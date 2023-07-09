Layman is responsible for the oversight and management of GE Asset Management' s public equity investment operations. He is also a Trustee for the U.S. GE Pension Trust and a member of GEAM's Asset Allocation Committee, which he chaired in 2003 and 2004. In addition, Layman serves on the boards of the Elfun Funds, GE's Savings & Securities Trusts and GEAM's London office. He joined GE in 1991 to lead GEAM's international equity investment efforts and develop the philosophy and approach for this asset class.