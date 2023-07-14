Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.8%
1 yr return
9.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$742 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.6%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 62.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GEMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|42.91%
|1 Yr
|9.5%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|49.43%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|69.62%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|71.41%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GEMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.1%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|38.25%
|2021
|-7.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|83.05%
|2020
|6.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|37.08%
|2019
|4.0%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|59.73%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|76.89%
|Period
|GEMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|GEMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEMYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|742 M
|717 K
|102 B
|41.43%
|Number of Holdings
|5276
|10
|6734
|0.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|248 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|43.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.58%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|56.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEMYX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.58%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|90.77%
|Cash
|8.12%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|3.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.39%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|8.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|30.24%
|Bonds
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|99.87%
|Other
|-0.05%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|98.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEMYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.40%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|48.38%
|Technology
|21.97%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|51.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.37%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|36.09%
|Communication Services
|8.98%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|50.06%
|Basic Materials
|8.66%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|44.24%
|Consumer Defense
|6.87%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|35.58%
|Industrials
|6.84%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|38.42%
|Energy
|4.65%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|43.08%
|Healthcare
|3.12%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|64.94%
|Real Estate
|1.85%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|43.60%
|Utilities
|1.28%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|50.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEMYX % Rank
|Non US
|90.96%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|83.06%
|US
|0.62%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|51.73%
|GEMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|72.34%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|44.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|GEMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GEMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GEMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|62.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|65.18%
|GEMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEMYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.95%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|22.89%
|GEMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GEMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEMYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.86%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|44.47%
|GEMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Andrea Frazzini is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Global Stock Selection team. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He has published in top academic journals and won several awards for his research, including the Smith Breeden Award, the Fama-DFA Prize, the BGI Michael Brennan Award, several Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Awards and the PanAgora Crowell Memorial Prize. Prior to joining AQR, Andrea was an associate professor of finance at the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also served as a consultant for DKR Capital Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities and was on the board of directors of the Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago. He earned a B.S. in economics from the University of Roma Tre, an M.S. in economics from the London School of Economics and a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Michele Aghassi is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where she serves as a portfolio manager for the firm's equity strategies. Throughout her tenure at AQR, she has been a leader in research and strategy development, contributing to the advancement of the stock selection investment process. She played a key role in launching the firm’s emerging equities strategy in 2008 and developed the proprietary robust optimization technology that AQR uses to build portfolios. In addition to her responsibilities at AQR, she serves on the Editorial Advisory Board of The Journal of Portfolio Management. Earlier in her career, Michele worked as a quantitative analyst in the proprietary equities department of D.E. Shaw & Co. Michele graduated magna cum laude from Brown University with a B.Sc. in applied mathematics and subsequently earned a Ph.D. in operations research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she was a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow and an MIT Presidential Graduate Fellow.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Ms. Yavuz is the co-head of GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a portfolio manager for GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity. Ms. Yavuz joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P in September 2011 from HSBC Asset Management, where she spent three and half years as a portfolio manager for frontier markets. Prior to joining HSBC, she was a research analyst at AllianceBernstein in London from 2001 to 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Hiren Dasani is the co-head of GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a portfolio manager for GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity and India Equity strategies. Mr. Dasani joined GSAM’s India Equity Research team in January 2007 from SSKI Securities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Philippe is Head of Emerging Markets Equities & Senior Portfolio Manager. He has worked in the investment industry since 1992 and joined the firm in 2009 to establish and lead the team that manages the emerging markets equity strategies. Prior to RBC, Philippe was Head of Global Emerging Markets with Société Générale Asset Management S.A. Philippe holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Manchester and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2019
2.5
2.5%
Nielsen is a Principal of AQR Capital Management. Mr. Nielsen joined AQR in 2000 and currently serves as the co-head of portfolio management, research, risk and trading. He earned a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in economics from the University of Copenhagen. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2000, he was an Analyst in the Quantitative Research Group of Danske Invest.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 19, 2021
1.28
1.3%
David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2022
0.33
0.3%
John J. Huss, Principal, rejoined AQR in 2013 and oversees multi-asset class strategies as a researcher and portfolio manager. Mr. Huss rejoined the AQR Capital Management in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s World Allocation strategy where he focuses on macroeconomic and portfolio construction research for risk parity and other asset allocation strategies. Prior to rejoining the firm, where he first worked from 2004 to 2008, Mr. Huss was a vice president in RBC’s Global Arbitrage and Trading division and a systematic portfolio manager for Tudor Investment Corp. Mr. Huss earned a B.S. in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
