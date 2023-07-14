• Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest substantially all, and normally at least 80% of its total assets, in the equity securities (primarily common stocks and stock index derivatives) included in the S&P 500 ® Index, in weightings that approximate the relative composition of the securities contained in the S&P 500 ® Index. • The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in derivative instruments, including exchange listed options, futures and swap agreements, that are based on: • The S&P 500 ® Index; • Companies included in the S&P 500 ® Index; or • Stock indexes other than but similar to the S&P 500 ® Index. • The companies chosen for inclusion in the S&P 500 ® Index tend to be industry leaders within the U.S. economy as determined by Standard & Poor’s ® (“S&P ® ”). However, companies are not selected for inclusion by S&P ® because they are expected to have superior stock price performance relative to the market in general or other stocks in particular. • The Fund is passively managed, which means it tries to duplicate the investment composition and performance of the S&P 500 ® Index using computer programs and statistical procedures. As a result, the Sub-Adviser does not use traditional methods of fund investment management for the Fund, such as selecting securities on the basis of economic, financial and market analysis. Rather, the Sub-Adviser buys and sells securities in response to changes in the S&P 500 ® Index. The Fund generally uses a replication method to track the S&P 500 ® Index, but will exclude securities as required by the Fund’s faith-based investment policies and restrictions. Because the Fund has fees and transaction expenses (while the S&P 500 ® Index has none), returns are likely to be below those of the S&P 500 ® Index. • The correlation between the Fund’s performance and the S&P 500 ® Index is expected to be greater than 98%. However, it could be lower in certain market environments and due to certain stocks that may be excluded from the Fund’s portfolio because of faith-based investment policies and restrictions (100% would indicate perfect correlation). • In pursuing its investment strategy, the Fund may at times focus its investments in one or a few particular economic sectors. • The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund. • The Fund may invest in equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and other real estate related companies. • The Fund uses one or more Sub-Advisers to manage its portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible. • In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.