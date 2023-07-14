Home
GFVSX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Focused Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.55 -0.09 -0.66%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (GFVIX) Primary Retirement (GFVUX) C (GFVCX) A (GFVAX) Retirement (GFVRX) Inst (GFVSX) Other (GGYPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Focused Value Fund

GFVSX | Fund

$13.55

$42.3 M

1.22%

$0.16

1.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.3%

1 yr return

7.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

Net Assets

$42.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 78.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GFVSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.82%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Focused Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles (Brook) Dane

Fund Description

GFVSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GFVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -14.3% 35.6% 85.89%
1 Yr 7.9% -34.9% 38.6% 67.37%
3 Yr 8.1%* -27.8% 93.5% 31.13%
5 Yr 4.7%* -30.5% 97.2% 33.14%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GFVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -56.3% 28.9% 11.51%
2021 8.2% -20.5% 152.6% 48.13%
2020 2.5% -13.9% 183.6% 74.45%
2019 6.1% -8.3% 8.9% 29.31%
2018 -3.2% -13.5% 12.6% 56.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GFVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -20.5% 35.6% 77.27%
1 Yr 7.9% -34.9% 40.3% 58.26%
3 Yr 8.1%* -27.8% 93.5% 30.92%
5 Yr 6.0%* -29.8% 97.2% 31.30%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GFVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -56.3% 28.9% 11.59%
2021 8.2% -20.5% 152.6% 48.60%
2020 2.5% -13.9% 183.6% 74.37%
2019 6.1% -8.3% 8.9% 29.91%
2018 -1.9% -10.9% 12.6% 54.13%

NAV & Total Return History

GFVSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GFVSX Category Low Category High GFVSX % Rank
Net Assets 42.3 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 91.54%
Number of Holdings 35 2 4154 91.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.5 M 288 K 270 B 89.36%
Weighting of Top 10 43.24% 1.8% 106.2% 14.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 5.52%
  2. Chubb Ltd 5.16%
  3. Coca-Cola Co 5.06%
  4. Humana Inc 5.06%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co 4.71%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 4.66%
  7. General Electric Co 4.29%
  8. The Walt Disney Co 4.11%
  9. Bank of America Corp 4.09%
  10. Honeywell International Inc 3.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GFVSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.77% 0.00% 130.24% 56.08%
Cash 		1.23% -102.29% 100.00% 42.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 85.96%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 85.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 85.20%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 85.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GFVSX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.92% 0.00% 55.59% 13.86%
Healthcare 		16.63% 0.00% 60.70% 18.07%
Industrials 		13.87% 0.00% 29.90% 11.56%
Technology 		13.31% 0.00% 48.94% 92.50%
Consumer Defense 		12.54% 0.00% 47.71% 6.13%
Utilities 		6.36% 0.00% 20.91% 5.59%
Energy 		6.12% 0.00% 41.64% 14.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.51% 0.00% 30.33% 94.95%
Basic Materials 		3.79% 0.00% 25.70% 23.58%
Communication Services 		2.70% 0.00% 27.94% 92.96%
Real Estate 		2.25% 0.00% 31.91% 64.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GFVSX % Rank
US 		93.61% 0.00% 127.77% 70.64%
Non US 		5.16% 0.00% 32.38% 26.94%

GFVSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GFVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.65% 0.01% 49.27% 13.12%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 2.00% 78.98%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.36%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GFVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GFVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GFVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 78.00% 0.00% 496.00% 87.47%

GFVSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GFVSX Category Low Category High GFVSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.22% 0.00% 24.06% 9.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GFVSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GFVSX Category Low Category High GFVSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.82% -54.00% 6.06% 41.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GFVSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GFVSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles (Brook) Dane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 17, 2018

3.87

3.9%

Charles (Brook) Dane is a portfolio manager on the US Equity Team of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. He joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2010 as a portfolio manager for the Value Team. Before joining the firm, Mr. Dane was a Senior Vice President at Putnam Investments. He spent 13 years at Putnam Investments as a research analyst and more recently as a portfolio manager there. Prior to that, he was an Associate at Dane, Falb, Stone & Co.

Kevin Martens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2019

2.43

2.4%

Kevin Martens is a portfolio manager on the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. US Equity ESG Strategy, as well as a portfolio manager on the US Equity Team where he has broad research responsibilities for the Industrials sector across the US Large- and Mid-Cap Equity strategies. Before joining the Investment Adviser in 2015, Mr. Martens spent four years at ClearBridge Investments.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

