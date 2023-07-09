Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
NameAs of 09/07/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$10.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.4%
Expense Ratio 3.57%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GEICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|GEICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEICX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.7 M
|10
|804 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|96
|1
|17333
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.69 M
|-7.11 B
|145 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.39%
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GEICX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.58%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|N/A
|Other
|4.35%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|N/A
|Cash
|3.07%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-21.20%
|80.89%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|144.58%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|N/A
|GEICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.57%
|-2.86%
|950.64%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|N/A
|GEICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|25.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|GEICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GEICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|N/A
|GEICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEICX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.51%
|N/A
|GEICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GEICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GEICX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.20%
|-46.00%
|10.88%
|N/A
|GEICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 1994
19.51
19.5%
Layman is responsible for the oversight and management of GE Asset Management' s public equity investment operations. He is also a Trustee for the U.S. GE Pension Trust and a member of GEAM's Asset Allocation Committee, which he chaired in 2003 and 2004. In addition, Layman serves on the boards of the Elfun Funds, GE's Savings & Securities Trusts and GEAM's London office. He joined GE in 1991 to lead GEAM's international equity investment efforts and develop the philosophy and approach for this asset class.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1998
14.68
14.7%
Michael is Co-Chief Investment Officer for International Equities at GE Asset Management and Portfolio Manager for the International Equity and Europe Equity portfolios. He also shares research responsibilities for Commercial Banks. He joined GE Asset Management (GEAM) in 1991 after completing GE's Financial Management Program. While at GEAM, Michael has held a series of Portfolio Management and Analyst roles in our London and Stamford based locations. Prior to GE, he worked for Monarch Capital Corporation as a financial analyst. Michael has a BS in Finance from Western New England College and
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2002
11.6
11.6%
Jonathan is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the International Equity (EAFE Plus) portfolio. Jonathan joined GE Asset Management in 2001 and has worked in the investment industry for 34 years. His career includes over a decade in the fixed income markets and more than twenty years experience in the non-US equity markets. Prior to joining GEAM, Jonathan was a Director of International Equity at Merrill Lynch & Co. in New York, and previously was a Director at Creditanstalt International Advisors, a Central European investment advisor. Educated in England, Jonathan is actively engaged in philanthropic activities that raise global educational standards.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|33.52
|5.37
|3.25
