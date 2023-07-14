Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.3%
1 yr return
7.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
Net Assets
$42.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.2%
Expense Ratio 2.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 78.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GFVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|85.58%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|67.60%
|3 Yr
|8.1%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|31.53%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|33.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GFVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|11.97%
|2021
|8.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|48.68%
|2020
|2.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|74.13%
|2019
|6.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|29.82%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|57.68%
|Period
|GFVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|76.96%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|58.49%
|3 Yr
|8.1%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|31.32%
|5 Yr
|5.9%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|32.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GFVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|12.04%
|2021
|8.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|49.14%
|2020
|2.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|74.05%
|2019
|6.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|30.42%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|54.75%
|GFVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GFVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|42.3 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|91.16%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|2
|4154
|91.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.5 M
|288 K
|270 B
|88.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.24%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|14.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GFVIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.77%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|55.32%
|Cash
|1.23%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|41.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|34.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|34.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|30.97%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|31.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GFVIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.92%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|13.48%
|Healthcare
|16.63%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|17.69%
|Industrials
|13.87%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|11.18%
|Technology
|13.31%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|92.11%
|Consumer Defense
|12.54%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|5.74%
|Utilities
|6.36%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|5.21%
|Energy
|6.12%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|13.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.51%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|94.56%
|Basic Materials
|3.79%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|23.12%
|Communication Services
|2.70%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|92.57%
|Real Estate
|2.25%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|64.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GFVIX % Rank
|US
|93.61%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|70.26%
|Non US
|5.16%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|26.57%
|GFVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.61%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|2.39%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|78.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|GFVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GFVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GFVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|78.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|87.02%
|GFVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GFVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.16%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|9.78%
|GFVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GFVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GFVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.69%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|49.42%
|GFVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2018
3.87
3.9%
Charles (Brook) Dane is a portfolio manager on the US Equity Team of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. He joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2010 as a portfolio manager for the Value Team. Before joining the firm, Mr. Dane was a Senior Vice President at Putnam Investments. He spent 13 years at Putnam Investments as a research analyst and more recently as a portfolio manager there. Prior to that, he was an Associate at Dane, Falb, Stone & Co.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 2019
2.43
2.4%
Kevin Martens is a portfolio manager on the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. US Equity ESG Strategy, as well as a portfolio manager on the US Equity Team where he has broad research responsibilities for the Industrials sector across the US Large- and Mid-Cap Equity strategies. Before joining the Investment Adviser in 2015, Mr. Martens spent four years at ClearBridge Investments.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
