YTD Return
33.5%
1 yr return
25.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
Net Assets
$4.35 B
Holdings in Top 10
48.5%
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 52.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CLWFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|22.68%
|1 Yr
|25.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|13.64%
|3 Yr
|4.2%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|25.17%
|5 Yr
|5.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|26.65%
|10 Yr
|6.4%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|27.94%
* Annualized
|CLWFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLWFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.35 B
|189 K
|222 B
|28.35%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|2
|3509
|70.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.11 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|31.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.52%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|41.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLWFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.19%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|36.93%
|Cash
|0.81%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|59.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|62.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|64.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|60.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|60.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLWFX % Rank
|Technology
|41.72%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|21.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.06%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|47.07%
|Healthcare
|12.49%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|53.09%
|Communication Services
|11.48%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|40.89%
|Industrials
|7.55%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|33.14%
|Financial Services
|5.11%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|85.90%
|Consumer Defense
|4.29%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|42.62%
|Real Estate
|1.29%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|45.84%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|72.38%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|81.70%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|90.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLWFX % Rank
|US
|99.19%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|9.89%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|94.15%
|CLWFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|74.14%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|54.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.83%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|28.80%
|CLWFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CLWFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CLWFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|69.96%
|CLWFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLWFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|65.79%
|CLWFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CLWFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLWFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.00%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|25.67%
|CLWFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2014
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2013
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2011
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 26, 2019
2.51
2.5%
Melda Mergen is Deputy Global Head of Equities for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. In this role she leads the company’s U.S.-based equity investment team capabilities. She is also co-lead portfolio manager on the Columbia Large Cap Core Strategy. Prior to her current role, Ms. Mergen led the Investment Oversight Team from 2004 to April 2014. Before that, Ms. Mergen was a senior equity quantitative research analyst. Ms. Mergen joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1999 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Ms. Mergen received a B.A. in economics from Bogazici University and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the CFA Institute. In addition, she holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Tiffany Wade is an analyst covering stocks in the energy and industrials sectors at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Ms. Wade joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2010. Previously, Ms. Wade was an equity research analyst at Barclays Capital. Ms. Wade began her investment career in 2008 and earned a B.A. in economics from Brown University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
