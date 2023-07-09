Home
Highland International Equity Fund

mutual fund
GEICX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.7 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Highland International Equity Fund

GEICX | Fund

$9.70

$10.7 M

-

3.57%

GEICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Highland International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Highland Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 02, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ralph R. Layman

Fund Description

GEICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 73.0% N/A
2021 N/A -76.0% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 336.8% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 76.6% N/A
2021 N/A -30.7% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 341.1% N/A
2018 N/A -60.1% 304.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GEICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GEICX Category Low Category High GEICX % Rank
Net Assets 10.7 M 10 804 B N/A
Number of Holdings 96 1 17333 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 2.69 M -7.11 B 145 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 23.39% 0.0% 20474.3% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Toyota Motor Corp 3.47%
  2. SOFTBANK Corp 2.38%
  3. Linde AG 2.35%
  4. HSBC Holdings PLC 2.32%
  5. Roche Holding AG 2.24%
  6. Safran SA 2.23%
  7. AIA Group Ltd. 2.23%
  8. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 2.15%
  9. Nestle SA 2.10%
  10. Unicharm Corp 1.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GEICX % Rank
Stocks 		92.58% -142.98% 259.25% N/A
Other 		4.35% -7288.76% 493.15% N/A
Cash 		3.07% -2458.20% 7388.76% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -21.20% 80.89% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 144.58% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -955.59% 2458.15% N/A

GEICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GEICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.57% -2.86% 950.64% N/A
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.87% N/A
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.00% 52000.00% N/A

Sales Fees

GEICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 25.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

GEICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GEICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 0.00% 5067.00% N/A

GEICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GEICX Category Low Category High GEICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 84.51% N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GEICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GEICX Category Low Category High GEICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.20% -46.00% 10.88% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GEICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GEICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ralph R. Layman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 1994

19.51

19.5%

Layman is responsible for the oversight and management of GE Asset Management' s public equity investment operations. He is also a Trustee for the U.S. GE Pension Trust and a member of GEAM's Asset Allocation Committee, which he chaired in 2003 and 2004. In addition, Layman serves on the boards of the Elfun Funds, GE's Savings & Securities Trusts and GEAM's London office. He joined GE in 1991 to lead GEAM's international equity investment efforts and develop the philosophy and approach for this asset class.

Michael J. Solecki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1998

14.68

14.7%

Michael is Co-Chief Investment Officer for International Equities at GE Asset Management and Portfolio Manager for the International Equity and Europe Equity portfolios. He also shares research responsibilities for Commercial Banks. He joined GE Asset Management (GEAM) in 1991 after completing GE's Financial Management Program. While at GEAM, Michael has held a series of Portfolio Management and Analyst roles in our London and Stamford based locations. Prior to GE, he worked for Monarch Capital Corporation as a financial analyst. Michael has a BS in Finance from Western New England College and

Jonathan L. Passmore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2002

11.6

11.6%

Jonathan is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the International Equity (EAFE Plus) portfolio. Jonathan joined GE Asset Management in 2001 and has worked in the investment industry for 34 years. His career includes over a decade in the fixed income markets and more than twenty years experience in the non-US equity markets. Prior to joining GEAM, Jonathan was a Director of International Equity at Merrill Lynch & Co. in New York, and previously was a Director at Creditanstalt International Advisors, a Central European investment advisor. Educated in England, Jonathan is actively engaged in philanthropic activities that raise global educational standards.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 33.52 5.37 3.25

