Charles (Brook) Dane is a portfolio manager on the US Equity Team of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. He joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2010 as a portfolio manager for the Value Team. Before joining the firm, Mr. Dane was a Senior Vice President at Putnam Investments. He spent 13 years at Putnam Investments as a research analyst and more recently as a portfolio manager there. Prior to that, he was an Associate at Dane, Falb, Stone & Co.