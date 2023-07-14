• The Fund invests mainly (at least, and typically more than, 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities that are economically tied to emerging markets. Equity securities may include stock, stock futures, rights, warrants or securities convertible into stock, of foreign companies, and the Fund may invest in companies with any market capitalization. The Fund considers emerging markets to include any non-Canadian and non-American market that is not included in the MSCI EAFE Index. As of March 31, 2022, the markets in the following countries are excluded from the term “emerging markets”: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. In addition, the Fund’s investments in emerging markets may include investments in frontier markets, which are a sub-set of emerging markets that are investable but that may have lower market capitalization and liquidity and may be more politically unstable than more developed emerging markets. An issuer is considered to be from the country where it is headquartered or incorporated, where the majority of its assets are located or where it generates the majority of its operating income. The Fund's investments in Chinese companies may be structured as variable interest entities. The Fund’s portfolio is diversified among a large number of companies across different industries and economic sectors. • The Fund generally intends to remain diversified across countries and geographical regions, although it has the flexibility to invest a significant portion of its assets in one country or region. • Equity securities of foreign companies are predominantly traded on foreign stock exchanges. • The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other similar instruments, each of which represents ownership of underlying foreign securities denominated in currencies other than that of the country of incorporation. The Fund may invest in sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts. • The Fund may use futures, options, swaps and forwards to gain exposure to foreign markets and currencies. Sub-Advisers may make currency investment decisions independent of their underlying security selections. The Fund may also use derivatives, including futures, options, forward contracts and swap agreements as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase return, to manage risk, to hedge against losses or as an alternative to selling a security short. • The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment objective. • The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”). • The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund. • The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, using two or more Sub-Advisers that each manages a portion of the Fund's portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. The Sub-Advisers, in managing their respective portions of the Fund’s portfolio, practice different investment styles that the Adviser believes complement one another. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds and determines allocations of Fund assets among Sub-Advisers based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible. Buy and sell decisions are made at the discretion of each individual Sub-Adviser with regard to the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that it manages in accordance with its investment strategies and processes. • In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.