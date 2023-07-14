Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
17.6%
1 yr return
16.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.8%
Net Assets
$2.94 B
Holdings in Top 10
29.4%
Expense Ratio 0.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 4.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GEQZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.6%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|30.26%
|1 Yr
|16.2%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|24.77%
|3 Yr
|10.1%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|21.78%
|5 Yr
|8.8%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|15.24%
|10 Yr
|9.5%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|9.73%
* Annualized
|GEQZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEQZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.94 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|35.12%
|Number of Holdings
|518
|2
|4154
|9.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|900 M
|288 K
|270 B
|36.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.44%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|59.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEQZX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.99%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|89.13%
|Cash
|4.01%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|9.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|36.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|36.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|33.23%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|33.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEQZX % Rank
|Technology
|24.68%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|42.04%
|Financial Services
|13.79%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|43.26%
|Healthcare
|13.31%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|76.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.38%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|55.90%
|Communication Services
|9.07%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|32.39%
|Industrials
|8.30%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|63.02%
|Consumer Defense
|7.21%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|38.36%
|Energy
|4.82%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|30.25%
|Utilities
|3.08%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|24.81%
|Real Estate
|2.80%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|45.79%
|Basic Materials
|2.54%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|50.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEQZX % Rank
|US
|94.90%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|62.42%
|Non US
|1.09%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|64.98%
|GEQZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.39%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|79.71%
|Management Fee
|0.09%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|8.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|GEQZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GEQZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GEQZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|7.43%
|GEQZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEQZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.99%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|19.56%
|GEQZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GEQZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEQZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.95%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|34.85%
|GEQZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2012
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2011
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2010
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2009
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2009
|$0.122
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2008
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2007
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.130
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 23, 2006
|$0.114
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 24, 2016
5.94
5.9%
Mr. Byrne leads the North American equity portfolios team and joined the Legal & General in 2014. Prior to that, he spent two years with the Legal & General Investment Management Index Team. Prior to 2012, he was an index fund manager at Irish Life Investment Managers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 24, 2016
5.94
5.9%
Joseph LaPorta has been with Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc since 2015, and prior to that, he was at The Northern Trust Company serving as Second Vice President, Portfolio Manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2016
5.58
5.6%
Mr. O’Connor serves as the back-up portfolio manager for International mandates and has been with LGIMA since 2016. Prior to that, he served as Head of International Equity at The Northern Trust Company.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Craig Parker, CFA, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Parker serves as the back-up portfolio manager for North American mandates, has been with Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc. since 2014 and transitioned from serving as an Operational Risk Analyst to the portfolio management team in 2018.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 19, 2021
1.28
1.3%
David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
