 56.19% 3.23%
Technology 		15.95% 0.00% 21.64% 14.52%
Industrials 		5.15% 0.00% 11.80% 9.68%
Energy 		4.05% 0.00% 100.00% 53.23%
Consumer Defense 		3.63% 0.00% 34.30% 16.13%
Financial Services 		2.21% 0.00% 100.00% 50.00%
Utilities 		2.19% 0.00% 91.33% 12.90%
Healthcare 		2.14% 0.00% 9.46% 25.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.88% 0.00% 27.00% 25.81%
Real Estate 		1.16% 0.00% 3.17% 8.06%
Basic Materials 		1.01% 0.00% 100.00% 33.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGBEX % Rank
US 		0.20% 0.00% 6.55% 10.90%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 1.77% 21.80%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGBEX % Rank
Derivative 		52.98% 0.00% 74.77% 6.25%
Government 		26.93% 0.30% 99.47% 88.46%
Corporate 		12.61% 0.00% 98.62% 66.35%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.58% 0.00% 95.62% 82.21%
Securitized 		2.90% 0.00% 52.02% 66.35%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 7.95% 47.60%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGBEX % Rank
US 		48.92% -5.52% 107.53% 9.95%
Non US 		39.34% 0.00% 112.80% 91.47%

GGBEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GGBEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.56% 0.02% 3.65% 79.43%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 2.08% 24.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

GGBEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GGBEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GGBEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 6.00% 354.00% 29.59%

GGBEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GGBEX Category Low Category High GGBEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.91% 0.00% 17.40% 25.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GGBEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GGBEX Category Low Category High GGBEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.69% -1.08% 5.77% 15.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GGBEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GGBEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gordon Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Gordon Stuart Brown is Portfolio Manager at Western Asset Management Company. Prior to joining Western Asset in 2011, he was Senior Investment Manager of Emerging Market Rates and Currencies at Baillie Gifford & Co. from 2001 to 2011. He was Fund Manager in the Fixed Income Team where he specialized in government bonds. He was Head of Fixed Income for State Street Global Advisors in London. He is an Associate of the UK Society of Investment Professionals. He holds Masters Degrees’ in Business Economics from Strathclyde University and Investment Analysis from Stirling University. Gordon graduated with honors in Economic Science from the University of Aberdeen in 1992.

Chia-Liang Lian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Chia-Liang Lian is currently Head of Emerging Markets Debt at Western Asset. Mr. Lian joined Western Asset in 2011 after approximately six years with Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), where he served as Head of Emerging Asia Portfolio Management. Mr. Lian also spent eight years as a sovereign debt strategist at JPMorgan Chase and Merrill Lynch, and four years at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a senior economist responsible for formulating exchange rate policy. Under his leadership, Western Asset received Benchmark Magazine’s Best-In-Class House Award in Asia Fixed Income in 2012. Mr. Lian holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has an undergraduate degree in Economics from the National University of Singapore where he graduated as part of the MAS scholars program.

Brian Kennedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Brian Kennedy is a Vice President of Loomis, Sayles & Company and co-portfolio manager of the firm’s multisector institutional strategies and mutual funds. Mr. Kennedy joined Loomis Sayles in 1994 as a securitized and government bond trader. Mr. Kennedy first joined the full discretion investment team as product manager in 2009, was promoted in 2013 to co-portfolio manager of the investment grade bond products and again in 2016 to co-portfolio manager of the multisector suite of products. He earned a BS from Providence College and an MBA from Babson College.

Annabel Rudebeck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2017

5.08

5.1%

– Western Asset Management Company Limited – Head of Non-US Credit, 2016- – Rogge Global Partners – Senior Partner, Head of Global Investment Grade Credit, 2004-2016 – JP Morgan Securities – Associate, Credit Research, 1999-2003 – University of Cambridge, B.A. (Hons), M.A., Economics

David Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2019

2.56

2.6%

David M. Brown, CFA, Managing Director, rejoined the firm in 2003. Dave is Global Co-Head of Investment Grade and acts as Senior Portfolio Manager on both Global Investment Grade and Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. He is a member of the Fixed Income Investment Strategy Committee and the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. Dave also leads the Investment Grade Credit team in determining credit exposures across both Global Investment Grade and Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. Dave initially joined the firm in 1991 after graduating from the University of Notre Dame with a BA in Government and subsequently received his MBA in Finance from Northwestern University. Prior to his return, he was a senior credit analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments and later a credit analyst and portfolio manager at Deerfield Capital. Dave has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jon Jonsson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2019

2.56

2.6%

Jon Jonsson is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Europe Limited . He joined the firm in 2013. Mr. Jonsson is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Global Fixed Income strategies and is a member of the Investment Grade Fixed Income Senior Portfolio Management Strategy Team. Prior to joining the firm, Jon was employed by another investment firm for 15 years where he worked in similar capacities.

Bradley Tank

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2019

2.56

2.6%

Brad C. Tank is a Managing Director of the Manager. He joined the firm in 2002 and is the Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Fixed Income. He is a member of the firm’s Operating, Investment Risk, Asset Allocation and Fixed Income’s Investment Strategy Committees, and leads the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He joined the firm after 23 years of experience in trading and asset management. From 2008 through 2015, Brad was Chief Investment Officer of Neuberger Berman’s Multi-Asset Class Investment business and remains an important member of that team along with the firm’s other CIOs. From 1990 to2002, Brad was director of fixed income for Strong Capital Management in Wisconsin. He was also a member of the Office of the CEO and headed institutional and intermediary distribution. In 1997, Brad was named “Runner Up” for Morningstar Mutual Fund Manager of the Year. From 1982 to 1990, he was a vice president at Salomon Brothers in the government, mortgage and financial institutions areas. Brad earned a BBA and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin.

Justin Henne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Richard Fong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Ricky Fong, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined The Clifton Group in 2010, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012. Mr. Fong began managing Parametric’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in February 2015

David Spika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2021

1.28

1.3%

David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

