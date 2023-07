The Equity Income Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income producing equity securities. Income producing equity securities include, for example, common stock, preferred stock, and convertible securities. In making stock selections, Gabelli Funds, LLC, the Equity Income Fund’s adviser (the “Adviser”), looks for securities that have a better yield than the average of the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index (the “S&P 500 Index”), as well as capital gains potential.

In selecting investments for the Equity Income Fund, the Adviser focuses on issuers that:

• have strong free cash flow and pay regular dividends

• have potential for long term earnings per share growth

• may be subject to a value catalyst, such as industry developments, regulatory changes, changes in management, sale or spin-off of a division, or the development of a profitable new business

• are well managed

• will benefit from sustainable long term economic dynamics, such as globalization of an issuer’s industry or an issuer’s increased focus on productivity or enhancement of services.