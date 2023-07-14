Home
Trending ETFs

GuideStone Funds Emerging Markets Equity Fund

mutual fund
GEMZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.06 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (GEMYX) Primary Other (GEMZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GuideStone Funds Emerging Markets Equity Fund

GEMZX | Fund

$9.06

$742 M

1.68%

$0.15

1.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

9.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$742 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GuideStone Funds Emerging Markets Equity Fund

GEMZX | Fund

$9.06

$742 M

1.68%

$0.15

1.33%

GEMZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuideStone Funds Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideStone Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrea Frazzini

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly (at least, and typically more than, 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities that are economically tied to emerging markets. Equity securities may include stock, stock futures, rights, warrants or securities convertible into stock, of foreign companies, and the Fund may invest in companies with any market capitalization.  The Fund considers emerging markets to include any non-Canadian and non-American market that is not included in the MSCI EAFE Index. As of March 31, 2022, the markets in the following countries are excluded from the term “emerging markets”: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. In addition, the Fund’s investments in emerging markets may include investments in frontier markets, which are a sub-set of emerging markets that are investable but that may have lower market capitalization and liquidity and may be more politically unstable than more developed emerging markets. An issuer is considered to be from the country where it is headquartered or incorporated, where the majority of its assets are located or where it generates the majority of its operating income. The Fund's investments in Chinese companies may be structured as variable interest entities. The Fund’s portfolio is diversified among a large number of companies across different industries and economic sectors.The Fund generally intends to remain diversified across countries and geographical regions, although it has the flexibility to invest a significant portion of its assets in one country or region.Equity securities of foreign companies are predominantly traded on foreign stock exchanges.The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other similar instruments, each of which represents ownership of underlying foreign securities denominated in currencies other than that of the country of incorporation. The Fund may invest in sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts.The Fund may use futures, options, swaps and forwards to gain exposure to foreign markets and currencies. Sub-Advisers may make currency investment decisions independent of their underlying security selections. The Fund may also use derivatives, including futures, options, forward contracts and swap agreements as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase return, to manage risk, to hedge against losses or as an alternative to selling a security short.The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment objective.The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”).The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund.The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, using two or more Sub-Advisers that each manages a portion of the Fund's portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. The Sub-Advisers, in managing their respective portions of the Fund’s portfolio, practice different investment styles that the Adviser believes complement one another. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds and determines allocations of Fund assets among Sub-Advisers based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible. Buy and sell decisions are made at the discretion of each individual Sub-Adviser with regard to the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that it manages in accordance with its investment strategies and processes.In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.
Read More

GEMZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -11.0% 30.2% 44.32%
1 Yr 9.6% -12.7% 29.2% 48.66%
3 Yr -2.8%* -16.8% 12.9% 70.32%
5 Yr -2.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 72.64%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -50.1% 7.2% 38.11%
2021 -7.0% -18.2% 13.6% 83.19%
2020 6.4% -7.2% 79.7% 38.10%
2019 4.0% -4.4% 9.2% 60.18%
2018 -4.5% -7.2% 7.0% 76.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -30.3% 30.2% 42.89%
1 Yr 9.6% -48.9% 29.2% 44.81%
3 Yr -2.8%* -16.1% 12.9% 70.31%
5 Yr -2.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 73.40%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -50.1% 7.2% 38.11%
2021 -7.0% -18.2% 13.6% 83.19%
2020 6.4% -7.2% 79.7% 38.10%
2019 4.0% -4.4% 9.2% 60.49%
2018 -4.5% -7.2% 7.0% 79.34%

NAV & Total Return History

GEMZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GEMZX Category Low Category High GEMZX % Rank
Net Assets 742 M 717 K 102 B 41.56%
Number of Holdings 5276 10 6734 0.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 248 M 340 K 19.3 B 43.13%
Weighting of Top 10 30.58% 2.8% 71.7% 56.98%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GEMZX % Rank
Stocks 		91.58% 0.90% 110.97% 90.90%
Cash 		8.12% -23.67% 20.19% 3.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.39% 0.00% 6.07% 8.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 83.53%
Bonds 		-0.03% -0.03% 48.23% 100.00%
Other 		-0.05% -1.48% 9.95% 98.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEMZX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.40% 0.00% 48.86% 48.64%
Technology 		21.97% 0.00% 47.50% 51.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.37% 0.00% 48.94% 36.22%
Communication Services 		8.98% 0.00% 39.29% 50.32%
Basic Materials 		8.66% 0.00% 30.03% 44.37%
Consumer Defense 		6.87% 0.00% 28.13% 35.71%
Industrials 		6.84% 0.00% 43.53% 38.55%
Energy 		4.65% 0.00% 24.80% 43.21%
Healthcare 		3.12% 0.00% 93.26% 65.33%
Real Estate 		1.85% 0.00% 17.15% 43.73%
Utilities 		1.28% 0.00% 39.12% 50.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEMZX % Rank
Non US 		90.96% -4.71% 112.57% 83.18%
US 		0.62% -1.60% 104.72% 51.86%

GEMZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GEMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.33% 0.03% 41.06% 47.21%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 2.00% 45.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GEMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GEMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GEMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 0.00% 190.00% 65.34%

GEMZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GEMZX Category Low Category High GEMZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.68% 0.00% 12.61% 26.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GEMZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GEMZX Category Low Category High GEMZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.60% -1.98% 17.62% 54.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GEMZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GEMZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrea Frazzini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Andrea Frazzini is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Global Stock Selection team. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He has published in top academic journals and won several awards for his research, including the Smith Breeden Award, the Fama-DFA Prize, the BGI Michael Brennan Award, several Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Awards and the PanAgora Crowell Memorial Prize. Prior to joining AQR, Andrea was an associate professor of finance at the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also served as a consultant for DKR Capital Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities and was on the board of directors of the Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago. He earned a B.S. in economics from the University of Roma Tre, an M.S. in economics from the London School of Economics and a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University.

Michele Aghassi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Michele Aghassi is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where she serves as a portfolio manager for the firm's equity strategies. Throughout her tenure at AQR, she has been a leader in research and strategy development, contributing to the advancement of the stock selection investment process. She played a key role in launching the firm’s emerging equities strategy in 2008 and developed the proprietary robust optimization technology that AQR uses to build portfolios. In addition to her responsibilities at AQR, she serves on the Editorial Advisory Board of The Journal of Portfolio Management. Earlier in her career, Michele worked as a quantitative analyst in the proprietary equities department of D.E. Shaw & Co. Michele graduated magna cum laude from Brown University with a B.Sc. in applied mathematics and subsequently earned a Ph.D. in operations research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she was a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow and an MIT Presidential Graduate Fellow.

Hiren Dasani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Hiren Dasani is the co-head of GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a portfolio manager for GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity and India Equity strategies. Mr. Dasani joined GSAM’s India Equity Research team in January 2007 from SSKI Securities.

Basak Yavuz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Ms. Yavuz is the co-head of GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a portfolio manager for GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity. Ms. Yavuz joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P in September 2011 from HSBC Asset Management, where she spent three and half years as a portfolio manager for frontier markets. Prior to joining HSBC, she was a research analyst at AllianceBernstein in London from 2001 to 2008.

Brandon Pizzurro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Philippe Langham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Philippe is Head of Emerging Markets Equities & Senior Portfolio Manager. He has worked in the investment industry since 1992 and joined the firm in 2009 to establish and lead the team that manages the emerging markets equity strategies. Prior to RBC, Philippe was Head of Global Emerging Markets with Société Générale Asset Management S.A. Philippe holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Manchester and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Lars Nielsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Nielsen is a Principal of AQR Capital Management. Mr. Nielsen joined AQR in 2000 and currently serves as the co-head of portfolio management, research, risk and trading. He earned a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in economics from the University of Copenhagen. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2000, he was an Analyst in the Quantitative Research Group of Danske Invest.

Paul Bouchey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

David Spika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2021

1.28

1.3%

David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

John Huss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

John J. Huss, Principal, rejoined AQR in 2013 and oversees multi-asset class strategies as a researcher and portfolio manager. Mr. Huss rejoined the AQR Capital Management in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s World Allocation strategy where he focuses on macroeconomic and portfolio construction research for risk parity and other asset allocation strategies. Prior to rejoining the firm, where he first worked from 2004 to 2008, Mr. Huss was a vice president in RBC’s Global Arbitrage and Trading division and a systematic portfolio manager for Tudor Investment Corp. Mr. Huss earned a B.S. in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

