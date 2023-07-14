Home
Vitals

YTD Return

17.6%

1 yr return

16.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.8%

Net Assets

$2.94 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GEQYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuideStone Funds Equity Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideStone Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 27, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph LaPorta

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest substantially all, and normally at least 80% of its total assets, in the equity securities (primarily common stocks and stock index derivatives) included in the S&P 500®Index, in weightings that approximate the relative composition of the securities contained in the S&P 500®Index.The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in derivative instruments, including exchange listed options, futures and swap agreements, that are based on:The S&P 500® Index;Companies included in the S&P 500® Index; orStock indexes other than but similar to the S&P 500®Index.The companies chosen for inclusion in the S&P 500®Index tend to be industry leaders within the U.S. economy as determined by Standard & Poor’s® (“S&P®”). However, companies are not selected for inclusion by S&P® because they are expected to have superior stock price performance relative to the market in general or other stocks in particular.The Fund is passively managed, which means it tries to duplicate the investment composition and performance of the S&P 500® Index using computer programs and statistical procedures. As a result, the Sub-Adviser does not use traditional methods of fund investment management for the Fund, such as selecting securities on the basis of economic, financial and market analysis. Rather, the Sub-Adviser buys and sells securities in response to changes in the S&P 500® Index. The Fund generally uses a replication method to track the S&P 500®Index, but will exclude securities as required by the Fund’s faith-based investment policies and restrictions. Because the Fund has fees and transaction expenses (while the S&P 500® Index has none), returns are likely to be below those of the S&P 500® Index.The correlation between the Fund’s performance and the S&P 500® Index is expected to be greater than 98%. However, it could be lower in certain market environments and due to certain stocks that may be excluded from the Fund’s portfolio because of faith-based investment policies and restrictions (100% would indicate perfect correlation).In pursuing its investment strategy, the Fund may at times focus its investments in one or a few particular economic sectors.The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund.The Fund may invest in equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and other real estate related companies.The Fund uses one or more Sub-Advisers to manage its portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible.In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.
GEQYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -14.3% 35.6% 29.81%
1 Yr 16.2% -34.9% 38.6% 24.47%
3 Yr 10.1%* -27.8% 93.5% 21.62%
5 Yr 8.8%* -30.5% 97.2% 15.08%
10 Yr 8.4%* -18.8% 37.4% 14.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -56.3% 28.9% 50.15%
2021 11.3% -20.5% 152.6% 20.95%
2020 4.8% -13.9% 183.6% 33.58%
2019 6.5% -8.3% 8.9% 17.84%
2018 -1.3% -13.5% 12.6% 11.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -20.5% 35.6% 25.98%
1 Yr 16.2% -34.9% 40.3% 18.57%
3 Yr 10.1%* -27.8% 93.5% 21.82%
5 Yr 9.1%* -29.8% 97.2% 15.69%
10 Yr 10.5%* -13.5% 37.4% 10.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -56.3% 28.9% 50.23%
2021 11.3% -20.5% 152.6% 21.50%
2020 4.8% -13.9% 183.6% 33.98%
2019 6.5% -8.3% 8.9% 17.84%
2018 -0.9% -10.9% 12.6% 14.46%

NAV & Total Return History

GEQYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GEQYX Category Low Category High GEQYX % Rank
Net Assets 2.94 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 35.20%
Number of Holdings 518 2 4154 9.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 900 M 288 K 270 B 36.45%
Weighting of Top 10 29.44% 1.8% 106.2% 59.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.14%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.48%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 3.94%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 3.94%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 3.94%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 3.94%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 3.94%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 3.94%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 3.94%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 20 3.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GEQYX % Rank
Stocks 		95.99% 0.00% 130.24% 89.51%
Cash 		4.01% -102.29% 100.00% 9.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 85.28%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 84.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 84.21%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 84.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEQYX % Rank
Technology 		24.68% 0.00% 48.94% 42.19%
Financial Services 		13.79% 0.00% 55.59% 43.34%
Healthcare 		13.31% 0.00% 60.70% 76.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.38% 0.00% 30.33% 56.05%
Communication Services 		9.07% 0.00% 27.94% 32.47%
Industrials 		8.30% 0.00% 29.90% 63.25%
Consumer Defense 		7.21% 0.00% 47.71% 38.59%
Energy 		4.82% 0.00% 41.64% 30.47%
Utilities 		3.08% 0.00% 20.91% 24.89%
Real Estate 		2.80% 0.00% 31.91% 45.94%
Basic Materials 		2.54% 0.00% 25.70% 50.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEQYX % Rank
US 		94.90% 0.00% 127.77% 62.49%
Non US 		1.09% 0.00% 32.38% 65.66%

GEQYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GEQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.01% 49.27% 93.83%
Management Fee 0.09% 0.00% 2.00% 9.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GEQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GEQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GEQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 0.00% 496.00% 9.58%

GEQYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GEQYX Category Low Category High GEQYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.21% 0.00% 24.06% 15.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GEQYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GEQYX Category Low Category High GEQYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.21% -54.00% 6.06% 19.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GEQYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GEQYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph LaPorta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 2016

5.94

5.9%

Joseph LaPorta has been with Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc since 2015, and prior to that, he was at The Northern Trust Company serving as Second Vice President, Portfolio Manager.

Aodhagán Byrne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 2016

5.94

5.9%

Mr. Byrne leads the North American equity portfolios team and joined the Legal & General in 2014. Prior to that, he spent two years with the Legal & General Investment Management Index Team. Prior to 2012, he was an index fund manager at Irish Life Investment Managers.

Michael O’Connor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2016

5.58

5.6%

Mr. O’Connor serves as the back-up portfolio manager for International mandates and has been with LGIMA since 2016. Prior to that, he served as Head of International Equity at The Northern Trust Company.

Brandon Pizzurro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Craig Parker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Craig Parker, CFA, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Parker serves as the back-up portfolio manager for North American mandates, has been with Legal & General Investment Management America, Inc. since 2014 and transitioned from serving as an Operational Risk Analyst to the portfolio management team in 2018.

David Spika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2021

1.28

1.3%

David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

