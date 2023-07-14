Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Columbia Large Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
GEGTX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$58.97 +0.15 +0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (GEGTX) Primary Other (GAEGX) A (LEGAX) C (LEGCX) Other (CLGEX) Inst (CGFYX) Retirement (CGWRX) Inst (CLWFX) Adv (CCGRX)
GEGTX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Large Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$58.97 +0.15 +0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (GEGTX) Primary Other (GAEGX) A (LEGAX) C (LEGCX) Other (CLGEX) Inst (CGFYX) Retirement (CGWRX) Inst (CLWFX) Adv (CCGRX)
GEGTX (Mutual Fund)

Columbia Large Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$58.97 +0.15 +0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (GEGTX) Primary Other (GAEGX) A (LEGAX) C (LEGCX) Other (CLGEX) Inst (CGFYX) Retirement (CGWRX) Inst (CLWFX) Adv (CCGRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Large Cap Growth Fund

GEGTX | Fund

$58.97

$4.35 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

33.5%

1 yr return

25.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

Net Assets

$4.35 B

Holdings in Top 10

48.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$58.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Large Cap Growth Fund

GEGTX | Fund

$58.97

$4.35 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.74%

GEGTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 33.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Dec 14, 1990
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Melda Mergen

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, primarily common stocks and securities that can be converted into common stocks. These companies have market capitalizations in the range of companies in the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $304 million and $2.4 trillion as of October 31, 2022). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that the investment manager believes have long-term competitive advantages and have the potential for sustainable, above-average, revenue and earnings growth. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors. 
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts. 
Read More

GEGTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.5% -41.7% 64.0% 22.84%
1 Yr 25.4% -46.2% 77.9% 13.80%
3 Yr 4.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 25.34%
5 Yr 5.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 27.11%
10 Yr 6.4%* -16.8% 19.6% 28.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.0% -85.9% 81.6% 37.37%
2021 9.0% -31.0% 26.7% 17.75%
2020 6.1% -13.0% 34.8% 72.89%
2019 5.9% -6.0% 10.6% 43.57%
2018 -2.4% -15.9% 2.0% 51.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.5% -41.7% 64.0% 21.53%
1 Yr 25.4% -46.2% 77.9% 12.08%
3 Yr 4.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 25.33%
5 Yr 5.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 34.40%
10 Yr 10.1%* -16.8% 19.7% 24.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.0% -85.9% 81.6% 37.46%
2021 9.0% -31.0% 26.7% 17.67%
2020 6.1% -13.0% 34.8% 72.89%
2019 5.9% -6.0% 10.6% 43.76%
2018 -2.4% -15.9% 3.1% 69.97%

NAV & Total Return History

GEGTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GEGTX Category Low Category High GEGTX % Rank
Net Assets 4.35 B 189 K 222 B 28.18%
Number of Holdings 48 2 3509 69.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.11 B -1.37 M 104 B 31.08%
Weighting of Top 10 48.52% 11.4% 116.5% 41.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 9.76%
  2. Microsoft Corp 9.17%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.35%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.42%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 3.55%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 3.48%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.44%
  8. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.11%
  9. The Home Depot Inc 3.06%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 3.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GEGTX % Rank
Stocks 		99.19% 50.26% 104.50% 36.77%
Cash 		0.81% -10.83% 49.73% 59.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 26.05%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 31.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 21.60%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 19.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEGTX % Rank
Technology 		41.72% 0.00% 65.70% 21.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.06% 0.00% 62.57% 46.83%
Healthcare 		12.49% 0.00% 39.76% 52.84%
Communication Services 		11.48% 0.00% 66.40% 40.73%
Industrials 		7.55% 0.00% 30.65% 32.73%
Financial Services 		5.11% 0.00% 43.06% 85.74%
Consumer Defense 		4.29% 0.00% 25.50% 42.46%
Real Estate 		1.29% 0.00% 16.05% 45.67%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 45.26%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 63.56%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 79.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GEGTX % Rank
US 		99.19% 34.69% 100.00% 9.65%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 89.69%

GEGTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GEGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.01% 20.29% 71.28%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 53.06%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 4.85%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 25.28%

Sales Fees

GEGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GEGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GEGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 0.00% 316.74% 69.78%

GEGTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GEGTX Category Low Category High GEGTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 31.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GEGTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GEGTX Category Low Category High GEGTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.04% -6.13% 1.75% 23.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GEGTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GEGTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Melda Mergen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 26, 2019

2.51

2.5%

Melda Mergen is Deputy Global Head of Equities for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. In this role she leads the company’s U.S.-based equity investment team capabilities. She is also co-lead portfolio manager on the Columbia Large Cap Core Strategy. Prior to her current role, Ms. Mergen led the Investment Oversight Team from 2004 to April 2014. Before that, Ms. Mergen was a senior equity quantitative research analyst. Ms. Mergen joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1999 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Ms. Mergen received a B.A. in economics from Bogazici University and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the CFA Institute. In addition, she holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.

Tiffany Wade

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Tiffany Wade is an analyst covering stocks in the energy and industrials sectors at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Ms. Wade joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2010. Previously, Ms. Wade was an equity research analyst at Barclays Capital. Ms. Wade began her investment career in 2008 and earned a B.A. in economics from Brown University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×